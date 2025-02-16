Satisfy your cravings and lose weight with these eggplant recipes

Eggplants can help you lose weight by making you feel full. You must try these easy eggplant recipes with ingredients that are low in calories and high in fibre.

Cravings strike at unexpected times, and they can be difficult to ignore. Instead of eating unhealthy foods, consider eggplants, especially if you are trying to lose weight. This vegetable is often ignored as a snacking option, but did you know that it is a nutritional powerhouse that can aid in weight loss? It is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which helps promote satiety and metabolism. Here are some simple eggplant recipes that will help tantalise your taste buds and help you lose weight.

Eggplant for weight loss: Does it help?

Eggplant can be a valuable addition to a weight loss plan due to its nutritional profile. However, its high fibre content plays an important role in its weight loss results, as found in a study published in the Iranian Journal of Basic Medical Sciences. Fibre keeps you full and happy for longer, which might help you consume fewer calories by reducing cravings and preventing overeating. Fibre in eggplant also improves digestion and promotes gut health, both of which can help with weight management. Wondering how to eat eggplant? Check out these easy and lip-smacking eggplant recipes to help you lose weight.

6 healthy eggplant recipes for losing weight

Check out these easy-to-follow eggplant recipes to help you lose weight, as explained by nutritionist Gauri Anand.

1. Grilled eggplant recipe

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 lemon (juice and zest)

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh herbs (oregano, thyme, parsley)

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Slice eggplant into 1/2-inch thick rounds.

Brush with olive oil, and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper.

Grill over medium heat for 5-7 minutes per side, or until tender and slightly charred.

Sprinkle with lemon zest and fresh herbs before serving.

2. Roasted eggplant recipe

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of tahini

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 clove garlic (minced)

2 tablespoons of water

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Cut eggplant in half lengthwise. Score the flesh in a crosshatch pattern.

Brush with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast for 30-40 minutes, or until soft and tender.

While eggplant roasts, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, garlic, water, salt, and pepper to make the sauce. Adjust consistency with more water if needed.

Drizzle tahini sauce over roasted eggplant before serving.

3. Eggplant and tomato curry

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant (cubed)

1 onion (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 inch ginger (grated)

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro for garnish.

Steps:

Heat olive oil in a large pan. Add onion and cook until softened.

Add garlic and ginger, and cook for 1 minute.

Add curry powder, turmeric, and cayenne pepper (if using). Cook for 30 seconds.

Add diced tomatoes and eggplant. Season with salt and pepper.

Cover and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until eggplant is tender.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

4. Baked eggplant fries

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant

1 egg white

1/2 cup breadcrumbs (whole wheat preferred)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Peel and cut eggplant into fry-shaped sticks.

Whisk egg white in a bowl.

In another bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese (if using), salt, and pepper.

Dip eggplant sticks in egg white, then coat with breadcrumb mixture.

Arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

5. Eggplant and chickpea stew

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant (cubed)

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

1 onion (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes

1 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Heat olive oil in a large pot. Add onion and cook until softened.

Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Add cumin, paprika, and red pepper flakes (if using). Cook for 30 seconds.

Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, eggplant, and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until eggplant is tender.

6. Stuffed eggplant with quinoa and vegetables

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, onions)

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup grated mozzarella cheese (optional)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).

Cut eggplants in half lengthwise. Scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/2-inch border.

Chop the scooped-out flesh.

Heat olive oil in a pan. Add chopped eggplant flesh, vegetables, and tomato sauce. Cook until softened.

Mix in cooked quinoa. Season with salt and pepper.

Stuff the eggplant halves with the quinoa mixture.

Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese (if using).

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Takeaway

You can try different eggplant recipes for weight loss. These eggplant recipes include ingredients that are high in protein and fibre, which can help to improve satiety and boost metabolism. These dishes can also help to avoid mid-afternoon cravings, which can affect your weight loss plans. Incorporating these dishes into your meals might help you feel fuller for longer, resulting in a lower overall calorie intake.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What’s your favourite morning drink? A cup of coffee

Lukewarm water and lemon

A cup of tea

Fruit juice Take a Poll Take a Poll Which superfood matches your lifestyle? Chia seeds

Berries

Nuts

Avocado Previous Next

Related FAQs Can I eat eggplant every day for weight loss? Yes, it's generally safe to eat eggplant daily as part of a balanced diet. However, variety in your diet is always recommended for optimal nutrition. If you have any specific dietary restrictions or allergies, it's best to consult a healthcare professional. How many calories are in eggplant? Eggplant is very low in calories. A cup of cubed eggplant typically contains only around 20-35 calories, depending on the variety.