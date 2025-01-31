Follow this egg bites recipe to enjoy a high-protein breakfast

Chat with
A protein-packed breakfast often revolves around eggs. Right from scrambled, hard boiled, soft boiled to sunny-side up, there are many ways to use this superfood. Apart from being rich in protein, they are quick, and easy to prepare. Want to add another egg-based dish to the list? Then experiment with the egg bites recipe, which is inspired by the bacon and Gruyère egg bites from the global coffee chain Starbucks. All you have to do is take out that carton of eggs from your fridge, and make the delicious, and fluffy dish. It is a great high-protein breakfast option. You can also enjoy this egg-based dish as a snack.
Before following the egg bites recipe, you should know what they are all about. They are small, individual servings with eggs as the star ingredient, and mixed with other cheese, vegetables, or meats, and then baked or steamed. “They are typically soft, fluffy, and rich in protein, making them a popular option for breakfast, snacks, or even a light meal,” says dietician Ramya B.
They are versatile and can be customised with various flavours and nutrient-dense ingredients like vegetables (spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers) and cheeses (low-fat or plant-based). They are cooked in molds, which give them their distinct, bite-sized shape, making them easy to grab and eat on the go.
Yes, you must try the egg bite recipe as the dish is considered healthy due to the following factors:
Cottage cheese is a big part of your egg bites recipe, as it can offer you multiple benefits. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
Making Time: 20-25 minutes (Preparation: 10 minutes, Baking: 15 minutes)
Instructions:
The traditional egg bites recipe is usually considered incomplete without cottage cheese. “But if you want to try the egg bites recipe without this type of cheese, then opt for Greek yogurt, or cream cheese for creaminess,” suggests Ramya.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
So, if you are looking to add some protein to your meals, then try this egg bites recipe. The dish is a healthy combination of eggs, and colourful vegetables. You can enjoy them right after preparing, or have them as a snack later in the day.
While egg bites can be stored for a few days, it is generally recommended to consume them fresh for the best taste and texture. Reheating multiple times or storing in containers may increase the risk of contamination and affect the quality. It is best to eat them shortly after preparation. If you are planning on storing them, ensure they are kept in airtight containers and consumed within three days.
Yes, egg bites can be a good option for weight loss when prepared with healthy ingredients. They are high in protein, which helps in promoting satiety and reducing overall calorie intake by keeping you fuller for longer. By incorporating nutrient-dense vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fat cheeses, you can create a filling snack or meal that is relatively low in calories and has essential nutrients.
