Make guacamole in just 5 minutes! Easy recipe for a high protein avocado dip

Forget about the store-bought guacamole, which often have unhealthy preservatives. Make it at home using avocados, tomatoes, onions and lime juice. Just follow this simple guacamole recipe.

Guacamole, an undisputed star of the Mexican cuisine, has found lovers across the world. This creamy, healthy avocado can be used as a dip and even a spread. While fully ripened avocados are the base of the dip, ingredients like lime juice, salt, onions, cilantro and tomatoes make it more appealing. Its fresh flavour goes well with tortilla chips, tacos, burritos, nachos, toasts and sandwiches. Its ingredients make it nutrient-dense, while offering healthy fats, fibre and more nutrients, especially if you make it at home. Follow this simple guacamole recipe, and variations of the guacamole recipes if you like healthy experiments in the kitchen!

Is guacamole healthy?

If you follow the guacamole recipe and make it at home, it can be nutritious. “Guacamole is healthy, especially when eaten in moderation and made with fresh, whole ingredients,” says dietician Ramya B.

Here’s what makes it healthy:

Rich in healthy fats: “Made from avocados, guacamole is high in monounsaturated fats, which help reduce cholesterol and support heart health,” says the expert. Eating one avocado in a day may improve cholesterol levels in 4 to 5 weeks, according to a review published in Nutrients.

“Made from avocados, guacamole is high in monounsaturated fats, which help reduce cholesterol and support heart health,” says the expert. Eating one avocado in a day may improve cholesterol levels in 4 to 5 weeks, according to a review published in Nutrients. High in fiber: It helps improve digestion, keeps you full longer, and supports weight management. This is due to the presence of fibre in avocados. Hundred grams of avocados contain 6.7 grams of fibre, as per the United States Department of Agriculture.

It helps improve digestion, keeps you full longer, and supports weight management. This is due to the presence of fibre in avocados. Hundred grams of avocados contain 6.7 grams of fibre, as per the United States Department of Agriculture. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties: You should try the guacamole recipe, as ingredients like lime, garlic, and cilantro add antioxidants that may help fight inflammation and oxidative stress.

You should try the guacamole recipe, as ingredients like lime, garlic, and cilantro add antioxidants that may help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. May be good for memory: Consuming avocado has a strong connection to better memory performance. A study, published in Frontiers, showed that participants aged over 60 who consumed avocado or guacamole had better cognition than non-consumers.

Classic guacamole recipe

Here’s a simple classic guacamole recipe:

{{{htmlData}}}

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

1 small tomato (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons red onion (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro (chopped)

½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

1 small garlic clove (minced)

Instructions:

1. Cut ripe avocados in half, remove the pits, and scoop out the flesh then put it into a bowl.

2. Use a fork to mash the avocado till you get a smooth texture.

3. Add lime juice, salt, onion, tomato, cilantro and garlic to it then stir gently.

4. Enjoy it with chips, tacos or toast.

Chipotle guacamole recipe

This is another version of the healthy dip. Here’s the Chipotle guacamole recipe inspired by the restaurant’s dip:

Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 tablespoons red onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (finely chopped)

¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

½ jalapeño (finely chopped)

Instructions:

1. Slice avocados in half, remove pits and scoop into a medium bowl.

2. Mash the avocados with the help of a fork.

2. Combine it with lime juice, salt, onion, cilantro and jalapeño.

4. Gently stir to combine, taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

5. Serve immediately.

Guacamole recipe without tomatoes

Don’t like tomatoes in your dishes? Try this tomato-free guacamole recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

2 tablespoons red onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro (chopped)

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 small clove minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Substitute for tomato: 2 tablespoons red bell pepper (finely chopped)

Instructions:

1. The first step of the guacamole recipe without tomatoes is to cut avocados in half, remove pits, and scoop into a bowl.

2. Mash thoroughly with a fork until you get a smooth paste.

3. Add the rest of the ingredients (lime juice, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and salt). Put red bell pepper to add crunch and colour without extra moisture.

4. Stir gently then serve.

Guacamole recipe: Points to keep in mind

While following the guacamole recipe, make sure to remember these points:

Use ripe avocados to make this dip or spread. Gently press its skin. If it yields slightly, it’s ripe.

Add lime juice right after washing avocados, as it not only adds flavour but also slows oxidation (browning).

Add salt gradually and taste as you go to help in balancing the flavours.

Use ingredients like red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño to add crunch and freshness. Avoid dried herbs or garlic powders unless fresh isn’t available.

Skip the tomato for longer freshness. Tomatoes release water and can make guacamole soggy, so if you are not immediately eating it, don’t use tomatoes.

Are there any side effects of guacamole?

Guacamole is generally safe and healthy when consumed in moderation (2 tablespoons), but there can be a few side effects:

Avocados are high in healthy fats and calories, so overeating guacamole regularly without balancing your diet can lead to unwanted weight gain.

Large quantities of avocado or onion in guacamole may cause bloating, gas, or upset stomach.

Packaged guacamole can be high in sodium and contain preservatives. “High consumption of sodium-rich foods like packaged guacamole can cause elevation in blood pressure,” says the expert.

People allergic to latex may react to avocados due to similar protein structure. This can lead to symptoms like itching in the mouth or throat.

Store-bought guacamole may contain added sodium and preservatives. So, eat fresh, homemade healthy with moderate salt. All you have to do is follow the guacamole recipe then enjoy it with toast or chips.

Related FAQs Can you freeze guacamole? Yes, it can be frozen. Add extra lime juice to help preserve colour and flavour. Store it in an airtight container or freezer-safe ziplock bag for up to 3 months. Is guacamole just mashed avocado? Guacamole is made by mashing peeled, ripe avocados, but it also has ingredients like tomatoes, onions, salt and lime juice. Can I eat guacamole every day? Yes, you can eat guacamole every day, and for many people, it can be a healthy addition to their diet — as long as it's consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced meal plan. Is guacamole a fat burner? Guacamole is not a direct fat burner, but it can support weight loss and fat metabolism. It is high in healthy fats (monounsaturated fats), which can help reduce belly fat, support heart health, and keep you full longer, reducing overall calorie intake. But it should be part of a healthy, balanced diet.