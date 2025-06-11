Make guacamole in just 5 minutes! Easy recipe for a high protein avocado dip

Guacamole, an undisputed star of the Mexican cuisine, has found lovers across the world. This creamy, healthy avocado can be used as a dip and even a spread. While fully ripened avocados are the base of the dip, ingredients like lime juice, salt, onions, cilantro and tomatoes make it more appealing. Its fresh flavour goes well with tortilla chips, tacos, burritos, nachos, toasts and sandwiches. Its ingredients make it nutrient-dense, while offering healthy fats, fibre and more nutrients, especially if you make it at home. Follow this simple guacamole recipe, and variations of the guacamole recipes if you like healthy experiments in the kitchen!
If you follow the guacamole recipe and make it at home, it can be nutritious. “Guacamole is healthy, especially when eaten in moderation and made with fresh, whole ingredients,” says dietician Ramya B.
Here’s what makes it healthy:
Here’s a simple classic guacamole recipe:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Cut ripe avocados in half, remove the pits, and scoop out the flesh then put it into a bowl.
2. Use a fork to mash the avocado till you get a smooth texture.
3. Add lime juice, salt, onion, tomato, cilantro and garlic to it then stir gently.
4. Enjoy it with chips, tacos or toast.
This is another version of the healthy dip. Here’s the Chipotle guacamole recipe inspired by the restaurant’s dip:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Slice avocados in half, remove pits and scoop into a medium bowl.
2. Mash the avocados with the help of a fork.
2. Combine it with lime juice, salt, onion, cilantro and jalapeño.
4. Gently stir to combine, taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
5. Serve immediately.
Don’t like tomatoes in your dishes? Try this tomato-free guacamole recipe:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. The first step of the guacamole recipe without tomatoes is to cut avocados in half, remove pits, and scoop into a bowl.
2. Mash thoroughly with a fork until you get a smooth paste.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients (lime juice, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and salt). Put red bell pepper to add crunch and colour without extra moisture.
4. Stir gently then serve.
While following the guacamole recipe, make sure to remember these points:
Guacamole is generally safe and healthy when consumed in moderation (2 tablespoons), but there can be a few side effects:
Store-bought guacamole may contain added sodium and preservatives. So, eat fresh, homemade healthy with moderate salt. All you have to do is follow the guacamole recipe then enjoy it with toast or chips.
Yes, it can be frozen. Add extra lime juice to help preserve colour and flavour. Store it in an airtight container or freezer-safe ziplock bag for up to 3 months.
Guacamole is made by mashing peeled, ripe avocados, but it also has ingredients like tomatoes, onions, salt and lime juice.
Yes, you can eat guacamole every day, and for many people, it can be a healthy addition to their diet — as long as it's consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced meal plan.
Guacamole is not a direct fat burner, but it can support weight loss and fat metabolism. It is high in healthy fats (monounsaturated fats), which can help reduce belly fat, support heart health, and keep you full longer, reducing overall calorie intake. But it should be part of a healthy, balanced diet.
