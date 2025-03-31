Beat the heat with this simple and refreshing cucumber kanji recipe

Discover a hydrating and gut-friendly cucumber kanji recipe, a traditional fermented drink perfect for summer. Here's how it can help you.

If you are looking to cut down on sugary cold drinks this summer, and want a gut-friendly alternate, try this cucumber kanji recipe. This traditional fermented drink, with its acidic and stimulating flavour, provides a welcome respite from the scorching heat. Cucumber kanji is more than simply a thirst quencher; it’s a probiotic powerhouse, showcasing the age-old understanding of using fermentation to improve health. This sour and tangy drink is great for you gut and overall well being. Read on to find out the most delicious cucumber kanji drink recipe.

What is cucumber kanji?

Cucumber kanji is a traditional, tangy, and refreshing fermented drink, especially popular in India during the hot summer months. Essentially, it’s made by combining sliced cucumbers with water and a mix of spices, most notably mustard powder. This mixture is then left to ferment in the sun for a few days. During this time, natural fermentation occurs, giving the drink its distinct sour and slightly spicy flavour. The result is a probiotic-rich beverage that’s not only cooling but also beneficial for gut health, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science. So, in simple terms, it’s a spiced, fermented cucumber drink that’s both tasty and healthy. Check out this super easy cucumber kanji recipe made with simple ingredients available at home.

Follow this cucumber kanji recipe

Looking for an easy cucumber kanji recipe? Try this one, as suggested by dietician Gauri Anand.

Ingredients

2 medium-sized cucumbers, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 cups of water (boiled and cooled)

2 tablespoons yellow mustard powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

1/2 teaspoon black salt (kala namak)

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida (hing) (optional)

Salt to taste

Instructions

Peel the cucumbers and cut them into bite-sized pieces.

In a large, clean glass or ceramic jar, combine the yellow mustard powder, red chili powder, black salt, asafoetida (if using), and salt.

Pour the cooled, boiled water into the jar with the spices. Mix well to ensure the spices are fully dissolved.

Add the cucumber pieces to the spiced water.

Cover the jar with a light cotton cloth or a loose lid. Do not seal it tightly, as fermentation produces gases.

Place the jar in a sunny spot for 2-4 days, depending on the temperature. The warmer the weather, the faster it will ferment.

Stir the kanji once or twice a day.

Observe the kanji. When it starts to smell sour and the cucumbers have softened slightly, it’s ready.

Once fermented to your liking, refrigerate the kanji to chill it.

Serve it cold. You can also add some fresh coriander leaves for garnish if you like.

Tips

Use boiled and cooled water to prevent unwanted bacterial growth.

Ensure your jar and utensils are clean to avoid contamination.

The fermentation time can vary depending on the temperature. Adjust accordingly.

Taste the kanji daily to check the level of sourness. Stop the fermentation when it reaches your desired taste.

The mustard powder is the key ingredient.

Benefits of cucumber kanji

Now that you know this super easy cucumber kanji recipe, here is how it can help you:

1. Gives hydration

Cucumber kanji stands out as a remarkably hydrating beverage, particularly valuable during scorching temperatures. Its water-rich composition effectively replenishes fluids lost through perspiration, while also restoring essential electrolytes. This dual action makes it a superior choice for combating dehydration and maintaining bodily balance. The refreshing nature of the drink further enhances its appeal, offering a cooling sensation alongside its hydrating benefits, making it an ideal summer refreshment.

2. Good for digestive health

Following this cucumber kanji recipe would help you whip up a beverage that promotes digestive well-being through its beneficial blend of probiotics and fibre. The probiotics cultivate a healthy gut flora, facilitating efficient food processing, while the fibre content adds bulk, easing bowel movements and mitigating constipation. This synergistic effect ensures smoother digestion, contributing to regular elimination and overall gastrointestinal comfort. The fermented nature of the drink further enhances its digestive benefits, creating a gentle and effective remedy for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

3. Boosts immunity

The crucial link between a robust gut microbiome and a strong immune system highlights the importance of consuming beverages like this cucumber kanji. The beneficial probiotics generated during kanji’s fermentation actively cultivate a diverse and healthy gut environment. This thriving microbial community plays a pivotal role in modulating immune responses, effectively training the body to distinguish between harmful pathogens and beneficial substances. By fostering this balance, kanji contributes to enhanced immune surveillance, strengthening the body’s natural defenses against infections.

Note: While this is a healthy cucumber kanji recipe, it’s important to note that individual experiences may vary. It’s always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised dietary advice, especially if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.