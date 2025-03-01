Want to lose weight? Try these easy and healthy ragi recipes

Ragi also known as finger millet is a grain known for its nutritional value and potential benefits for weight loss. Ragi is a versatile addition to your diet, thanks to its high fibre, vitamin, and mineral content. From savoury to sweet, numerous ragi recipes can help you shed those extra kilos without compromising taste. Whether you are looking for a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a light snack, ragi can fit all your meals. So, let’s explore some of the best ragi recipes for weight loss to give your diet a healthy boost.
How does ragi help in weight loss?
Ragi, or finger millet, is a superfood that aids in weight loss due to its high fibre content, low glycemic index, rich protein profile, and essential nutrients. Its high fibre content is especially important since it induces a feeling of fullness, thereby suppressing hunger and lowering overall calorie consumption, as found in a study published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research.
Plus, ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means it slowly releases carbohydrates into the bloodstream, minimising blood sugar spikes and crashes. This makes ragi recipes suitable for diabetics as well. This consistent energy release aids in controlling cravings and managing hunger.
Ragi also includes important minerals and protein, which help to maintain muscular mass while losing weight. These combined qualities make ragi an important dietary component for anyone looking to lose and maintain a healthy weight. Check out some of the best ragi recipes for weight loss.
Easy and healthy ragi recipes for losing weight
Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow ragi recipes to help you lose weight, as explained by nutritionist Susmita N.
Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.
Drizzle with honey and serve.
7. Ragi smoothie
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of ragi flour
1 cup of almond milk
1 banana
1 teaspoon of flaxseeds
1 teaspoon of cocoa powder (optional)
Instructions:
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
Pour into a glass and enjoy!
8. Ragi khichdi
Ingredients
½ cup of ragi grains or ragi flour
¼ cup of moong dal
1 cup water
½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
1 teaspoon of ghee
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Wash and soak moong dal for 15 minutes.
In a pan, heat ghee and add cumin seeds.
Add dal and ragi grains/flour with water.
Cook on low flame for 15 minutes until soft.
Serve warm.
9. Ragi chilla
Ingredients
½ cup of ragi flour
½ cup of water
½ onion (chopped)
1 green chili (chopped)
½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients into a smooth batter.
Heat a pan and pour a ladle of batter, spreading it evenly.
Cook for 2 minutes, flip, and cook the other side.
Serve hot with chutney.
Whipping up some of these ragi recipes might help you lose weight. These recipes feature components high in protein and fibre, which can aid with satiety and blood sugar control. These ragi recipes can also help you avoid mid-afternoon cravings that might risk your weight loss efforts.
Related FAQs
How much ragi should I consume daily for weight loss?
A serving of 30-50 grams of ragi flour or cooked ragi per day is generally recommended. Adjust based on your individual calorie needs and activity levels.
Can ragi help reduce belly fat?
While ragi itself doesn't target belly fat specifically, its high fiber and protein content can contribute to overall weight loss, which may include a reduction in belly fat.
