Want to lose weight? Try these easy and healthy ragi recipes

Ragi can help you feel full and help you lose weight. Try these easy ragi recipes which are low in calories and high in fibre.

Ragi also known as finger millet is a grain known for its nutritional value and potential benefits for weight loss. Ragi is a versatile addition to your diet, thanks to its high fibre, vitamin, and mineral content. From savoury to sweet, numerous ragi recipes can help you shed those extra kilos without compromising taste. Whether you are looking for a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a light snack, ragi can fit all your meals. So, let’s explore some of the best ragi recipes for weight loss to give your diet a healthy boost.

How does ragi help in weight loss?

Ragi, or finger millet, is a superfood that aids in weight loss due to its high fibre content, low glycemic index, rich protein profile, and essential nutrients. Its high fibre content is especially important since it induces a feeling of fullness, thereby suppressing hunger and lowering overall calorie consumption, as found in a study published in the journal Food and Nutrition Research.

Plus, ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means it slowly releases carbohydrates into the bloodstream, minimising blood sugar spikes and crashes. This makes ragi recipes suitable for diabetics as well. This consistent energy release aids in controlling cravings and managing hunger.

Ragi also includes important minerals and protein, which help to maintain muscular mass while losing weight. These combined qualities make ragi an important dietary component for anyone looking to lose and maintain a healthy weight. Check out some of the best ragi recipes for weight loss.

Easy and healthy ragi recipes for losing weight

Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow ragi recipes to help you lose weight, as explained by nutritionist Susmita N.

1. Ragi porridge (Ragi malt)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of ragi flour

1 cup of water or almond milk

½ teaspoon of jaggery or honey (optional)

¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder

Instructions:

Mix ragi flour with ¼ cup water to form a smooth paste.

Heat the remaining water/milk in a pan.

Add the ragi paste while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook for 5-7 minutes on low heat until it thickens.

Add cardamom powder and sweetener. Stir well.

Serve warm.

2. Ragi roti

Ingredients

½ cup of ragi flour

¼ cup of warm water

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of ghee (for cooking)

Instructions:

Mix ragi flour, salt, and warm water to form a soft dough.

Divide into two balls and roll out into rotis.

Heat a pan and cook the rotis on both sides until golden brown.

Brush with a little ghee and serve hot.

3. Ragi dosa

Ingredients

1 cup of ragi flour

½ cup of rice flour (optional)

½ cup of curd

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Mix ragi flour, rice flour, curd, salt, and cumin seeds with water to form a thin batter.

Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Heat a non-stick pan and pour a ladle of batter, spreading it evenly.

Cook for 2-3 minutes, flip, and cook the other side.

Serve with chutney.

4. Ragi upma

Ingredients

½ cup of ragi flour

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 green chili (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

½ cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, peas)

1 cup of water

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of ghee

Instructions:

Dry roast ragi flour for 2-3 minutes and set aside.

Heat ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, green chili, and onion. Sauté until onions turn soft.

Add chopped vegetables and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add water and bring to a boil.

Slowly add roasted ragi flour while stirring to avoid lumps.

Cook for 5 minutes until thickened. Serve hot.

5. Ragi idli

Ingredients

1 cup of ragi flour

½ cup of urad dal (black gram)

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of baking soda

½ cup of water

Instructions:

Soak urad dal for 4-5 hours, then grind it into a smooth batter.

Mix ragi flour, salt, and water into the urad dal batter.

Let it ferment overnight.

Add baking soda before steaming.

Pour batter into idli molds and steam for 10-12 minutes.

Serve with chutney.

6. Ragi pancakes

Ingredients:

½ cup of ragi flour

½ cup of oats flour

1 mashed banana

½ cup of almond milk

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of honey

Instructions:

Mix ragi flour, oats flour, mashed banana, cinnamon, and almond milk.

Heat a pan and pour small portions of batter.

Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Drizzle with honey and serve.

7. Ragi smoothie

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of ragi flour

1 cup of almond milk

1 banana

1 teaspoon of flaxseeds

1 teaspoon of cocoa powder (optional)

Instructions:

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Take a Poll Take a Poll How do you track your daily calorie intake? Calorie-tracking app

By estimating portions

Food diary

I don't track Previous Next

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Pour into a glass and enjoy!

8. Ragi khichdi

Ingredients

½ cup of ragi grains or ragi flour

¼ cup of moong dal

1 cup water

½ teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 teaspoon of ghee

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash and soak moong dal for 15 minutes.

In a pan, heat ghee and add cumin seeds.

Add dal and ragi grains/flour with water.

Cook on low flame for 15 minutes until soft.

Serve warm.

9. Ragi chilla

Ingredients

½ cup of ragi flour

½ cup of water

½ onion (chopped)

1 green chili (chopped)

½ teaspoon of cumin seeds

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients into a smooth batter.

Heat a pan and pour a ladle of batter, spreading it evenly.

Cook for 2 minutes, flip, and cook the other side.

Serve hot with chutney.

Whipping up some of these ragi recipes might help you lose weight. These recipes feature components high in protein and fibre, which can aid with satiety and blood sugar control. These ragi recipes can also help you avoid mid-afternoon cravings that might risk your weight loss efforts.

Related FAQs How much ragi should I consume daily for weight loss? A serving of 30-50 grams of ragi flour or cooked ragi per day is generally recommended. Adjust based on your individual calorie needs and activity levels. Can ragi help reduce belly fat? While ragi itself doesn't target belly fat specifically, its high fiber and protein content can contribute to overall weight loss, which may include a reduction in belly fat.