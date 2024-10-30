Diwali sweets: Try this sugar-free Kaju Katli recipe this festive season!

Give your Diwali sweets a healthy spin with this sugar-free Kaju Katli recipe—perfect for diabetics or anyone looking to limit their sugar intake!

When we think of Diwali sweets, Kaju Katli is the first one to pop into your mind! This thin, smooth sweet made from cashews melts in your mouth and is simply irresistible. However, for those with diabetes or anyone looking to cut back on sugar, traditional Kaju Katli can pose a challenge. While cashews themselves are a great source of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants—and contain no cholesterol—adding sugar can lead to health issues, especially during the festive season when sweets are everywhere. But what if we told you there is a sugar-free Kaju Katli recipe that is not only healthy but also delicious? So, be ready to discover this guilt-free treat, a homemade Diwali sweet recipe.

Sugar in Diwali sweets can be harmful!

Sugar comes in two forms, natural and added. Natural sugars are found in whole foods—like fructose in fruits and lactose in milk. On the other hand, added sugars are mixed into processed foods and include ingredients like brown sugar, cane sugar, and high fructose corn syrup. While enjoying a small amount of sugar can be fine, excessive consumption, especially for those with diabetes, can lead to high blood sugar levels and various health issues, including weight gain, heart problems, dental issues, and even acne.

A review published in Advances in Nutrition highlights that high sugar intake is a significant contributor to obesity and chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. That is why the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends keeping added sugar to less than 10 percent of daily calorie intake.

With the festive season here, its is difficult to ignore Diwali sweets but it is better to opt for a healthier choice? Try out this delicious sugar-free Kaju Katli recipe to avoid high blood sugar levels and the risk of weight gain!

Sugar-free Kaju Katli recipe

Here is a healthy way to prepare your favourite Kaju Katli at home without the use of sugar:

Ingredients

250 grams of cashew nuts (kaju)

3 tablespoons stevia or erythritol/half cup jaggery powder (in place of sugar)

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Edible silver leaf (vark) for decoration (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Soak cashews

Start by soaking the cashew nuts in water for 2-3 hours. This will soften them, making them easier to blend into a smooth paste.

After soaking, drain the cashews and pat them dry with a clean towel. This step is essential to remove excess moisture.

Step 2: Prepare cashew paste

Add cashews in a blender or food processor. Blend them until they form a fine powder. Avoid over-blending, which can turn them into cashew butter. You want a consistency similar to coarse flour.

Step 3: Prepare the syrup

In a non-stick pan, add the water and stevia (or erythritol). Heat the mixture over medium flame until it starts to simmer, stirring continuously to ensure the sweetener dissolves completely.

Allow the syrup to simmer for a few minutes until it reaches a slightly sticky consistency. You can test this by dropping a small amount into cold water–it should form a soft ball.

NOTE: You can also use jaggery (natural sugar) instead of stevia. Use low flame to heat jaggery powder and water in a non-stick kadai. Stir continuously until the jaggery dissolves completely. Once the jaggery syrup reaches the desired consistency, you can add the cashew powder to the syrup. Kaju Katli is usually white or yellow in colour, however, using jaggery will give Kaju Katli a brown colour.

Step 4: Combine ingredients

Once the syrup is ready, reduce the heat and gradually add the cashew powder while stirring continuously. This helps prevent lumps from forming.

Add the cardamom powder and ghee to the mixture. Continue stirring for about 5-7 minutes until the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and forms a dough-like consistency.

Step 5: Prepare the dough

Once the mixture has thickened, remove it from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Be careful, as it will still be hot.

Once cool enough to handle, knead the mixture with your hands until it becomes smooth and pliable. If it feels too sticky, you can add a little ghee to help with consistency.

Step 6: Roll and cut

Place the dough between two sheets of parchment paper. Roll it out to your desired thickness, about 1/4 inch.

Use a sharp knife to cut the rolled-out dough into diamond-shaped pieces and gently remove Kaju Katli using a knife. You can also garnish each piece with chopped nuts or edible silver leaf.

Step 7: Serve

Allow the Kaju Katli to cool completely at room temperature. Once set, you can store them in an airtight container.

Enjoy a healthy and happy Diwali with some healthy sweets!