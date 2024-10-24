Air pollution can damage your lungs but having some detox drinks can help you manage it. Try these 7 beverages to keep yourself protected.

Ahead of Diwali, the air quality index (AQI) has worsened in many cities in India, including Delhi where the latest record suggests an AQI level of over 350. With AQI consistently increasing, one should ideally leave no stone unturned to protect their lungs. Besides a healthy diet, many detox drinks can help to fight air pollution. From teas to smoothies and infused water, many concoctions can help you breathe better during this time. Drinking these beverages the first thing in the morning can help clear your lungs. With ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, ginger, banana and cucumber, these drinks can be made within minutes in your kitchen.

How does air pollution affect your lungs?

Air pollutants when inhaled, introduce harmful elements inside a person’s airways that lead to poor respiratory health. “If a person inhales air contaminated with pollutants such as particulate matter, ozone, and nitrogen dioxide, it may irritate the airway and hence lead to inflammation. Continued exposure to air pollution may develop severe conditions such as chronic asthma, pulmonary insufficiency, cardiovascular diseases, and cardiovascular mortality, states this study, published in the journal Frontiers. Besides this, people with existing presence of bronchial problems may also worsen the symptoms, and lung functions and increase the risk of contracting respiratory ailments. It may also lead to problems such as lung cancer and other degenerative diseases. Check out the other effects of air pollution and what it can do to your body.

7-morning detox drinks to fight air pollution

As pollution levels hit a new high, it is important to safeguard yourself from the adversities. Here are some morning detox drinks that can help you combat the increasing AQI, as suggested by nutritionist Archana S.

1. Lemon ginger detox tea

Ingredients

One small piece of ginger

Hot water

Lemon juice

Honey

Procedure

Cut a small piece of ginger and place it into an empty cup.

Pour hot water into the cup and allow it to sit for around 10 minutes.

After an appropriate amount of infusion, add juice from half a lemon and honey to taste.

This beverage is comforting and promotes healthy digestion, which further helps in aiding the body to get rid of toxins. Ginger is great when it comes to curing respiratory inflammation. It has been used for years as a cure for cold, states the National Institutes of Health.

2. Green smoothie

Ingredients

Handful of spinach

Banana

A scoop of spirulina

One cup of almond milk

Procedure

Put a handful of spinach, one banana, a scoop of spirulina, and one cup of almond milk in the blender.

Blend it for a while, until the drink becomes smooth.

This healthy energy drink is full of vitamins and energizes the body, fueling it with much-needed and healthy energy. The anti-oxidant qualities of the leafy vegetables help in detoxifying the body.

3. Turmeric golden milk

Ingredients

One teaspoon of turmeric powder

black pepper

honey

coconut milk

Procedure

Take a small saucepan and take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and one cup of coconut milk.

Take this mixture and add a little black pepper and honey.

Warm it up, stirring it in the process.

This drink has anti-inflammatory properties that protect the windpipe and lungs. Check out the other benefits of turmeric and how to include it in your diet.

4. Cucumber mint infusion

Ingredients

One medium cucumber

Fresh mint leaves

2 cups of water

Procedure

Take one medium cucumber and add a handful of fresh mint leaves along with 2 cups of water.

Use a blender to mix these.

Strain the juice out from all the unwanted vegetable parts.

This provides the body with a drink that cools its temperatures and is beneficial in eliminating toxins causing dehydration by air intake. Even without the infusion, there are many health benefits of cucumber water.

5. Beet juice

Ingredients

Medium-sized beet

One apple

Half a lemon

Procedure

One medium-sized beet can be juiced with one apple and half of a lemon.

This therapeutic drink contains high levels of antioxidants that assist in the liver’s natural detoxification processes, which is essential for the removal of toxins that affect the body through environmental pollution. Besides this drink, there are other benefits of beet juice which makes it a good option to drink.

6. Apple cider vinegar tonic

Ingredients

One tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

Water

Joney

Cinnamon powder

Procedure

Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a tall glass of water

Add one teaspoon of honey and a dash of powdered cinnamon.

There are many benefits of apple cider vinegar. This drink aids effective digestion and assists in correcting the body’s pH levels.

6. Orange grapefruit drink

Ingredients

One orange

One grapefruit

cayenne pepper

Procedure

Use a blender to squeeze out the juice from one fresh orange and grapefruit along with cayenne pepper.

This detox drink enhances vitamin C levels for improved metabolism and most importantly, provides support in rebuilding polluted lungs. Grapefruit is high in pectic, which is a fibre that sticks to the toxins in your blood, and helps to flush them out. It also helps in the production of beneficial gut bacteria, states this study, published in the journal Foods.

How to make sure your detox drink is healthy?

When it comes to creating a healthy detox drink, here are a few things that you must keep in mind:

The use of quality whole foods devoid of sugar and preservatives is highly recommended.

Organic fruits and vegetables are always preferable because they are healthier and have minimum exposure to pesticides.

It is also helpful to include different colours of ingredients such as green leaves, orange carrots and red beets, in addition to other fruits and vegetables in order to ensure maximum vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants intake.

The drink can also be enhanced by adding healthy fats such as avocado and nuts or using fibre-rich foods like chia seeds to ensure the sustenance of energy.

To keep oneself well-hydrated, adding high levels of fluids, water or even herbal teas is recommended so that the drink becomes light and helps cleanse the body by flushing out the toxins.

What is the best time to have these detox drinks?

The best time to consume these detox drinks is early in the morning and on an empty stomach. It helps in hydrating the body after a whole night’s sleep while leading to a nutritious and energetic start to the day. These can also be taken mid-morning or before meals, to air in fulfilling cravings.

For how many days should you have them?

It can be incorporated into the daily diet of a person, depending on hisor her health goals and preferences. 7 to 14 days will be enough for a person just looking to refresh their system. People who are looking for a longer commitment can easily include these detox drinks as a part of their balanced diet without any repercussions.