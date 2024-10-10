Tried custard apple for weight loss? 8 lip-smacking recipes to get you started

Are you looking to give a twist to your weight loss diet? Try custard apple! With a creamy texture and sweet flavour, custard apples are a tasty and nutritious way to shed kilos. These tropical fruits are high in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing several health benefits, including weight loss. From refreshing smoothies to hearty salads, custard apple recipes highlight the versatility of this tropical fruit and provide you with inspiration for incorporating it into your daily diet. So, the next time you crave something sweet, try one of these tasty and simple custard apple recipes to satisfy your cravings without compromising your weight loss goals.
What is a custard apple?
Custard apple, also known as annona squamosa, is a tropical fruit native to Central and South America. It is distinguished by its heart-shaped design, green colour, and rough exterior. The flesh inside is creamy, sweet, and sometimes has a tangy taste. Custard apples contain essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as minerals like potassium and iron. They are also high in fibre, which helps with digestion, promotes fullness and aids in losing weight. Check out other high fibre fruits that you must include in your diet, besides custard apples.
Custard apple for weight loss: How does it help?
Custard apple is a delicious tropical fruit that can be a valuable addition to a weight loss diet, as found in a study published in the Bioscience Research. Here’s how it aids in weight management.
Low in calories: Custard apple is relatively low in calories, typically containing around 95-100 kcal per 100 grams, making it a satisfying snack that won’t contribute significantly to daily caloric intake. Check out other high fibre snack recipes for weight loss.
High fibre content: The fruit is rich in dietary fibre, which promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces overall calorie consumption by curbing appetite.
Rich in nutrients: It provides essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, supporting overall health during weight loss.
Natural sugars: Custard apples contain natural sugars that can satisfy sweet cravings without the need for processed sugars, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Check out other diets to control blood sugar levels in your body.
Antioxidant properties: The antioxidants present help in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, which are often associated with obesity.
Hydration: With a high water content, custard apple aids in keeping the body hydrated, which is crucial for metabolism and fat burning.
8 delicious custard apple recipes for weight loss
Incorporating custard apples into your diet can be both delicious and beneficial for weight loss, says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Here are some ways to have custard apples for weight loss.
