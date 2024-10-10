Tried custard apple for weight loss? 8 lip-smacking recipes to get you started

Eating custard apples for weight loss is beneficial as these are low in calories and rich in nutrients. Check out easy custard apple recipes that help you stay fit.

Are you looking to give a twist to your weight loss diet? Try custard apple! With a creamy texture and sweet flavour, custard apples are a tasty and nutritious way to shed kilos. These tropical fruits are high in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing several health benefits, including weight loss. From refreshing smoothies to hearty salads, custard apple recipes highlight the versatility of this tropical fruit and provide you with inspiration for incorporating it into your daily diet. So, the next time you crave something sweet, try one of these tasty and simple custard apple recipes to satisfy your cravings without compromising your weight loss goals.

What is a custard apple?

Custard apple, also known as annona squamosa, is a tropical fruit native to Central and South America. It is distinguished by its heart-shaped design, green colour, and rough exterior. The flesh inside is creamy, sweet, and sometimes has a tangy taste. Custard apples contain essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as minerals like potassium and iron. They are also high in fibre, which helps with digestion, promotes fullness and aids in losing weight. Check out other high fibre fruits that you must include in your diet, besides custard apples.

Custard apple for weight loss: How does it help?

Custard apple is a delicious tropical fruit that can be a valuable addition to a weight loss diet, as found in a study published in the Bioscience Research. Here’s how it aids in weight management.

Low in calories: Custard apple is relatively low in calories, typically containing around 95-100 kcal per 100 grams, making it a satisfying snack that won’t contribute significantly to daily caloric intake. Check out other high fibre snack recipes for weight loss.

High fibre content: The fruit is rich in dietary fibre, which promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces overall calorie consumption by curbing appetite.

Rich in nutrients: It provides essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, supporting overall health during weight loss.

Natural sugars: Custard apples contain natural sugars that can satisfy sweet cravings without the need for processed sugars, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Check out other diets to control blood sugar levels in your body.

Antioxidant properties: The antioxidants present help in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, which are often associated with obesity.

The antioxidants present help in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, which are often associated with obesity. Hydration: With a high water content, custard apple aids in keeping the body hydrated, which is crucial for metabolism and fat burning.

8 delicious custard apple recipes for weight loss

Incorporating custard apples into your diet can be both delicious and beneficial for weight loss, says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Here are some ways to have custard apples for weight loss.

1. Custard apple smoothie

Making time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ripe custard apple

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk

1/2 banana

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

Scoop out the flesh of the custard apple.

Add custard apple flesh, almond milk, banana, chia seeds, and ice cubes to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

2. Custard apple and yoghurt parfait

Making time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 custard apples

1 cup of low-fat Greek yoghurt

2 tablespoons of granola (low-sugar)

1 tablespoon of honey

A handful of fresh berries (optional)

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh and chop into pieces.

In a glass or bowl, layer half of the yogurt, followed by half of the custard apple and granola.

Repeat the layers with the remaining yogurt, custard apple, and granola.

Drizzle honey on top and garnish with fresh berries if desired.

Serve chilled.

3. Custard apple salad

Making time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 custard apples

1 cucumber, diced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1 green chili, finely chopped (optional)

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh and break into bite-sized pieces.

In a large bowl, combine custard apple, cucumber, red onion, and green chili.

Drizzle lime juice over the mixture.

Season with salt and pepper, and toss gently to combine.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve immediately as a refreshing salad.

4. Custard apple popsicles

Making time: 10 minutes (plus freezing time)

Ingredients:

4 custard apples

1 cup of coconut water or low-fat milk

2 tablespoons of honey or date syrup

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh and place in a blender.

Add coconut water (or milk), honey, and vanilla extract.

Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into popsicle molds.

Insert sticks and freeze for at least 4 hours or until solid.

To serve, run the molds under warm water for a few seconds to release the popsicles.

5. Custard apple chia pudding

Making time: 10 minutes (plus chilling time)

Ingredients:

2 custard apples

1 cup of almond milk

3 tablespoons of chia seeds

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

Fresh fruits or chopped nuts for topping (optional)

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh and puree it in a blender.

In a bowl, mix the custard apple puree with almond milk, chia seeds, and vanilla extract.

Stir well to combine.

Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid.

Before serving, stir the pudding and top with fresh fruits if desired.

6. Custard apple and spinach smoothie

Making time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 custard apple

1 cup of fresh spinach leaves

1/2 green apple, chopped

1 tablespoon of flax seeds

1 cup of water or coconut water

Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh.

Combine custard apple, spinach, green apple, flaxseeds, and water in a blender.

Blend until smooth. Add ice cubes if desired.

Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

7. Custard apple sorbet

Making time: 15 minutes (plus freezing time)

Ingredients:

5 custard apples

1/2 cup of water

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of honey or sweetener of choice

Method:

Scoop out the custard apple flesh and place in a blender.

Add water, lemon juice, and honey.

Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a shallow container and freeze for about 1 hour.

Stir the mixture with a fork to break ice crystals, then return to the freezer.

Repeat the stirring every 30 minutes until the sorbet is fully frozen and smooth.

Scoop and serve.

8. Custard apple oatmeal bowl

Making time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1 cup of water or milk

1 custard apple

1 tablespoon of nuts (almonds or walnuts), chopped

1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder

1 teaspoon of honey or maple syrup (optional)

Method:

In a saucepan, bring water or milk to a boil.

Add rolled oats and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

While the oats are cooking, scoop out the custard apple flesh and chop into pieces.

Once the oats are cooked, transfer to a bowl.

Top with custard apple pieces, chopped nuts, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Drizzle honey or maple syrup if desired.

Serve warm.

While custard apple is healthy for you, make sure you consult your healthcare provider to avoid any side effects.