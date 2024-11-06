Wondering how to make coconut flour? Try this easy recipe

Coconut flour is a gluten-free option that can replace wheat in your diet. Know how to make coconut flour at home by following this simple recipe.

Not only can you add coconut to curries and dip, but you can also use the fruit as a substitute for wheat. Have you ever tried coconut flour? It is a diverse ingredient that may be used in a variety of dishes such as cakes and chocolate. It is not only delicious, but it also provides various health benefits such as healthy fats, fibre, and important minerals. Besides this, it is gluten-free which makes it an excellent dietary option. Whether you are cooking, baking, or preparing sauces, homemade flour from coconuts is a delicious alternative to wheat flour. Learning how to make coconut flour is a rather easy exercise and all you need are some coconut flakes and the right kitchen equipment.

What is coconut flour?

It is a multipurpose, gluten-free flour derived from dried and powdered coconut meat. It is a byproduct of coconut milk output, making it a sustainable option, as found in a study published in Vietnam Journal of Science and Technology. This flour is high in minerals, including fibre and protein, and has a naturally sweet flavour. Plus, it is an important component in keto and paleo diets because of its low carb content and ability to simulate the texture of wheat flour in baked products. Coconut flour can be used in a range of recipes, including breads, cakes, pancakes, and pizza crust.

How to make coconut flour at home?

Here’s a complete guide on how to make coconut flour at home, as explained by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

Ingredients:

Fresh coconuts or dried coconut flakes

Blender or food processor

Dehydrator or oven

Large bowl

Cheesecloth or nut milk bag

Method:

1. Extract coconut milk

If you are using fresh coconuts, crack them open and extract the meat.

Blend the coconut meat with water in a blender.

Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag to separate the milk from the pulp.

2. Dehydrate the pulp

Spread the coconut pulp evenly on a dehydrator tray or a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Dehydrate at a low temperature (around 135°F or 57°C) for 8-12 hours, or until completely dry and brittle.

Alternatively, you can bake the pulp in a low-temperature oven (around 200°F or 93°C) for 2-3 hours, checking periodically and stirring to ensure even drying.

3. Grind into flour

Once the coconut pulp is completely dry, transfer it to a blender or food processor.

Pulse until the pulp is ground into a fine powder, resembling flour.

4. Store the flour

Transfer the homemade coconut flour to an airtight container.

Store it in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.

Benefits of coconut flour

Now that you know how to make coconut flour, here are some of the potential benefits of consuming it:

1. High in fibre

It is exceptionally high in fibre due to its unique production process. It is derived from the dried coconut meat, which is naturally rich in dietary fibre, as found in a study published in the journal Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies. During the extraction of coconut milk, the remaining pulp is dehydrated and ground into a fine flour. This process preserves the fibre content, making it a fibre powerhouse. A small serving of coconut flour can provide a significant portion of your daily fibre needs, promoting digestive health, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting overall well-being.

2. Low in carbohydrates

It is low in net carbohydrates due to its high fibre content. While it does contain carbs, a significant portion of these carbs are fibre, which the body doesn’t fully digest. “This means that the net carb content, which is the total carbohydrates minus the fibre, is relatively low,” says the expert. This makes coconut flour a suitable choice for individuals following low-carb or ketogenic diets, as it can help maintain ketosis while providing essential nutrients one needs.

3. Rich in proteins

It is a surprisingly good source of protein, especially considering its plant-based origin, as found in a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research. During the process of extracting coconut milk, a significant amount of protein remains in the coconut meat. This protein-rich pulp is then dried and ground into flour, preserving its nutritional value. While coconut flour is not as high in protein as some animal-based sources, it offers a valuable plant-based protein option for vegetarians, vegans, and those looking to diversify their protein intake.

4. Helps in weight management

It can be a valuable tool for weight management due to its unique properties. Its high fibre content promotes satiety, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and reducing overall calorie intake. “Additionally, the medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) found in coconut flour are easily digested and utilised by the body for energy, potentially boosting metabolism and aiding in fat burning,” says the expert. By incorporating this flour into your diet, you can enjoy satisfying meals and snacks while supporting your weight loss or weight maintenance goals.

5. High in antioxidant properties

It possesses antioxidant properties that contribute to its potential health benefits. Antioxidants are substances that help protect cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. These free radicals can contribute to ageing and various chronic diseases. Coconut flour contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which can help neutralise these harmful free radicals, as found in a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research. By incorporating it into your diet, you can potentially reduce oxidative stress and support overall health.

While coconut flour is healthy and safe to include into your diet, it is important to consult your healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet.