Chia seeds with milk: 5 recipes to make this delicious drink a part of your diet!

Eating chia seeds with milk seems to have become quite a popular option, especially when it comes to replacing breakfast cereals and other high-sugar snacks. Be it smoothies or yoghurt bowls and puddings, chia seeds and milk is a much-loved combo! This tiny powerhouse is regarded as one of the most nutritious superfoods out there and is a staple in many healthy diets around the world. It has become extremely popular due to its rich fibre, omega-3 fatty acid, and antioxidant content. Know how to include chia seeds with milk with five delicious recipes you must try!
Chia seeds are tiny nutritious powerhouses derived from the Salvia hispanica plant, which is native to Central and South America. The benefits of chia seeds are numerous. These edible seeds are rich in essential nutrients, making them a popular nutritional addition. They are high in dietary fibre, which helps with digestion and satiety, as found in a study published in the Food Science and Nutrition. Chia seeds also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for cardiovascular health and brain function. Also, they include a high protein content, which promotes muscle growth. Plus, chia seeds contain antioxidants, which help protect cells from free radical damage and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Yes, it is safe to consume these seeds with milk. “In fact, chia seeds combined with milk can create a delicious and nutritious snack or meal option,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. Here is how these help:
While consuming these seeds with milk is generally safe and beneficial, it is important to be aware of your individual dietary needs and any allergies or intolerances. If you have dairy allergies or sensitivities, you can opt for plant-based milk alternatives like almond milk or oat milk. Also, it is best to check with your doctor or nutritionist to know what will suit you the best.
Here are some delicious ways to add chia seeds with milk, as suggested by the expert:
Here are some potential benefits of chia seeds.
The seeds are a rich source of dietary fibre, which plays a crucial role in digestion. Fibre helps to bulk up stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive system and preventing constipation. Additionally, fibre can help to promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which are essential for optimal digestion and overall health. By incorporating these seeds into your diet, you can improve your digestive health and reduce the risk of digestive problems, as found in a study published by Harvard Medical Publishing.
The seeds are a valuable addition to a heart-healthy diet due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acid, as found in a study published in the Food and Science Nutrition. These healthy fats help to lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and raise good cholesterol (HDL) levels, which can reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the fibre in the seeds can help to lower blood pressure, another important factor in maintaining heart health. By incorporating chia seeds into your diet, you can support your cardiovascular health and reduce your risk of heart-related problems.
These seeds can be a helpful tool for weight management due to their high fibre content and ability to absorb water. The fibre in chia seeds helps to promote feelings of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, when these seeds are mixed with water or other fluids, they form a gel-like substance that can help to slow down digestion and prolong feelings of satiety. This can help to reduce cravings and prevent overeating, ultimately aiding in weight loss efforts, as found in a study published in the Journal of Medical and Health Science.
The seeds are a good source of calcium and magnesium, both of which are essential for maintaining strong bones, as found in a study published in the Journal of American College of Nutrition. Calcium is the primary mineral found in bones, while magnesium plays a supporting role in bone metabolism. By incorporating chia seeds into your diet, you can help to ensure that your body has the necessary nutrients to support bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis which is a bone disease characterised by low bone density and decreased bone strength. This makes bones more brittle, increasing the risk of fractures.
While these seeds are generally safe and healthy for most people, there are a few potential side effects to consider:
Moderation is key, just like with any other food. Balanced serving quantities are recommended, and people with sensitive stomachs can opt for lactose-free or plant-based milk substitutes. Chia seeds soaked in milk can be a delightful and healthful supplement to any diet for overall well-being when consumed mindfully.
