7 delicious cauliflower recipes that can help you shed extra kilos

Adding cauliflower recipes to your weight loss diet means eating nutritious and filling meals that can help you lose weight. Try these 7 delicious ways to enjoy it.

Diet is an important of every weight loss journey but it comes with its own set of challenges. Not only can the constant thought of yummy food be tempting but the fact that cravings can happen at the most unexpected times makes them challenging to resist. However, eating a healthy diet no longer means eating boiled meals. You can try some easy cauliflower recipes for losing weight that can be a delicious addition to your diet. Since cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable, it is high in essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre and low in calories. The fibre content in cauliflower helps you feel satisfied for longer, which helps lower the likelihood of you snacking in between meals.

Why adding cauliflower in your diet is good for you?

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable from the Brassicaceae family, which includes broccoli, cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts, as found in the journal Biochemistry Research International. It includes a compact head composed of developing white flower buds (also known as “curd”) surrounded by green leaves. It comes in various colours, including white, purple, green, and orange, but white is the most common. Plus, it is a versatile, nutrient-dense vegetable that has various weight-loss benefits, including being low in calories, high in fibre, and serving as a low-carb substitute for starchy foods. However, moderation is essential for preventing potential adverse effects like as gas, bloating, and interactions with medications. Read on to know some tasty cauliflower recipes for losing weight effectively.

Best cauliflower recipes for weight loss

Here are some tasty delicious cauliflower recipes you can try to lose weight effectively, as recommended by nutritionist Rakshita Mehra.

1. Roasted cauliflower florets

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of seasonings (e.g., paprika, garlic powder, thyme)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Cut the cauliflower into florets.

Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and desired seasonings.

Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender and browned.

2. Cauliflower popcorn

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of seasonings (e.g., garlic powder, onion powder, paprika)

Method:

Cut the cauliflower into small florets.

Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and desired seasonings.

Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes or until crispy.

3. Cauliflower tots

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 egg

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of seasonings (e.g., garlic powder, onion powder, paprika)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Cut the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until it resembles rice.

Microwave the cauliflower rice until dry.

In a bowl, combine cauliflower rice, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and seasonings.

Form the mixture into small balls or tots.

Place tots on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

4. Cauliflower chips

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of seasonings (e.g., garlic powder, onion powder, paprika)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Cut the cauliflower into thin slices.

Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and desired seasonings.

Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until crispy.

5. Cauliflower hummus

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1/4 cup of tahini

1/4 cup of lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

Method:

Cut the cauliflower into florets and steam until tender.

Blend the cauliflower, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a food processor until smooth.

Serve with vegetable sticks or whole-grain crackers.

6. Cauliflower nachos

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of toppings (e.g., salsa, guacamole, cheese, beans)

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Cut the cauliflower into thin slices.

Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until crispy.

Top with your favourite toppings and enjoy.

7. Cauliflower fritters

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower

1 egg

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

And your choice of herbs and spices

Method:

Cut the cauliflower into florets and pulse in a food processor until it resembles rice.

Microwave the cauliflower rice until dry.

In a bowl, combine cauliflower rice, egg, flour, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and herbs and spices.

Heat oil in a skillet.

Drop spoons of batter into the hot oil and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Drain on paper towels and serve with your favourite dipping sauce.

Side effects of having cauliflower recipes

While cauliflower recipes are healthy, excessive use or specific sensitivity can result in the following adverse effects:

Cauliflower contains raffinose, a complex sugar that can cause digestive discomfort. This can cause bloating, gas, and abdominal pain, particularly in people with delicate digestive systems.

Raw cauliflower contains substances which might interfere with thyroid function. However, cooking it considerably decreases these chemicals, lowering the risk for most people. Those with pre-existing thyroid issues should consult their doctor before eating significant amounts of raw cauliflower.

Some people may be allergic to cruciferous vegetables, such as cauliflower. Symptoms might vary from slight skin responses to severe allergic reactions. If you have any adverse reactions after eating cauliflower recipes, stop using it and see a doctor.

Takeaway

Cauliflower, a multipurpose vegetable, can be an essential companion in your weight loss efforts. Its low-calorie, high-fibre content makes it an excellent ingredient for preparing delicious and satisfying meals. Adding the right cauliflower recipes to your meal plans can allow you to cut calories and suppress cravings. However, it is important to consider particular sensitivities and possible intestinal discomfort associated with over consumption.