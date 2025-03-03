Increase your calcium levels naturally with these 7 delicious smoothie recipes

While we need to eat calcium-rich foods, we also need to pair these with ingredients that aid better absorption of the mineral. Check out these smoothie recipes which deliciously do that.

As kids, we would often listen to our mothers advising us to have a glass of milk every day for strong bones. But is that all that you need to keep your calcium levels up? Calcium levels not only depend on what we eat but also on how much our body absorbs. Your body needs the right nutrients so that it can take in as much calcium as it needs. An interesting way to do this is through delicious smoothies. Made with high-calcium ingredients such as tofu, cottage cheese, almonds and spinach, these smoothie recipes have the right foods that also encourage calcium absorption.

Why is calcium important for health?

Calcium is one of the most crucial minerals for overall health, playing a key role in bone strength, muscle function, nerve signalling, and blood clotting. “Around 99% of the body’s calcium is stored in bones and teeth, while the remaining 1% is used for vital metabolic functions. A calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis (a bone disease), muscle cramps, and increased risk of fractures,” explains dietician Garima Goyal.

There are many sources of calcium. In the United States, approximately 72% of calcium intakes come from dairy products and foods with added dairy ingredients such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, states the National Institutes of Health. Other sources of calcium include kale, broccoli, and Chinese cabbage (bok choi).

Is it enough to just eat calcium?

No, simply consuming calcium-rich foods is not enough—your body needs to absorb it efficiently as well. Foods like dairy, leafy green vegetables, almonds, and seeds provide natural sources of calcium, but combining them in the right way enhances absorption. How do you do that? Foods rich in vitamin D, magnesium, and phosphorus play a significant role in calcium metabolism. One of the easiest and tastiest ways to meet your daily calcium requirement is by adding these high-calcium foods, as well as smoothies. Some smoothie recipes can include dairy or plant-based alternatives along with nutrient-dense ingredients.

7 high-calcium smoothie recipes

If you are looking for ways to improve your calcium levels and also ensure that this calcium is absorbed in your body, you should try these smoothie recipes:

1. Almond and fig smoothie (dairy-free)

Almonds and figs are great additions to many high-calcium smoothie recipes as these are excellent sources of calcium. This smoothie, in particular, is a great alternative for those avoiding dairy.

Ingredients:

10 soaked almonds

2 dried figs (soaked)

1 cup fortified almond milk

1 tsp chia seeds

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp honey

Method:

Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

Serve chilled.

2. Spinach and banana smoothie

There are many benefits of spinach, including it being rich in calcium. This can be an excellent ingredient for all smoothie recipes. Of course, bananas add natural sweetness and are a welcome addition.

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach

1 frozen banana

1 cup yoghurt or fortified soy milk

1 tbsp flaxseeds

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Blend all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

Serve fresh.

3. Ragi and date smoothie

Ragi, which is also known as finger millet, is one of the richest non-dairy sources of calcium. Adding this to your smoothies is sure to make your beverage healthy.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp ragi flour

1 cup warm milk (dairy or plant-based)

2 dates (pitted)

½ tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Cook ragi in warm milk until thickened, let it cool.

Blend this with dates and cardamom.

4. Sesame and tofu smoothie

Yes, sesame seeds and tofu can be added to smoothie recipes, and yes, they taste delicious. These are great sources of plant-based calcium and protein, taking the health quotient of your smoothie a notch higher.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sesame seeds

50g silken tofu

1 cup soy milk

1 tbsp peanut butter

½ cup frozen berries

Method:

Blend all the ingredients until you get a creamy consistency.

Serve immediately

5. Chia and orange smoothie

There are many benefits of chia seeds adding them to your smoothie recipes will make your drinks rich in calcium as well as other nutrients. The oranges provide vitamin C to aid absorption.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp chia seeds (soaked in water for 15 min)

1 cup fresh orange juice

½ frozen banana

1 cup Greek yogurt

Method:

Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

Serve immediately

6. Cottage cheese and Mango Smoothie

Yes, cottage cheese or paneer can be added to many smoothies. It is rich in calcium and protein. Mango, of course, is a fun flavour to add to smoothie recipes and also boasts of calcium content.

Ingredients:

½ cup fresh paneer

1 ripe mango

1 cup milk

1 tsp flaxseeds

Method

Blend all ingredients until you get a smooth consistency.

Serve immediately

7. Oats and walnut smoothie

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, 100g of oatmeal has 357mg of calcium. Therefore oats and walnuts provide a calcium and omega-3 boost and are great additions to many smoothie recipes.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Take a Poll Take a Poll How do you track your daily calorie intake? Calorie-tracking app

By estimating portions

Food diary

I don't track Previous Next

Ingredients:

2 tbsp oats (soaked)

1 tbsp walnuts

1 cup fortified oat milk

1 tsp honey

Method:

Blend until you get a smooth consistency.

Serve immediately

How to ensure your smoothie recipes are healthy

While you might be following your smoothie recipes accurately, it is important to take note of all the ingredients and the way you use them. Here is what you must keep in mind especially if you want to whip up high-calcium smoothies:

Pair with vitamin D : Calcium needs vitamin D for absorption. You should do that while making these smoothie recipes.

: Calcium needs vitamin D for absorption. You should do that while making these smoothie recipes. Avoid excess sugar : Use natural sweeteners like dates, honey, or fruit.

: Use natural sweeteners like dates, honey, or fruit. Balance macronutrients : Add protein (yoghurt, tofu, nuts) and fibre (seeds, fruits) to keep you full longer.

: Add protein (yoghurt, tofu, nuts) and fibre (seeds, fruits) to keep you full longer. Choose the right liquid base: Use fortified plant-based milk if avoiding dairy, as it contains added calcium.

What should you never mix in a calcium smoothie?

If you are in the mood to make your own smoothie recipes, make sure to steer clear of these ingredients:

Excessive caffeine : Coffee, tea, or cocoa can hinder calcium absorption.

: Coffee, tea, or cocoa can hinder calcium absorption. An excess of oxalate-rich foods : While spinach is okay, excessive intake of oxalates, that is found in beet greens, and rhubarb, can bind to calcium and reduce absorption.

: While spinach is okay, excessive intake of oxalates, that is found in beet greens, and rhubarb, can bind to calcium and reduce absorption. Refined sugars : These can cause sugar pikes levels and affect nutrient absorption.

: These can cause sugar pikes levels and affect nutrient absorption. High-sodium ingredients : Too much salt can lead to calcium loss from bones.

: Too much salt can lead to calcium loss from bones. Iron-rich foods: Calcium and iron compete for absorption in the body. Avoid adding iron-rich foods like lentils, or pumpkin seeds to a high-calcium smoothie, as it may reduce the absorption of both minerals. If you need both nutrients, consume them at different times of the day.

Calcium is not just about strong bones—it’s vital for your heart, muscles, and overall health. A well-balanced, high-calcium smoothie is a simple and delicious way to meet your daily needs. However, while these high-calcium smoothie recipes are sure to add to your calcium levels, these are not a replacement for a balanced diet or supplements prescribed by your doctor. Also, if you suffer from any underlying conditions, make sure to consult your doctor or dietician before including these in your diet.

Related FAQs What is the best time to have these smoothies? While you can have this at any time, having these in the morning can boost metabolism and provide sustained energy. This can also be a good post-workout drink as it supports muscle recovery and prevents cramps. What is the best high-calcium food to add to a smoothie? One of the best high-calcium ingredients to add to a smoothie is sesame seeds. Just 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds contains around 88 mg of calcium, making it one of the richest plant-based sources of calcium. Other great options are almonds and flax seeds.