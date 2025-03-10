Dealing with high cholesterol levels? 7 breakfast recipes that can help

Don’t let your breakfast be boring even if you have high cholesterol levels. Check out 7 yummy breakfast recipes for high cholesterol.

Can the saying ‘eat breakfast like a king’ also be applicable if you are suffering from high cholesterol levels? Turns out, it can, if you happen to know the right breakfast recipes to whip up. In fact, what you eat in the morning plays a huge role in regulating your cholesterol levels throughout the day. Skipping breakfast can increase LDL or bad cholesterol levels, raising the risk of heart problems. If you are on the lookout for meals rich in fibre and heart-healthy fats to add to our breakfast routine, we have some super delicious options. Check out some easy-to-make breakfast recipes for high cholesterol as well as a guide on what to not eat.

How does breakfast impact cholesterol levels?

When it comes to breakfast, it plays a crucial role in keeping your cholesterol levels in check. It can have an impact on both good (HDL) and bad (LDL) cholesterol. First things first, skipping breakfast is associated with higher LDL cholesterol levels, states this study, published in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology. This increases the risk of heart disease.

Having said that, it is also essential to understand and adopt the best recipes for high cholesterol when it comes to breakfast. A balanced breakfast with fibre-rich foods such as oats, whole grains, fruits and nuts can help remove excess cholesterol from the body. You must also make it a point to include healthy fats such as avocados, nuts as well as olive oil. These can also boost HDL cholesterol, which helps clear LDL from the arteries. However, highly processed foods should never be part of your breakfast recipes for high cholesterol.

7 breakfast recipes for high cholesterol

If you are looking for some breakfast ideas, here are some great recipes for high cholesterol that you can try out:

1. Fruit smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup oats milk

1 frozen banana

½ cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp almond butter

½ tsp cinnamon

For toppings: Few sliced almonds or walnuts, pumpkin seeds and unsweetened coconut flakes

Instructions

Blend all the ingredients until smooth and creamy. Pour this mixture into a bowl.

Add toppings as per your preference

2. Quinoa breakfast bowl

Ingredients

½ cup cooked quinoa

1 cup unsweetened almond or oat milk

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp flaxseeds or chia seeds

½ banana, sliced

¼ cup mixed berries

1 tbsp walnuts or almonds, chopped

1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

Instructions

Cook quinoa by letting it simmer with 1 cup water, until fluffy.

Warm the milk and stir in cinnamon. Add cooked quinoa to the warm milk and let it simmer for 2–3 minutes.

Stir in flaxseeds or chia seeds and let them absorb.

Transfer to a bowl and top with banana, berries, nuts, and a drizzle of honey (if you are using it).

3. Avocado seeds toast

Ingredients

1 slice whole grain or sourdough bread

½ avocado, mashed

1 tbsp flaxseeds or chia seeds

1 tbsp walnuts or almonds, chopped

½ tsp lemon juice

Pinch of black pepper and chilli flakes

Optional toppings: Sliced tomatoes, or a drizzle of olive oil

Instructions

Toast the bread until golden brown.

Mash the avocado with lemon juice, black pepper, and chilli flakes.

Spread the avocado mixture over the toast.

Sprinkle flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nuts on top.

Add optional toppings like tomatoes or arugula for extra nutrients.

4. Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup oats

1 cup water or almond milk

½ apple, chopped

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp chopped pecans or walnuts

Instructions

Cook oats with milk and cinnamon. Add apples and let them soften.

Top with flaxseeds and nuts for added crunch.

5. Vegetable pancake recipe

Ingredients

½ cup oat flour or whole wheat flour

¼ cup chickpea flour

¼ cup grated zucchini or spinach

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt

½ cup water or unsweetened oat/almond milk

1 tsp olive oil or avocado oil

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until a smooth batter forms. Add more water if needed.

Heat a pan over medium heat and lightly grease it with olive or avocado oil.

Pour a small amount of batter and spread it into a pancake shape.

Cook for 2-3 minutes on one side until golden brown, then flip and cook for another 2 minutes.

Serve warm with a side of Greek yoghurt, avocado, or hummus for a cholesterol-friendly meal.

6. Savoury oatmeal with avocado and nuts

Ingredients

½ cup steel-cut oats

1 cup water or low-sodium vegetable broth

½ avocado, sliced

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds or walnuts

½ tsp turmeric

Pinch of black pepper

Instructions

Cook oats in water or broth.

Top with avocado, nuts, and turmeric for a savoury twist.

7. Vegetable omelette with olive oil

Ingredients

2 eggs whites

¼ cup spinach, chopped

¼ cup tomatoes, diced

¼ cup mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp onion, finely chopped

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp low-fat feta or cottage cheese

Salt to taste

Instructions

In a bowl, beat the eggs with turmeric, black pepper, and a pinch of salt.

Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, and cook for 2-3 minutes until softened. Add spinach and cook for another minute.

Lower the heat and pour the beaten eggs over the sautéed vegetables. Tilt the pan to spread evenly.

Let it cook for 3-4 minutes until the edges set. Carefully flip or fold in half and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Garnish with low-fat cheese and enjoy with whole-grain toast or avocado slices for a cholesterol-friendly meal!

What should you never have for breakfast if you have high cholesterol?

If you are in the process of whipping up nutritious and healthy breakfast recipes for high cholesterol levels, here are a few things that you should never add to these.

Processed and sugary cereals : Highly processed cereals should never be part of your recipes for high cholesterol levels as these contain refined carbs and added sugars. This can raise triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol.

: Highly processed cereals should never be part of your recipes for high cholesterol levels as these contain refined carbs and added sugars. This can raise triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol while lowering HDL (good) cholesterol. Pastries and baked foods : Foods such as donuts, muffins, croissants, should not be had in breakfast. These contain refined flour, trans fats, and high sugar, which contribute to artery-clogging LDL cholesterol.

: Foods such as donuts, muffins, croissants, should not be had in breakfast. These contain refined flour, trans fats, and high sugar, which contribute to artery-clogging LDL cholesterol. Fried foods : Fried foods should never be part of your breakfast recipes for high cholesterol as these are loaded with saturated and trans fats, increasing bad cholesterol and heart disease risk.

: Fried foods should never be part of your breakfast recipes for high cholesterol as these are loaded with saturated and trans fats, increasing bad cholesterol and heart disease risk. Full-Fat dairy products : Be it butter, cream, whole milk or cheese, these are high in saturated fat and should never be added in any of your breakfast recipes for high cholesterol. These raise LDL cholesterol levels.

: Be it butter, cream, whole milk or cheese, these are high in saturated fat and should never be added in any of your breakfast recipes for high cholesterol. These raise LDL cholesterol levels. Processed meats: When it comes to processed meats such as bacon, sausages, ham or salami, these should be avoided in breakfast recipes for high cholesterol. A study, published in the journal Nutrition, Metabilism & Cardiovascular Diseases, observed that associated processed meat came with a 38% and 9% increased risk of hypercholesterolemia (a condition where LDL is high), 29% and 18% increased risk of hypertriglyceridemia (condition that leads to too many triglycerides in your body), in men and women respectivel. These contain saturated fats and nitrates, which can lead to higher cholesterol and heart disease risk.

Note: While these are some safe breakfast recipes for high cholesterol levels and can be consumed, it is best to consult a doctor before adding these to your diet.

Related FAQs What time should you have your breakfast if you have cholesterol? If you have high cholesterol, it's best to have breakfast within 1 to 2 hours of waking up, ideally between 7 AM and 9 AM. What is the ideal quantity of carbohydrates in your breakfast if you have cholesterol? For high cholesterol, the ideal breakfast should include complex carbohydrates in moderate amounts to support heart health without causing blood sugar spikes. This means that 30-45 grams of carbohydrates, around 30-40% of total meal calories, is safe to eat.