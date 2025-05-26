What’s the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for weight loss and does it work?

As obesity and weight-related problems are increasing in the world, so is the curiosity around weight loss foods, drinks and exercises. One such emerging online trend is around a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for weight loss! While it has nothing to do with Mounjaro – the anti-diabetes drug – the way it seems to work, has inspired the name of this drink. Some netizens claim that a drink made of ingredients like lemon, water and apple cider vinegar is a natural and effective alternative to the weight loss drug.
Brazilian Mounjaro is a drink that has gained popularity for its potential beneficial effect on weight loss. The name of the viral drink is inspired from the weight loss drug Mounjaro, which is prescribed for the management of type 2 diabetes. Tirzepatide can significantly decrease body weight in people with diabetes and obesity, according to a study published in PLoS One. “However, the Brazilian Mounjaro drink is made of natural ingredients such as lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar that may aid in weight loss,” says nutritionist Asmita Jotshi.
There are a few variations of the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe. While some like to use just water, lemon, honey and ginger, others like to add butterfly pea flower to their drink. There is also a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe with apple cider vinegar. The big question is does it work?
“The drink might not directly have an influence on weight loss. However, it is a concoction of natural ingredients that are known to potentially have an influence on metabolism and digestion, which might indirectly support weight loss,” says the expert.
Here’s how:
Here’s what a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe usually looks like:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
“You can also try the simpler Brazilian Mounjaro recipe that includes only honey, lemon and ginger,” says the expert.
Have this healthy drink either on an empty stomach early in the morning or about 30 minutes before your meal. “The idea behind following the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe and having the drink early morning on an empty stomach is that it can help in starting the metabolism,” says the expert.
As for taking the drink before meals, it might help with early satiety and better portion control by reducing appetite. “But avoid having it at bedtime, as its ingredients such as apple cider vinegar might cause heartburn or acid reflux in some people,” says Jotshi.
Ideally, it should not be consumed more than once per day. “This is due to the acidic nature of the drink, as it contains apple cider vinegar and lemon. One cup of this drink is enough to get the desired benefit,” says the expert.
You can try the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for a natural and healthy way to lose weight. However, there are a few side effects of having the drink:
“These side effects may be minimised by diluting the raw ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and lemon well,” says the expert.
You can give a shot to the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe to lose some weight. However, one should not have unrealistic expectations that it would work exactly like the prescription drug Mounjaro for weight loss.
There is no rule as such. However, since Mounjaro is a medication that is prescribed for weight loss, consumption of banana can be avoided, taking into consideration their glycemic index and carbohydrate content.
There are certain drinks that can be incorporated into diet that may aid digestion, curb hunger, and boost metabolism, which in turn can facilitate weight loss. For example, zero-calorie drinks such as water, detox water such as jeera water and lemon water, herbal teas can be included.
It is usually considered to be safe and effective for weight loss. However, there may be side effects like constipation and nausea.
It depends on your lifestyle choices apart from the medicine. You may lose around 1 percent of your body weight in a week for the first 4 weeks on the medicine.
