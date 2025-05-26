What’s the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for weight loss and does it work?

Brazilian Mounjaro recipe is a trending weight loss drink you can make at home using natural ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, ginger and butterfly pea flowers.

As obesity and weight-related problems are increasing in the world, so is the curiosity around weight loss foods, drinks and exercises. One such emerging online trend is around a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for weight loss! While it has nothing to do with Mounjaro – the anti-diabetes drug – the way it seems to work, has inspired the name of this drink. Some netizens claim that a drink made of ingredients like lemon, water and apple cider vinegar is a natural and effective alternative to the weight loss drug.

What is Brazilian Mounjaro drink?

Brazilian Mounjaro is a drink that has gained popularity for its potential beneficial effect on weight loss. The name of the viral drink is inspired from the weight loss drug Mounjaro, which is prescribed for the management of type 2 diabetes. Tirzepatide can significantly decrease body weight in people with diabetes and obesity, according to a study published in PLoS One. “However, the Brazilian Mounjaro drink is made of natural ingredients such as lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar that may aid in weight loss,” says nutritionist Asmita Jotshi.

Brazilian Mounjaro recipe: How can it help to lose weight?

There are a few variations of the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe. While some like to use just water, lemon, honey and ginger, others like to add butterfly pea flower to their drink. There is also a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe with apple cider vinegar. The big question is does it work?

“The drink might not directly have an influence on weight loss. However, it is a concoction of natural ingredients that are known to potentially have an influence on metabolism and digestion, which might indirectly support weight loss,” says the expert.

Here’s how:

Apple cider vinegar: Its acetic acid content may help to feel fuller or more satiated. Daily consumption of apple cider vinegar for a duration of between 4 and 12 weeks is associated with reductions in weight, body mass index, waist and hip circumferences and body fat ratio, as per a study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

Ginger: Ginger can aid digestion, and help your body effectively break down food, absorb essential nutrients, and get rid of waste, contributing to weight loss.

Lemon: “Lemon is an antioxidant that can help in reducing oxidative stress and can contribute to a healthier metabolism,” says Jotshi. It may also enhance digestion.

Butterfly pea flowers: They have a good amount of antioxidant content. During a study, published in Food Research International, it was found that extract of butterfly pea flower with flavonoids had anti-obesity activity, as it inhibited weight gain.

Brazilian Mounjaro recipe

Here’s what a Brazilian Mounjaro recipe usually looks like:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

About 1 tablespoon of butterfly pea flowers (should be dried)

1 teaspoon sliced fresh ginger

Instructions:

Boil water in a pan along with sliced ginger.

Once the water gets boiled properly, remove the pan from the heat.

Add dried butterfly pea flowers to it, and wait for them to steep for about 10 minutes so that the flavour gets infused.

Add apple cider vinegar, honey, and lemon juice for weight loss.

Allow it to rest for about 5 minutes before straining it then enjoy the drink after following the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe.

“You can also try the simpler Brazilian Mounjaro recipe that includes only honey, lemon and ginger,” says the expert.

Brazilian Mounjaro recipe: When to have the drink?

Have this healthy drink either on an empty stomach early in the morning or about 30 minutes before your meal. “The idea behind following the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe and having the drink early morning on an empty stomach is that it can help in starting the metabolism,” says the expert.

As for taking the drink before meals, it might help with early satiety and better portion control by reducing appetite. “But avoid having it at bedtime, as its ingredients such as apple cider vinegar might cause heartburn or acid reflux in some people,” says Jotshi.

Ideally, it should not be consumed more than once per day. “This is due to the acidic nature of the drink, as it contains apple cider vinegar and lemon. One cup of this drink is enough to get the desired benefit,” says the expert.

Brazilian Mounjaro recipe: What are the side effects of the drink?

You can try the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe for a natural and healthy way to lose weight. However, there are a few side effects of having the drink:

Apple cider vinegar and lemon, the key ingredients in the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe, might cause stomach discomfort and tooth enamel erosion due to their acidic nature.

Ginger may also lead to gastrointestinal issues such as bloating or gas and increased body heat if consumed in excess.

“These side effects may be minimised by diluting the raw ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and lemon well,” says the expert.

You can give a shot to the Brazilian Mounjaro recipe to lose some weight. However, one should not have unrealistic expectations that it would work exactly like the prescription drug Mounjaro for weight loss.

Related FAQs Should you avoid bananas while on Mounjaro? There is no rule as such. However, since Mounjaro is a medication that is prescribed for weight loss, consumption of banana can be avoided, taking into consideration their glycemic index and carbohydrate content. What is the best drink for weight loss? There are certain drinks that can be incorporated into diet that may aid digestion, curb hunger, and boost metabolism, which in turn can facilitate weight loss. For example, zero-calorie drinks such as water, detox water such as jeera water and lemon water, herbal teas can be included. Is Mounjaro safe for weight loss? It is usually considered to be safe and effective for weight loss. However, there may be side effects like constipation and nausea. How many kg can I lose with Mounjaro? It depends on your lifestyle choices apart from the medicine. You may lose around 1 percent of your body weight in a week for the first 4 weeks on the medicine.