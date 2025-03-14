Caught the seasonal flu? Try these 7 delicious soup recipes for relief

The seasonal flu is easy to catch and can really make you feel weak. Boost your defenses naturally with these effective soup recipes.

As much as a change in wardrobe and food options is something to look forward to when the weather changes, the end of a season can also increase the possibility of catching a cold and cough. The transition between seasons is extremely uncomfortable owing to increased allergies and diseases. Flu, colds, coughs, and other severe conditions become more prevalent as the seasons change. Soup recipes are very useful in this situation. Each spoonful provides a warm, loving embrace and a little boost towards well-being. Let’s look at the best soup recipes that are not only tasty but also designed to relieve congestion, ease sore throats, and restore your body’s defences.

Soups for cold and flu: Are they effective?

Soups provide a holistic approach to treating cold and flu symptoms, with a variety of nutrients that work together to promote the body’s natural healing processes. For instance, most soups are naturally hydrating, which is essential for thinning mucus and relieving congestion while also avoiding dehydration, a typical side effect of sickness. Additionally, the presence of nutrient-dense items, in most soup recipes, like vegetables, lean meats, and herbs provides critical vitamins and minerals that boost the immune system and combat viral invaders.

Ingredients like ginger and garlic have significant anti-inflammatory and antiviral capabilities, addressing the underlying causes of pain, as found in a study published in the journal Bioinformation. Plus, the soothing warmth of soup helps relieve a sore throat and other aches and pains, providing a calming and therapeutic experience. Finally, soups recipes include ingredients that can restore lost electrolytes, maintaining the body’s general balance and speeding up healing.

7 easy and healthy soup recipes for cough and flu

Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow soup recipes to help you keep cold and flu at bay, as explained by dietician Gauri Anand.

1. Classic chicken noodle soup

Ingredients

Chicken broth

Chicken breast or thighs

Carrots, celery, onions

Noodles (egg noodles work well)

Garlic, thyme, bay leaf

Salt and pepper

Steps

Saute onions, carrots, and celery in a pot.

Add garlic, chicken, chicken broth, thyme, and bay leaf.

Bring to a boil, then simmer until the chicken is cooked.

Remove the chicken, shred it, and return to the pot.

Add noodles and cook until tender.

Season with salt and pepper.

2. Ginger and garlic broth

Ingredients

Vegetable or chicken broth

Fresh ginger, minced

Garlic, minced

Lemon juice

Honey (optional)

Steps

Heat broth in a pot.

Add ginger and garlic, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Strain the broth to remove solids.

Add lemon juice and honey (if desired).

3. Vegetable turmeric soup

Ingredients

Vegetable broth

Carrots, potatoes, spinach

Turmeric powder

Onion, garlic

Coconut milk (optional)

Steps

Saute onion and garlic.

Add carrots, potatoes, and vegetable broth.

Add turmeric powder and simmer until vegetables are tender.

Add spinach and cook until wilted.

For a creamier version, stir in coconut milk.

4. Tomato and garlic soup

Ingredients

Canned diced tomatoes

Garlic cloves, minced

Vegetable broth

Basil, oregano

Olive oil

Steps

Saute garlic in olive oil.

Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, basil, and oregano.

Simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Blend the soup for a smooth texture.

season with salt and pepper.

5. Spicy miso soup

Ingredients

Dashi broth (or vegetable broth)

Miso paste

Tofu cubed

Seaweed (wakame)

Ginger, grated

Red pepper flakes

Steps

Heat dashi broth.

Whisk in miso paste.

Add tofu, seaweed, ginger, and red pepper flakes.

Simmer for a few minutes.

6. Lemon chicken orzo soup

Ingredients

Chicken broth

Cooked chicken

Orzo pasta

Lemon juice

Dill

Onions, and celery

Steps

Saute the onions and celery.

Add the chicken broth, and orzo pasta, and cook until the pasta is tender.

Add the chicken, lemon juice, and dill.

Season with salt and pepper.

7. Hearty lentil soup

Ingredients

Lentils

Vegetable broth

Carrots, onions, celery

Diced tomatoes

Cumin, thyme

Steps:

Saute the onions, carrots, and celery.

Add the lentils, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, cumin, and thyme.

Simmer until the lentils are tender.

Season with salt, and pepper.

Takeaway

More than just a comfortable supper, these soup recipes also provide hydration, necessary nutrients, and soothing warmth to your body. From traditional chicken noodles to vibrant vegetable broths filled with ginger and garlic, each soup recipe is healing in its own way. Try these top soup recipes to enhance your immunity.

Related FAQs How often should I eat soup when I'm sick? Eat soup as often as you feel comfortable. It's a good way to stay hydrated and nourished when you may not have a strong appetite. Does the temperature of the soup matter? Warm soup is generally more soothing for a sore throat and congestion than cold soup.