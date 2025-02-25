11 guava recipes to help you get back in shape

Guavas can help you feel full and aid in your weight-loss journey. Try these easy guava recipes, consisting of ingredients that are low in calories and high in fibre.

Are you tired of following the same rigid eating plans? Then eat guava, which will not only satisfy your sweet cravings but also actively help you shed those extra kilos. This superfood is often overlooked as a snacking option, but it is a nutritional powerhouse that can aid in your weight loss efforts. Yes, you read that right! This fruit is low in calories and packed with fibre, a crucial element for weight management. High fibre foods can keep you feeling full and satisfied, preventing those mid-afternoon “snack attacks” and reducing your overall calorie intake. Here are some simple guava recipes you can try to lose weight.

Guava for weight loss: Do they help?

Yes, guavas can be a helpful addition to a weight loss plan. It’s a low-calorie fruit, making it an excellent choice for people who are limiting their calories. Additionally, guava contains a high concentration of soluble and insoluble dietary fibre. Fibre is important for weight control because it promotes satiety, which means it keeps you fuller for longer, lowering your chances of overeating or snacking between meals, as found in a study published in the Asian-Australasian Journal of Animal Sciences. This sense of fullness is caused by fibre’s capacity to prevent digestion and bulk up your stools, which also helps to do away with constipation problems. Plus, the fibre in guava can help regulate blood sugar levels, minimising spikes and crashes which may lead to cravings and energy dips, both of which are common triggers for bad eating habits. Beyond fibre, guava has important vitamins and antioxidants that promote overall health during weight reduction. So, the next time you are hungry, try one of these simple guava recipes to fulfil your desires without compromising your weight reduction goals.

Easy and healthy guava recipes for losing weight

Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow guava recipes so that you can lose weight in healthy ways, as explained by dietician Gauri Anand.

1. Guava and ginger detox water

Ingredients:

1 ripe guava (sliced)

1 inch ginger (sliced)

2 litres of water

Few mint leaves.

Steps:

Combine all the ingredients in a pitcher of water.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to infuse.

Drink this healthy detox water throughout the day to lose pounds.

2. Guava and cucumber salad

Ingredients:

1 ripe guava (cubed)

1 cucumber (cubed)

½ red onion (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Pinch of chili flakes.

Steps:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Toss gently to combine them well.

Serve chilled.

3. Guava smoothie

Ingredients:

1 ripe guava (cubed)

½ cup of spinach

½ cup of water or almond milk

½ tablespoon of chia seeds.

Steps:

Blend all the ingredients until they become smooth.

Adjust liquid consistency as per your requirement.

4. Guava and yoghurt parfait

Ingredients:

½ ripe guava (sliced)

½ cup of Greek yoghurt

¼ cup of granola (low-sugar)

Drizzle of honey (optional).

Steps:

Layer Greek yoghurt, guava slices, and granola in a glass or bowl.

Repeat the layers till you are done with the ingredients.

Drizzle with honey if you want to make it sweeter in a healthy way.

5. Spicy guava salsa

Ingredients:

1 ripe guava (finely chopped)

½ red onion (finely chopped)

1 jalapeño (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons of cilantro (chopped)

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Salt to taste.

Steps:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Mix well.

Serve with grilled chicken or fish.

6. Guava and oatmeal breakfast bowl

Ingredients:

½ cup of cooked oatmeal

½ ripe guava (sliced)

¼ cup of mixed berries

1 tablespoon of chopped nuts.

Steps:

Top oatmeal with guava slices, berries, and nuts.

7. Guava tea

Ingredients:

Guava leaves (fresh or dried)

2 cups of water.

Steps:

Boil water.

Add guava leaves and steep for 10-15 minutes.

Strain and enjoy warm or cold.

8. Grilled guava recipe

Ingredients:

1 ripe guava (halved)

½ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Steps:

Grill guava halves on medium heat for 2-3 minutes per side.

Sprinkle it with cinnamon and serve.

9. Guava and cottage cheese snack

Ingredients:

½ cup of cottage cheese

½ ripe guava (cubed).

Steps:

Combine cottage cheese and guava cubes.

10. Guava popsicles

Ingredients:

2 ripe guavas (pureed)

½ cup water, 1 tablespoon of lime juice.

Steps:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

11. Guava and avocado toast

Ingredients:

Whole-wheat toast

1/2 avocado (mashed)

1/4 guava (sliced)

Red pepper flakes

Steps:

Spread avocado on toast.

Top with guava slices and red pepper flakes.

Takeaway

You can try different guava recipes for weight loss. These guava recipes include ingredients that are low in calories and high in fibre, which can help to improve satiety and manage blood sugar levels. These easy guava recipes can also help to avoid mid-afternoon cravings, which can affect your weight loss plans. Incorporating these dishes into your meals might help you feel fuller for longer, resulting in a lower overall calorie intake.

Related FAQs Are guava smoothies good for weight loss? Yes, guava smoothies can be a healthy and filling option for weight loss, especially when made with low-fat yoghurt or milk and without added sugar. How much guava should I eat for weight loss? There's no specific amount, but incorporating one or two guavas into your daily diet can be beneficial. Pay attention to your overall calorie intake and portion sizes.