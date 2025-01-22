Tired of stubborn cough? Try these 5 herbal tea recipes for instant relief

These herbal tea recipes are filled with the goodness of natural herbs, combined with other ingredients such as turmeric and honey. They are sure to provide you with quick relief.

Winter comes with their own share of infections, a stubborn cough being one of the most prominent ones. This can be very uncomfortable to manage, especially if it is happening too frequently. If you are tired of taking medicines for this common winter ailment, and are on the lookout for a more natural remedy, then try herbal teas. Made with the goodness of herbs, accompanied by soothing ingredients such as honey and turmeric, drinking these herbal teas for cough can give you relief in no time. Besides soothing an irritated throat, these can also help with mucus formation, and help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract. Additionally, these teas can also help build up your immunity. Here are some recipes of herbal teas for cough that you can try out.

Herbal teas for cough: Do these help?

Yes, drinking herbal teas for cough can make you feel better in no time. Following herbal tea recipes accurately can be a great home remedy for stubborn coughs as their multiple benefits can help you. A study, published in the journal Medicine, states that cough-relieving medicinal herbs in tea have been used since ancient times. Mucilage or secretions present in them or produced under the influence of the active substances cover the oral and throat mucosa soothing its irritability and relieving dry, tiresome cough.

Another reason why drinking herbal teas for cough works is the warmth of the tea itself, It can soothe irritated throat tissues. Also, by adding the right herbs, such as chamomile, in herbal tea recipes, you can make use of their calming properties that can help relax the muscles involved in coughing. Besides this, so many herbs, such as liquorice root and ginger, can be added to herbal tea recipes to thin your mucus, making it easier to cough up. This can be helpful for you if you are you’re trying to clear your airways. Additionally, while preparing your herbal teas for cough, make sure to include ingredients such as ginger and turmeric. These come with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.

Adding these to herbal tea recipes to your daily diet plans can also help increase your immunity, which can help your body fight off the underlying cause of your cough.

5 herbal teas for cough

When it comes to stubborn coughs, herbal teas can often provide you instant relief. Here are some recipes of herbal teas for cough that can help you.

1. Chamomile and peppermint tea

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 chamomile tea bag or 1 teaspoon dried chamomile flowers

1/2 teaspoon dried peppermint leaves

1 teaspoon honey

1 slice of ginger (optional, for added warmth)

Steps

Boil 1 cup of water.

Add chamomile and peppermint leaves to the boiling water (or use a chamomile tea bag).

Let the tea steep for 5–7 minutes.

Strain into a mug to remove the herbs or remove the tea bag.

Stir in honey and add the ginger slice, if using, and serve warm.

2. Thyme and Honey Tea

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon honey

1 slice of lemon (optional)

Steps

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil.

Add dried thyme to the water.

Cover the vessel and let it steep for 10 minutes.

Strain the tea into a mug to remove the thyme leaves.

Add honey and a slice of lemon for flavour and additional soothing benefits.

3. Turmeric and ginger tea

Ingredients

1 cup water

1-inch piece fresh ginger (sliced or grated)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder (or a small piece of fresh turmeric root)

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Steps

Boil 1 cup of water in a saucepan.

Add sliced ginger and turmeric powder (or fresh turmeric) to the boiling water.

Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 5–7 minutes.

Strain the tea into a cup to remove the ginger and turmeric pieces.

Stir in honey and lemon juice, if desired, and enjoy warm.

4. Ginger honey lemon tea

Ingredients

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced

1 cup water

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 lemon, juiced

Instructions

Bring water to a boil.

Add sliced ginger and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Remove from heat and let it steep for 5-10 minutes.

Strain the ginger and add honey and lemon juice.

Stir well and enjoy warm.

5. Peppermint tea

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 teaspoon dried peppermint leaves (or 5-6 fresh peppermint leaves)

1 teaspoon honey

1 slice of lemon

Steps

Heat 1 cup of water in a small saucepan or kettle until it reaches a rolling boil.

If using fresh peppermint leaves, crush them gently to release their oils. Add the dried or fresh peppermint leaves to the hot water.

Cover the cup or pot and let the leaves steep for 7–10 minutes.

Pour the tea through a strainer into a mug to remove the leaves.

Stir in honey for added sweetness and soothing effects. Add a slice of lemon for an extra burst of flavour and potential immune-boosting benefits.

Sip the tea slowly while it’s warm for the best results.

How to drink herbal teas for cough

While it is a great idea to drink herbal teas for cough and cold, it is important to know what precautions to take while having these. Here is how you can ensure your herbal teas for cough are safe for consumption.

Make sure you are not allergic to any ingredients in the tea you are using for your sore throat. Ingredients such as peppermint can worsen acid reflux. Ginger tea may not be suitable for people who experience bleeding disorders or those on anticoagulants. Honey should not be given to children under one year of age due to the risk of botulism.

Even if you are following these herbal tea recipes accurately, limit your intake to 2–3 cups a day unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional. Excessive consumption may cause side effects such as digestive discomfort, nausea, or headaches.

It might not be a good idea to have herbal teas for cough and cold if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Some herbal ingredients, like liquorice root or peppermint, may not be safe during this time. Consult your doctor to make sure these ingredients are safe for you.

Herbal teas for cough and cold may react to certain medications, including blood thinners, sedatives, or diuretics. Consult your doctor if you are on any prescription or over-the-counter medications.

While making these herbal teas for cough, always use fresh, and good quality ingredients to ensure maximum benefits and avoid contamination.

Note: If your cough persists for more than a week, and is accompanied by fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain, consult a doctor. Herbal tea is a complementary remedy, not a substitute for medical treatment.