Tired of stubborn cough? Try these 5 herbal tea recipes for instant relief

Winter comes with their own share of infections, a stubborn cough being one of the most prominent ones. This can be very uncomfortable to manage, especially if it is happening too frequently. If you are tired of taking medicines for this common winter ailment, and are on the lookout for a more natural remedy, then try herbal teas. Made with the goodness of herbs, accompanied by soothing ingredients such as honey and turmeric, drinking these herbal teas for cough can give you relief in no time. Besides soothing an irritated throat, these can also help with mucus formation, and help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract. Additionally, these teas can also help build up your immunity. Here are some recipes of herbal teas for cough that you can try out.
Yes, drinking herbal teas for cough can make you feel better in no time. Following herbal tea recipes accurately can be a great home remedy for stubborn coughs as their multiple benefits can help you. A study, published in the journal Medicine, states that cough-relieving medicinal herbs in tea have been used since ancient times. Mucilage or secretions present in them or produced under the influence of the active substances cover the oral and throat mucosa soothing its irritability and relieving dry, tiresome cough.
Another reason why drinking herbal teas for cough works is the warmth of the tea itself, It can soothe irritated throat tissues. Also, by adding the right herbs, such as chamomile, in herbal tea recipes, you can make use of their calming properties that can help relax the muscles involved in coughing. Besides this, so many herbs, such as liquorice root and ginger, can be added to herbal tea recipes to thin your mucus, making it easier to cough up. This can be helpful for you if you are you’re trying to clear your airways. Additionally, while preparing your herbal teas for cough, make sure to include ingredients such as ginger and turmeric. These come with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.
Adding these to herbal tea recipes to your daily diet plans can also help increase your immunity, which can help your body fight off the underlying cause of your cough.
When it comes to stubborn coughs, herbal teas can often provide you instant relief. Here are some recipes of herbal teas for cough that can help you.
While it is a great idea to drink herbal teas for cough and cold, it is important to know what precautions to take while having these. Here is how you can ensure your herbal teas for cough are safe for consumption.
Note: If your cough persists for more than a week, and is accompanied by fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain, consult a doctor. Herbal tea is a complementary remedy, not a substitute for medical treatment.
