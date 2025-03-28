Protein shakes for weight loss: 9 lip-smacking recipes you should try

Chat with
While a good workout can do wonders in your weight loss journey, what you have before and after these workouts can make a big difference. One such drink that can help you work out better is a protein shake. Protein shakes are a popular tool for weight loss and muscle building. Not only can they help to promote satiety, but they also help you in preserving lean muscle mass and support your metabolism. However, if you want to have protein shakes for weight loss, you need to make sure your beverage is nutritionally balanced and effective. Know how to do that.
Yes, it is beneficial to drink protein shakes for weight loss. Here’s how they can help us lose extra kilos:
Drinking protein shakes for weight loss work as protein is known to increase satiety. It does this by reducing levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and increasing peptide and GLP-1, hormones that promote fullness, states this study, published in the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome. Consuming a protein shake between meals or as a meal replacement can reduce overall calorie intake, helping with weight loss, says dietician Garima Goyal.
When people lose weight, they often lose both fat and muscle mass. Consuming enough protein can help preserve muscle while promoting fat loss. This is what makes drinking protein shakes for weight loss effective. A study published in the journal Obesity found that higher protein intake helps maintain muscle mass and metabolic rate during calorie restriction, making weight loss more sustainable.
Another reason why you should drink protein shakes for weight loss is due to something known as the thermic effect of food (TEF). This refers to the energy required for digestion and metabolism. Protein has the highest TEF among macronutrients, meaning the body burns more calories digesting protein compared to carbs or fats. This can contribute to higher calorie expenditure, supporting weight loss.
People, who combine diet with exercise, can drink protein shakes for weight loss as well as post-workout support. These can help in muscle recovery and repair, making workouts more effective for fat loss.
To ensure you make a good protein shake for weight loss, here’s what you should keep in mind:
Here are some easy-to-follow recipes of protein shakes for weight loss:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Ingredients:
Method:
Blend these for a slow-digesting, hunger-controlling shake.
Ingredients:
Method:
Therefore, we see that it is beneficial to drink protein shakes for weight loss. However, make sure to use healthy ingredients, and keep away from high-calorie additions while making these shakes. Please consult a doctor before having their protein shakes for weight loss if you suffer from any underlying health conditions.
For weight loss, 1-2 shakes per day is recommended as a meal replacement or snack.
Excessive protein shakes can lead to digestive issues, kidney strain (in those with kidney disease), and unnecessary calorie intake.
