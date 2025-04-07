Ginger and turmeric shot: Benefits and 3 ways to make it

A ginger and turmeric shot might look tiny but has many healthy benefits. Check out various ways to make this drink, and how it can help you.

A tiny drink, in a shot glass, might be all that you need to transform your health goals. We are talking about a ginger and turmeric shot here. Made with the simplest ingredients, this tiny boost of wellness can aid immunity, help you with better digestion as well as decrease inflammation in the body. If you are not a fan of just ginger and turmeric, other ingredients such as coconut water, pepper, orange juice and even honey can be added to twist this drink. However, make sure to not overdo consumption, as there are some side effects associated with the beverage as well.

What are ginger and turmeric shots?

A ginger and turmeric shot is a potent health beverage consisting of fresh ginger and turmeric root, commonly blended with lemon juice, black pepper, and honey. “Rich in anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting agents, the shots are taken for maintaining digestion, lowering inflammation and giving a natural energy kick,” explains dietician Veena V. They are widely consumed as a speedy wellness solution, particularly during the transition seasons or to promote general well-being.

How to make a ginger and turmeric shot?

To prepare a ginger and turmeric shot, you will need to follow these steps:

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped

¼ cup fresh turmeric root, peeled and chopped

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup water

½ teaspoon black pepper

1-2 tablespoons honey (optional, for sweetness)

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the pulp.

Transfer the juice to a well-sealed bottle and store it in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Shake well before use and consume 30-50ml daily for optimal health benefits.

Benefits of a ginger and turmeric shot

Here is why you must have a ginger and turmeric shot regulary:

1. Strong anti-inflammatory effects

Ginger and turmeric both have strong anti-inflammatory substances—gingerol in ginger and curcumin in turmeric. These substances are used to decrease inflammation in the body, which is good for arthritis, muscle pain, and chronic pain. Daily intake may also reduce inflammatory diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, states this study, published in the journal Molecules.

2. Enhances immunity

A ginger and turmeric shot contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and antimicrobial activity that strengthen the immune system. Turmeric curcumin helps regulate immune responses, while ginger stops infection through its natural antibacterial and antiviral properties. The blend is especially helpful in the prevention of colds, flu, and other illnesses during seasonal changes, states this study, published in the journal Animal Feed Science and Technology.

3. Digestion and gut health

Ginger is famously known to soothe the stomach and facilitate digestion. It prevents bloating, indigestion, and nausea by stimulating digestive enzymes, states this study, published in the journal Complement Therapies in Medicine. Turmeric aids in maintaining gut health by regulating gut bacteria and lowering inflammation within the digestive tract. Hence, a ginger and turmeric shot is helpful for individuals with acid reflux or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

4. Increases detoxification

Turmeric and ginger assist the liver in its natural detoxification process. They aid in removing toxins from the body by enhancing liver function and stimulating bile production, which facilitates digestion and fat metabolism. This is what makes regular intake of ginger and turmeric shots healthy.

5. Enhances skin health

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in ginger and turmeric fight infections that lead to premature ageing and skin problems as well. These shots can encourage better skin, eliminate acne, and provide a natural glow by decreasing oxidative stress and enhancing blood flow. The antibacterial benefits of turmeric may also prevent infection and breakouts in the skin.

Variations to add to a ginger turmeric shot

You can also add different ingredients to these ginger and turmeric shots to add taste and enhance health benefits. Here are a few options for you:

1. Spicy ginger-turmeric shot

Ingredients:

¼ cup fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped

¼ cup fresh turmeric root, peeled and chopped

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup water

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Instructions

Follow the same steps as the classic shot. The cayenne pepper adds a spicy kick and boosts metabolism.

2. Green detox shot

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped

¼ cup fresh turmeric root, peeled and chopped

½ cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup celery juice (or cucumber juice)

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1-2 tablespoons honey (optional)

Instructions

Follow the same blending and straining method. The celery juice and apple cider vinegar help cleanse the liver and improve digestion.

3. Golden glow shot

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped

¼ cup fresh turmeric root, peeled and chopped

½ cup coconut water

½ cup pineapple juice

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon raw honey

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Strain and store in the fridge for up to one week.

Shake well and drink 30-50ml daily.

Side effects of a ginger turmeric shot

These shots are generally not harmful to people, especially when consumed in small quantities. But in some people, it may lead to stomach discomfort such as acid reflux, bloating, or pain. Blood thinning effects of both turmeric and ginger can be problematic for those already taking blood-thinning medication. It may also cause allergic reactions or rashes for skin-sensitive people, especially from turmeric. Also, high consumption of turmeric can interfere with iron absorption. It is advisable, to begin with small dosages and consult a doctor if you have any health issues.

Note: Please consult a doctor before adding these shots to your diet, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.

Related FAQs Who should not have these shots? People with gallbladder problems, kidney stones, or bleeding disorders must not use ginger and turmeric shots as they can aggravate these. Individuals taking blood thinners, diabetes medicines, or blood pressure drugs must consult a physician before they are taken. Pregnant and lactating women must also get medical advice before regular consumption. What is the best time to have these shots? The ideal time to take ginger and turmeric shots is in the morning on an empty stomach to enhance absorption, and boost digestion and metabolism.