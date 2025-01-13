6 beetroot recipes for weight loss that you can whip up in no time

When it comes to weight loss, beetroot is an excellent addition to your diet. Check out these beetroot recipes that can help you shed kilos quickly.

If you are on the lookout for a good weight loss diet, one ingredient that you must add to your daily meal plan is beetroot. When it comes to shedding extra kilos, trying beetroot recipes can bring you quick results. Not only does beetroot help you lose extra kilos, but it also impacts how much weight you gain. Besides this, it reduces inflammation in the body and detoxifies your liver. What’s more? Beetroot is low in calories and is full of fibre, which makes it a filling addition to your diet. However, it is important to make sure to consume it in the right quantity to avoid any side effects. Check out some effective beetroot recipes for weight loss and how to consume it.

Can beetroot help in weight loss?

For shedding weight, beetroot is a superb choice. Its high-fibre content helps to manage cravings and natural nitrates in it improve exercise results, promoting efficient calorie use. “Around, 100 grams of beetroot has about 43 calories. Meanwhile, the fibre in beets helps in satisfying the belly for a longer period and cutting down on excessive munching. Also, its natural nitrates enhance performance during exercise helping in using up more calories,” explains dietitian Archana S.

In fact, not only does beetroot help in shedding kilos, but incorporating beetroot recipes in your diet can also impact your weight gain considerably. A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition observed that beetroot juice significantly decreased the body weight and body weight gain of the participants.

Benefits of beetroot for weight loss

Adding beetroot recipes to your diet plans can be a great way to shed extra kilos. Here are some of the benefits of beetroot when it comes to weight loss.

Low in calories : Adding beetroot recipes to your weight loss diet can give you quick results. Being low in calorie content, it is an excellent guilt-free addition to meals, making it filling.

: Adding beetroot recipes to your weight loss diet can give you quick results. Being low in calorie content, it is an excellent guilt-free addition to meals, making it filling. Contains fibre : According to the US Food and Drug Administration, one cup (136 grams) of boiled beetroot contains 2.8 grams of fibre. This is what makes beetroot recipes an excellent addition to your diet. The fibre helps to promote fullness, aiding digestion and preventing excess snacking.

: According to the US Food and Drug Administration, one cup (136 grams) of boiled beetroot contains 2.8 grams of fibre. This is what makes beetroot recipes an excellent addition to your diet. The fibre helps to promote fullness, aiding digestion and preventing excess snacking. Boosts workout : If you want to workout well, make sure to include beetroot recipes in your daily meal plans. Drinking beet juice increases the levels of nitric oxide in your body. This enhances stamina through natural nitrates.

: If you want to workout well, make sure to include beetroot recipes in your daily meal plans. Drinking beet juice increases the levels of nitric oxide in your body. This enhances stamina through natural nitrates. Fights inflammation : Beetroot recipes are a big part of an anti-inflammation diet. The antioxidants present in beetroot improve fat-burning processes.

: Beetroot recipes are a big part of an anti-inflammation diet. The antioxidants present in beetroot improve fat-burning processes. Cleanses the body : Beetroot supports liver detoxification as it helps to prevent as well as reduce fatty deposits. This is how following beetroot recipes can help promote weight balance.

: Beetroot supports liver detoxification as it helps to prevent as well as reduce fatty deposits. This is how following beetroot recipes can help promote weight balance. Checks sugar levels: Beetroot helps to keep blood sugar levels steady. This prevents crashes in blood sugar and helps in weight loss.

6 beetroot recipes for weight loss

When it comes to weight loss, beetroot is an excellent food option. Here are some weight loss beetroot recipes which can show you results quickly.

1. Beetroot smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup cooked or raw beetroot (chopped)

1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1/2 cup spinach

1/2 banana

1 cup water or unsweetened plant-based milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Optional: A pinch of ginger or cinnamon

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Adjust consistency with water or milk as needed.

2. Beetroot salad

Ingredients

2 medium-sized beetroots, roasted or boiled and peeled

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or almonds

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional, for extra protein)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

If you are using roasted beets, let them cool completely. If boiling, peel and cut into cubes.

In a large bowl, combine the beets, walnuts/almonds, feta cheese (if using), parsley/cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Gently toss everything together until well combined.

For best flavour, chill the salad in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

3. Beetroot soup

Ingredients

2 medium-sized beetroots, peeled and chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh parsley or dill for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté until softened.

Add chopped beetroots and ginger to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour vegetable broth into the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the beetroots are tender.

Use an immersion blender or transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour the soup into the pot and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh parsley or dill and serve hot.

4. Beetroot Juice

Ingredients

2 medium-sized beets, peeled and chopped

1 apple (optional, for sweetness)

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

1/2 inch piece of ginger, peeled and chopped (optional)

Water (as needed)

Instructions

Put the beetroots, apple, carrot, and ginger through the juicer.

If the juice is too thick, add a little water to thin it out.

If you don’t want any pulp, strain the juice through a fine-mesh sieve to remove it.

Enjoy the fresh beetroot juice immediately.

5. Beetroot and Lentil Salad

Ingredients

2 medium-sized beetroots, roasted or boiled and diced

1 cup cooked lentils

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or almonds

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the diced beets, cooked lentils, walnuts/almonds, parsley/cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Gently toss everything together until well combined.

For best flavour, chill the salad in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

6. Beetroot pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsweetened plant-based milk (like almond milk or oat milk)

1 large egg

1/4 cup cooked and mashed beetroot (about 1 medium beet)

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Oil or cooking spray for frying

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the plant-based milk, egg, mashed beetroot, maple syrup, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, whisking continuously until a smooth batter forms.

Heat a lightly oiled or sprayed non-stick skillet over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake.

Cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until golden brown and cooked through.

Serve immediately with your favourite toppings.

Possible side effects of beetroot for weight loss

Beetroot as a vegetable has many weight loss benefits. However, incorporating too many beetroot recipes into your meal plans can backfire as well. One may face digestive issues primarily as it is too fibrous and may lead to gas or bloating. A condition known as Beeturia can happen in which urine or stool changes colour to a pale pink or red for a short duration, states a study, published in the Journal of Current Surgery. The high oxalate content may result in kidney stones. Therefore, while including beetroot recipes in your daily meal plans, make sure to take cognisance of the amount you are consuming.

Related FAQs What is the best time to eat beetroot for weight loss? The best time to eat beetroot for weight loss ideally in the mornings or before a workout, as it gives a boost of energy, improves endurance, and aids in burning calories effectively. How much beetroot can you eat in a day for weight loss? The best quantity to aid weight loss is consuming 1-2 medium-sized beets (around 1 cup) is good. This is the sweet spot for reaping all the benefits without overloading on natural sugars or oxalates.