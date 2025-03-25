Sip on these delicious basil seed drinks to lose weight

Ever tried sipping on a basil seeds drink for weight loss? Here are some easy and effective recipes that you can try.

While exercises are a must in any weight loss journey, eating the right diet is also essential. Among the many seeds that are popular today, adding basil seeds or Sabja to your diet can help you shed kilos in no time. These tiny black seeds come from the sweet basil plant (Ocimum basilicum). While they resemble chia seeds, basil seeds have unique properties and have been used in Ayurveda and traditional medicine for centuries. They are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. Looking for ways to eat these seeds, try sipping on a basil seed drink for weight loss, and see the difference. Here are some recipes for you to try out.

Can sipping on a basil seed drink help in weight loss?

Yes, a basil seed drink can help in weight loss. This is how these seeds can help you shed extra kilos.

1. High in fibre

Basil seeds are high in fibre and they can keep you feeling full for longer. A study, published in the journal The Science Of Food, states that basil seeds are 43.9–63.8% composed of dietary fibre. “Basil seeds expand up to 20 times their size when soaked in water, forming a gel-like texture. This slows down digestion, reduces hunger, and prevents overeating,” explains dietician Garima Goyal. This is what makes sipping on a basil seed drink effective for weight loss.

2. Low in calories

Another reason that makes it ideal to sip on a basil seed drink for weight loss is the number of calories it has. One tablespoon of basil seeds contains just 40 calories, making them a great addition to weight-loss drinks.

3. Regulates blood sugar levels

The fibre in basil seeds helps control blood sugar spikes, preventing cravings for sugary foods. This is what makes a basil seed drink ideal for weight loss. A study, published in the Open Access Macedonian Journal of Medical Sciences, observed that basil leaf extract showed a statistically significant lowering of blood glucose between the diabetic control group of participants and the group treated with metformin, a diabetes medication.

4. Boosts digestion and prevents bloating

Yes, not only weight loss, but a basil seed drink is also great for your digestive system. These act as a natural laxative, improving digestion and reducing constipation-related bloating. This study, published in the journal Foods, states that basil has also been widely used in traditional medicine in the treatment of headaches, coughs, constipation, diarrhoea, warts, worms, and kidney problems.

5. Detoxifies the body and keeps you hydrated

Basil seeds help flush out toxins, improving metabolism and overall gut health. This is what makes it perfect to sip on a basil seed drink for weight loss. Since basil seeds absorb water, they help keep the body hydrated and reduce water retention, making the stomach appear flatter.

6. Rich in Omega-3 and essential nutrients

Omega-3 fatty acids help burn fat and improve metabolism. They also contain iron, magnesium, and calcium, which support overall health.

7 basil seed weight loss drinks

A basil seed drink has a lot of benefits when it comes to losing weight. Here are some recipes for you to try out.

1. Lemon basil seed detox water

Ingredients

1 tbsp basil seeds

1 glass of warm water

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey (optional)

Steps

Soak basil seeds in warm water for 10-15 minutes until they swell.

Add lemon juice and honey.

Stir well and drink on an empty stomach for best results.

2. Basil seed green tea

Ingredients

1 tsp green tea leaves (or 1 green tea bag)

1 glass of hot water

1 tbsp basil seeds

½ tsp honey (optional)

Steps

Brew green tea and let it cool slightly.

Soak basil seeds in warm water for 10 minutes.

Mix the swollen seeds into the green tea.

Drink before meals to boost metabolism.

3. Basil seed and apple cider vinegar drink

Ingredients

1 tbsp basil seeds

1 glass of warm water

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp cinnamon powder (optional)

Steps

Soak basil seeds for 10 minutes in warm water.

Add apple cider vinegar and stir well.

Drink before meals to aid digestion and fat burning.

4. Basil seed and coconut water drink

Ingredients

1 tbsp basil seeds

1 glass coconut water

½ tsp chia seeds (optional)

Steps

Soak basil seeds in coconut water for 15 minutes.

Stir well and drink after workouts for hydration and recovery.

5. Basil seed mango smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup chopped mango

1 tbsp basil seeds

1 cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

½ tsp turmeric powder

Ice cubes (optional)

Steps

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which type of diet do you follow? Low-carb

Vegan

Keto

Balanced Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favourite type of protein supplement? Whey protein

Plant-based protein

Protein bars

I don't use protein supplement Previous Next

Soak basil seeds for 10 minutes.

Blend mango, almond milk, and turmeric.

Stir in basil seeds and serve cold.

6. Basil seed cucumber cooler

Ingredients

1 tbsp basil seeds

½ cucumber (sliced)

1 glass of chilled water

1 tbsp mint leaves

Steps

Soak basil seeds for 10 minutes.

Add cucumber slices and mint leaves to chilled water.

Stir in basil seeds and serve cold.

7. Basil seed berry smoothie

Ingredients

½ cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tbsp basil seeds

1 cup yogurt (or plant-based alternative)

½ tsp flaxseeds (optional)

Steps

Soak basil seeds for 10 minutes.

Blend berries and yoghurt until smooth.

Stir in basil seeds and enjoy!

How to use basil seeds for weight loss?

Here are some things that you should keep in mind while making your basil seed drink for weight loss.

Soak them before consuming. They absorb water and expand, making them easier to digest.

Drink them 30 minutes before meals. This helps control appetite.

Combine with a balanced diet. Basil seeds alone won’t cause weight loss without proper nutrition and exercise.

Are there any side effects of basil seeds?

While a basil seed drink is generally safe, some people should be cautious:

Excessive consumption can cause bloating or constipation.

This can reduce blood sugar levels too much, especially for diabetics on medication.

This should be avoided before surgery or if on blood-thinning medication.

Always soak them before consuming them to prevent choking.

Who should avoid sipping on a basil seed drink?

While a basil seed drink can help you lose weight, there are some people who should stay away from these seeds. People with low blood pressure, pregnant women should either consult a doctor, or avoid the seeds altogether. Those with swallowing difficulties, and individuals on blood-thinning medication should also avoid.

Sipping on a basil seed drink can accelerate your fitness journey in several ways. These tiny seeds are packed with fibre, essential nutrients, and digestion-boosting properties that help to control appetite, regulate blood sugar levels, and support overall gut health. These can be added to detox water, smoothies, or herbal teas. However, moderation is key even when it comes to making your basil seed drink. By incorporating basil seeds wisely, you can take a step closer to achieving your weight-loss goals healthily and sustainably. Consult a healthcare professional if you have underlying health conditions before having a basil seed drink for weight loss.

Related FAQs Are basil seeds good for weight loss? Yes, basil seeds are a great addition to a weight-loss diet. They help control appetite, regulate digestion, and provide essential nutrients. However, they are not a magic solution—for sustainable weight loss, focus on a balanced diet, regular exercise, and hydration. Can you eat basil seeds daily for weight loss? Yes, you can consume basil seeds daily as part of a balanced diet. They help control appetite, improve digestion, and regulate blood sugar levels, all of which support weight loss. However, it’s important to consume them in moderation—about 1 to 2 tablespoons per day—since excessive intake may cause bloating or digestive discomfort. Always soak them before eating to avoid choking and enhance their benefits.