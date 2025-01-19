Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
7 immunity-boosting avocado recipes for a healthier you

Avocados are packed with the right nutrients and minerals to boost your immunity. Here are some delicious and easy-to-follow avocado recipes that can contribute to your overall well-being.
Avocado can help build your immunity and should be eaten regularly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Anjuri Nayar Singh
Published On: 19 Jan 2025, 02:30 pm IST
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cook Time 5 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Serves 2
Kejal Shah
Nutrition
When building your immunity, a good diet is a must. Including the right fruits and vegetables can help, avocado is one of those fruits that will boost immunity. Avocados are packed with essential vitamins like A, C, and E, which help bolster your immune system function. Besides fighting inflammation, these fruits are also rich in phytochemicals such as flavonoids and tannins, which are great for immune health. Therefore, when it comes to a better gut, including avocado recipes in your diet plans can do wonders. So let’s take a step toward your overall well-being by following these avocado recipes for immunity.

Can avocados help to build immunity?

Yes, avocados can indeed help build immunity through several mechanisms. Avocados contain several vitamins and compounds that support immune health, specifically. It also contains vitamins A, C, and E, which improve immune system function, explains dietician Kejal Shah. It also contains phytochemicals, such as flavonoids, tannins, saponins, phenolic, and alkaloids, states a study published in the documentation for IOP Conference Series Earth and Environmental Science. These are known to support immune health and decrease inflammation. Therefore by adding avocado recipes to your diet, you can improve the health of the immune system.

Adding avocados to soups can make them more filling and nutritious. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Additionally, avocados are rich in antioxidants that can help protect the body’s cells. These can contribute to overall health by reducing inflammation and enhancing the absorption of other nutrients, which indirectly support immune function. While avocados are not a miracle cure, their nutrient-dense profile makes them a valuable addition to a diet aimed at building immunity.

Benefits of avocado for immunity

Avocados offer several benefits for immunity through multiple mechanisms:

1. Contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants

Avocados help modulate immune response by reducing inflammatory markers and protect cells from damage. A study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition observed that longer-term avocado consumption may decrease (or there was a trend for lower) markers of inflammation. They also contain vitamins A, C, and E that improve immune system health.

2. Enhances gut health

Another reason to include avocado recipes in your daily meal plans is that they help to increase beneficial gut bacteria like Faecalibacterium and Lachnospira, which support overall immune function. “Avocados promote healthy microbiota composition, indirectly strengthening immune responses,” explains Shah.

3. Boosts immunity

Avocados are rich in phytochemicals that decrease inflammation. They contain important minerals that support immune system function. They also provide healthy unsaturated fatty acids that help reduce inflammatory responses.

7 Avocado recipes to build immunity.

Here are some avocado recipes that can help keep you stronger.

1. Avocado Turmeric Smoothie

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • 1 cup almond milk
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp ginger (grated)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • ½ banana
  • 1 tbsp flaxseeds

Method

  • Blend all ingredients until smooth
  • Serve chilled

2. Avocado Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado (mashed)
  • 1 cup boiled chickpeas
  • 1 small onion (chopped)
  • 1 tomato (chopped)
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  • Mix all ingredients and serve fresh

3. Avocado Spinach Soup

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado
  • 1 cup spinach
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  • Blend everything and heat for 5 minutes
  • Serve warm

4. Avocado Chia Pudding

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • ½ tsp cinnamon

Method

  • Blend avocado and coconut milk
  • Stir in chia seeds and refrigerate overnight

5. Avocado Moringa Paratha

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • ½ avocado (mashed)
  • 2 tbsp moringa powder
  • ½ tsp cumin powder
  • Salt to taste

Method

  • Knead everything into a dough
  • Roll out parathas, and cook

6. Avocado Garlic Toast

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado (mashed)
  • 2 slices whole-grain bread
  • 1 garlic clove (rubbed on toast)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Chilli flakes and sesame seeds

Method

  • Spread avocado on garlic-infused toast
  • Drizzle olive oil
  • Top with seeds

7. Avocado Almond Energy Bites

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • ¼ cup almond butter
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder

Method

  • Mix everything
  • Roll into balls
  • Refrigerate for an hour

    Avocados can be a valuable addition to salads. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

What to remember while consuming avocados?

While including avocado recipes in your diet plans can give you quick results, here is what you must keep in mind:

  • The recommended intake is approximately 1 avocado per day. The average serving size is about 70g (half a medium-sized avocado). It contains around 114 calories, with 95 calories from fat.
  • It should be integrated into a balanced diet and can be used in various recipes. It is a good idea to pair with other nutrient-dense foods.

While these avocado recipes can be good for your immunity, make sure to consult healthcare professionals for personalized dietary advice, especially for individuals with specific health conditions.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Anjuri Nayar Singh

Anjuri Nayar Singh has over 12 years of experience in writing for various topics including lifestyle, films, television and OTT. She also writes on art and culture, education and human interest stories.

