Make almond flour at home with this one-ingredient recipe

Almond flour is a gluten-free option that can replace wheat in your diet. Know how to make almond flour recipe at home.

Almond flour is much more than just a substitute for wheat. With a distinct flavour of its own, it is a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a wide array of baked goods. Not only is it delicious, but it is also highly nutritious and contains healthy fats, fibre, and essential minerals. Aside from that, it is gluten-free, making it a fantastic nutritional option. Whether you are cooking, or baking, almond flour can be a great, low-carb addition to your food. What’s more? It can easily be made at home. Check out this easy almond flour recipe which requires just a handful of almonds and a blender.

What is almond flour?

Almond flour is a type of flour made from finely ground almonds. The almonds are typically blanched, meaning the skin is removed, resulting in a light-coloured flour with a delicate nutty flavour. It is a popular alternative to traditional wheat flour, especially for those following gluten-free diets or seeking a more nutritious option, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis. It is also an important component in keto and paleo diets due to its low carb content and ability to resemble the texture of wheat flour in baked goods. Almond flour is high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making it an excellent component for baked products and other culinary delights. Check out this easy almond flour recipe to try at home.

How to make almond flour at home?

Here is a step-by-step almond flour recipe that you can follow, as suggested by dietician Gauri Anand.

Ingredients:

1 cup blanched almonds

High-speed blender or food processor

Fine-mesh sieve

Instructions:

Start by ensuring your almonds are blanched. Blanching removes the skin, resulting in lighter-coloured flour with a milder flavour.

Add the blanched almonds to your blender or food processor. Pulse in short bursts, scraping down the sides as needed, until the almonds reach a fine, powdery consistency.

Pour the ground almonds through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. This will separate any larger almond pieces.

Collect the larger pieces that didn’t pass through the sieve and return them to the blender. Grind again until they reach a fine powder. Sift again to combine with the first batch of flour.

Store your homemade almond flour in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Tips:

For finer flour, you can pulse the almonds for a longer period. However, while following this almond flour recipe, be careful not to over-grind the almonds, as this can turn the almonds into almond butter.

If you don’t have a high-speed blender or food processor, you can use a coffee grinder. However, you may need to grind the almonds in smaller batches.

Benefits of almond flour

Are you all set to try out this homemade almond flour recipe? Here is why you absolutely must.

1. Gluten free

Unlike wheat flour, almond flour is naturally gluten-free, as found in a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Following this almond flour recipe will fetch you an excellent gluten-free option to be used in place of wheat. This makes it safe for people who have celiac disease, which is an autoimmune disease caused by gluten intake. People with gluten sensitivities, who experience stomach trouble or other negative reactions to gluten, can also benefit from including almond flour in their diets.

2. Low in carbs

Almond flour stands out as an excellent choice for people following low-carb diets. Adding this almond flour recipe to your diet plans can help you shed kilos in no time. “Compared to regular wheat flour and even some other gluten-free alternatives, almond flour contains much less carbs,” says expert. This makes it a perfect ingredient for those who want to reduce their carbohydrate intake while still enjoying the benefits of baking and cooking. People who substitute it for higher-carb flour can better manage their carbohydrate consumption and possibly accomplish their dietary goals.

3. Good source of proteins

Almond flour is an excellent source of protein and has numerous benefits. “Firstly, its protein content boosts feelings of fullness and satiety, reducing cravings and maintaining a sense of satisfaction between meals,” says expert. Secondly, for people who do strength training or other types of activity, almond flour’s protein is essential for muscle growth and repair. By incorporating almond flour into their diets, people can provide their bodies with the necessary building blocks for developing and maintaining lean muscle mass.

While this almond flour recipe is safe and can be followed, it is important to consult your healthcare provider, especially if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.