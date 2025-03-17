7 day healthy snack recipes for weight loss

Yes, you can snack and lose weight at the same time. All you have to do is make the right choices. Here are 7 healthy snacks recipes for each day of the week.

Eating a well-controlled, healthy breakfast and lunch can make you feel fulfilled but can lead to extreme hunger in the evenings. The problem isn’t the three main meals but snacks that people usually prefer to eat between lunch and dinner. It can be tricky to choose with so many options available, and we often find ourselves reaching out for unhealthy snacks. What’s next? We feel guilty right after the first bite. But what if we told you that there are many healthy snack recipes that you can try? Here is a week-long list of healthy snack recipes that can keep you on your fitness track and help you satisfy those cravings.

How to ensure your snacks are healthy?

Snacking is often blamed for weight gain, but the real issue isn’t snacking itself—it’s what you eat and how you snack. Opting for healthy snacks has many benefits for us. Choosing the right snacks can control cravings, balance blood sugar levels , and support weight loss without feeling deprived, explains dietician Garima Goyal. However, the choice of ingredients in your healthy snack recipes is what makes all the difference. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition observed that the consumption of fruit was associated with lower anxiety, depression, and emotional distress than the consumption of crisps or chocolate.

How to make healthy snacks?

There are many ways to replace junk food with these healthy snack recipes. Here are some things that you can focus on:

Focus on protein and fibre : Both protein and fibre keep you full and prevent overeating. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition states that whole foods high in protein, fibre, and whole grains such as nuts, yoghurt, prunes, and popcorn can enhance satiety when consumed as snacks.

: Both protein and fibre keep you full and prevent overeating. A study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition states that whole foods high in protein, fibre, and whole grains such as nuts, yoghurt, prunes, and popcorn can enhance satiety when consumed as snacks. Portion control : Even if you are eating healthy snacks, it can still lead to weight gain if eaten in excess. A study published in the journal Proceedings of the Nutrition Society observed that there are positive effects of eating smaller serving sizes while consuming foods. Therefore, portion control is a must.

: Even if you are eating healthy snacks, it can still lead to weight gain if eaten in excess. A study published in the journal Proceedings of the Nutrition Society observed that there are positive effects of eating smaller serving sizes while consuming foods. Therefore, portion control is a must. Limit processed and sugary foods : Packaged snacks often have hidden sugars and unhealthy fats. This can lead to weight gain and also cause other illnesses. This is especially important for managing conditions like diabetes, gut health, and overall well-being. Processed foods and refined sugars can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to insulin resistance over time.

: Packaged snacks often have hidden sugars and unhealthy fats. This can lead to weight gain and also cause other illnesses. This is especially important for managing conditions like diabetes, gut health, and overall well-being. Processed foods and refined sugars can cause blood sugar spikes, leading to insulin resistance over time. Choose whole foods : Nuts, seeds, and fruits are always better when it comes to making healthy snack recipes. This is one of the best ways to help yourself stay healthy. Whole foods are minimally processed, nutrient-dense, and free from artificial additives.

: Nuts, seeds, and fruits are always better when it comes to making healthy snack recipes. This is one of the best ways to help yourself stay healthy. Whole foods are minimally processed, nutrient-dense, and free from artificial additives. Stay hydrated: While this might not be part of making your healthy snack recipes, staying hydrated can often help you understand when you are hungry, and when you aren’t. Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger.

7-Day healthy snacks recipes for weight loss

Here’s a week’s worth of easy and delicious snacks that will keep you full without compromising your health goals:

Monday: Chickpea salad with yoghurt dressing

Ingredient:

30 gm cooked chickpeas (chana)

½ cup cucumber diced

¼ cup onion chopped

1 tsp coriander leaves (cilantro) chopped

Yogurt dressing:

200 gm Greek yoghurt (or hung curd)

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp lime juice (Or vinegar)

1 clove garlic minced

¼ teaspoon cumin powder

salt & black pepper to taste

Method:

Whisk the Greek yoghurt, olive oil, lime juice (or vinegar), garlic, cumin powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

Add the chickpeas, cucumber, onion, and cilantro, and toss the salad to combine.

Adjust the seasoning at this stage.

This chana salad recipe is best enjoyed after sitting in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours.

Tuesday: Wheatgrass juice with ginger and lemon

Ingredient:

Ginger half inch

Lemon half

Wheatgrass 100 gms

Sweet basil 7-8 leaves

Water 1 cup

Method:

Peel the ginger.

Wash and clean ginger, wheatgrass and sweet basil leaves.

Add 1 cup water and above three ingredients and blend.

Add lemon from the top and mix.

Wednesday: Sprouted Dhokla

Ingredient:

Sprouted moong 30 g

Finely chopped spinach 2 tbsp

Green chillies 1

Salt to taste

Besan 1 tsp

Fruit salt ¼ tsp

Oil 1 tsp

Sesame seeds ½ tsp

Asafoetida a pinch

Curry leaves 5-6

Method:

Combine the sprouted moong, spinach and green chillies and blend in a mixer

Use a little water to a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste into a bowl, add the salt, besan along with water and

mix well to make a batter of pouring consistency.

Just before steaming, add the fruit salt and 2 tsp of water over the batter.

When the bubbles form, mix gently.

Pour the batter into a greased thali and shake the thali clockwise to spread the batter in an even layer.

Steam in a steamer for 10 to 12 minutes or till the dhoklas are cooked.

Heat the oil in a small pan and add the sesame seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves and green chillies and sauté on a medium flame for a few seconds.

Pour this tempering over the dhoklas, cool slightly and cut into equal diamond-shaped pieces.

Serve immediately with green chutney.

Thursday: Grilled paneer quinoa salad

Ingredient:

30 gm Quinoa (Cooked)

50 g Paneer

½ cup Red Bell pepper (Thinly Sliced)

¼ cup Salad Greens

For the dressing:

1 tsp Oil

1 tsp Lemon Juice

¼ tsp pepper powder

Salt to taste

Method:

Cut paneer into thin and long pieces.

Heat a grill pan and gently brush it with oil.

Grill paneer from both sides until brown spots appear.

Add quinoa, grilled paneer, red bell peppers and salad greens in a bowl and mix.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well. Serve immediately.

Friday: Chicken oats porridge

Ingredients:

2 boneless chicken breasts

1 cup rolled oats

1 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

3 Bay leaves

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped

1 tbsp crushed garlic

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp black pepper powder

Salt

6-8 Fresh coriander sprigs

1/2 cup browned onions + for garnishing

1 Lemon (juiced)

Method:

Cut chicken into small pieces.

Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds, bay leaves, ginger and garlic and sauté for a minute.

Add green chillies and chicken pieces and mix well.

Add oats, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder and salt and mix well.

Add 2 cups water and mix well.

Cook till the chicken is done.

Finely chop coriander sprigs.

Add browned onions and lemon juice to the pan and mix well. Add coriander leaves and mix well.

Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Transfer the porridge into a serving bowl, garnish with browned onions and serve hot.

Saturday: Protein-packed uttapam

Ingredient:

10 gm Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

10 gm Yellow Moong Dal (Split)

10 gm White Urad Dal (Split)

20 gm boiled Quinoa

1-2 green chillies

5 to 6 sprigs of Cilantro leaves

1 inch Ginger/optional

Chopped carrot, bell peppers, onion & tomato as required

Water, as required

Salt, to taste

1 tsp oil or ghee

Method:

Soak the Dal for 2- 4 hours. Boil the quinoa.

Then grind the quinoa and lentils together.

Add enough water and make a thick batter along with ginger and green chillies in a grinder Add salt. Adjust water only if required. The batter needs to be thick like a cake batter.

Heat a nonstick pan, pour a ladle of batter and spread into a circle using the ladle add chopped veggies and a few drops of oil.

Flip them after a few minutes and cook them for a few minutes till done.

Sunday: Moong dal chilla

Ingredients:

Moong dal – 30 gm

Spinach – 1 bunch

Rice – 3 tbsp

Green chillies – as per your choice

Coriander leaves – handful

Chopped ginger- 1 tbsp

Pepper powder – 1 tsp

Shredded Paneer – 40gm

Chopped Onion – 1 onion

Salt – as per taste

Method:

Mix all the ingredients, and make a paste.

Put the batter on the tawa.

Add chopped onion and paneer.

Serve it.

Snacking doesn’t have to be unhealthy. By adding the right nutrient-dense diet consisting with whole foods, protein, and fibre, in your healthy snack recipes, you can enjoy guilt-free snacks. However, even if you are whipping up these healthy snack recipes every day, portion control is a must. Start making mindful choices today and enjoy the benefits of smart snacking.

Related FAQs Can you lose weight without giving up snacks? Yes, the key is to choose nutritious snacks and eat them in appropriate portions. Opting for whole foods like fruits, nuts, and yoghurt instead of processed snacks can support weight loss without deprivation. What are some quick healthy snack alternatives to packaged foods? There are several options when it comes to replacing packaged foods with healthy alternatives. Instead of chips, try roasted nuts or chickpeas. Instead of cookies, opt for Greek yoghurt with honey. Replace sugary drinks with smoothies or infused water.