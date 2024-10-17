Zero oil cooking: How to ditch the drizzle and cook without oil?

Chat with
Have you ever tried to taste cooking oil? It has absolutely no taste. But we still believe that it is the oil that we add to our food that makes it tasty. Zero oil cooking, or cooking even without a drop of cooking oil ghee, or butter, is a new trend which has been catching steam recently. Zero oil cooking is a revolutionary approach that promises delicious, healthy meals without sacrificing flavour and is super healthy. You need to master the right technique and you can just about whip up anything without as much as touching that cooking oil bottle on your kitchen rack. Read on to learn how to cook with zero oil, what utensils to invest in and how this cooking technique will make you healthier.
Zero oil cooking refers to preparing food without using any added oils or fats. “This cooking method relies on alternatives like steaming, boiling, grilling, roasting, or using non-stick cookware to prevent food from sticking,” explains dietitian Kejal Shah. Spices, herbs, and other natural flavours are often used to enhance the taste, making the food nutritious and flavourful without the need for oil.
While some oils are healthier than others, excessive consumption of any oil can have negative effects on health:
Oils are calorie-dense, with 1 gram of fat providing 9 calories. Regularly consuming oil-heavy foods can contribute to weight gain, especially if you do not practise portion control. A study, published in Advances in Nutrition, lists peanut oil as one that can easily make you gain weight. The study also states that there is very little evidence to suggest that any kind of oil can help you reduce weight.
Saturated fats, found in coconut oil, palm oil, and some animal fats, can raise LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), increasing the risk of heart disease. Trans fats, present in partially hydrogenated oils, are particularly harmful. They have LDL cholesterol and lower HDL (good cholesterol), heightening the risk of cardiovascular disease. While oils like olive and flaxseed contain healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), they should still be consumed in moderation. However, if you have to use cooking oil, check out the different types of cooking oils to understand which one is better to use.
Overuse of certain oils, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids (like vegetable and seed oils), can trigger inflammation in the body, potentially leading to chronic conditions such as arthritis or autoimmune diseases. A study, published by StatPearls, states that dietary saturated and synthetic trans-fats aggravate inflammation.
Cooking oils at high temperatures, particularly deep frying, can lead to the formation of free radicals, which may damage cells and contribute to conditions like cancer and premature ageing.
Yes, cooking is possible with no oil at all. Here is what to keep in mind while doing zero oil cooking:
Here is why you must opt for zero oil cooking:
Reducing oil, especially unhealthy fats, decreases bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and strokes. Oil contain saturated fats which can be very unhealthy for the heart. By eliminating oil, you can get rid of these saturated fats as well.
Since oil is high in calories, eliminating it from your diet helps in reducing overall caloric intake. This can help you to shed kilos as well as maintain your weight. Oil contains fat, and too much fat can lead to excessive weight gain. Hence, zero-oil cooking can help in weight management.
Heavy, greasy foods can be hard to digest and may lead to indigestion, bloating, and other digestive issues. Cooking without oil can promote better digestion and gut health. No oil, also leads to more fibre intake as oil-free recipes focus more on vegetables and grains.
Consuming less oil decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Plant-based, zero oil cooking emphasises on the fact that whole foods that are naturally lower in unhealthy fats. This can help increase your immunity as well.
Cooking without oil often involves methods like steaming and boiling, which preserve more vitamins and minerals compared to frying or deep-frying in oil. This makes the food more nutrient-rich and is better for our overall health and well being.
Cooking with zero oil requires a certain technique to be followed. Here is how you can use it:
