Zero oil cooking: How to ditch the drizzle and cook without oil?

Zero oil cooking is a technique that allows you to cook both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food without any trace of oil or ghee. Know all the health benefits.

Have you ever tried to taste cooking oil? It has absolutely no taste. But we still believe that it is the oil that we add to our food that makes it tasty. Zero oil cooking, or cooking even without a drop of cooking oil ghee, or butter, is a new trend which has been catching steam recently. Zero oil cooking is a revolutionary approach that promises delicious, healthy meals without sacrificing flavour and is super healthy. You need to master the right technique and you can just about whip up anything without as much as touching that cooking oil bottle on your kitchen rack. Read on to learn how to cook with zero oil, what utensils to invest in and how this cooking technique will make you healthier.

What is zero oil cooking?

Zero oil cooking refers to preparing food without using any added oils or fats. “This cooking method relies on alternatives like steaming, boiling, grilling, roasting, or using non-stick cookware to prevent food from sticking,” explains dietitian Kejal Shah. Spices, herbs, and other natural flavours are often used to enhance the taste, making the food nutritious and flavourful without the need for oil.

Is oil bad for you?

While some oils are healthier than others, excessive consumption of any oil can have negative effects on health:

1. Weight gain

Oils are calorie-dense, with 1 gram of fat providing 9 calories. Regularly consuming oil-heavy foods can contribute to weight gain, especially if you do not practise portion control. A study, published in Advances in Nutrition, lists peanut oil as one that can easily make you gain weight. The study also states that there is very little evidence to suggest that any kind of oil can help you reduce weight.

2. Heart health

Saturated fats, found in coconut oil, palm oil, and some animal fats, can raise LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), increasing the risk of heart disease. Trans fats, present in partially hydrogenated oils, are particularly harmful. They have LDL cholesterol and lower HDL (good cholesterol), heightening the risk of cardiovascular disease. While oils like olive and flaxseed contain healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), they should still be consumed in moderation. However, if you have to use cooking oil, check out the different types of cooking oils to understand which one is better to use.

3. Inflammation

Overuse of certain oils, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids (like vegetable and seed oils), can trigger inflammation in the body, potentially leading to chronic conditions such as arthritis or autoimmune diseases. A study, published by StatPearls, states that dietary saturated and synthetic trans-fats aggravate inflammation.

4. Oxidative Stress

Cooking oils at high temperatures, particularly deep frying, can lead to the formation of free radicals, which may damage cells and contribute to conditions like cancer and premature ageing.

Can you cook without oil?

Yes, cooking is possible with no oil at all. Here is what to keep in mind while doing zero oil cooking:

Flavour enhancements : Use spices, herbs, lemon, and other natural seasonings to enhance the flavour of your dishes since you won’t be relying on the taste of oil.

: Use spices, herbs, lemon, and other natural seasonings to enhance the flavour of your dishes since you won’t be relying on the taste of oil. Non-stick cookware : Invest in high-quality non-stick pans to prevent sticking and burning without the use of oil.

: Invest in high-quality non-stick pans to prevent sticking and burning without the use of oil. Alternatives for sautéing : Use water, vegetable broth, or vinegar to sauté vegetables or cook meats without oil.

: Use water, vegetable broth, or vinegar to sauté vegetables or cook meats without oil. Cooking methods: Favor steaming, boiling, grilling, and roasting over frying.

What are the benefits of zero oil cooking?

Here is why you must opt for zero oil cooking:

1. Good for heart health

Reducing oil, especially unhealthy fats, decreases bad cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and strokes. Oil contain saturated fats which can be very unhealthy for the heart. By eliminating oil, you can get rid of these saturated fats as well.

2. Helps manage weight

Since oil is high in calories, eliminating it from your diet helps in reducing overall caloric intake. This can help you to shed kilos as well as maintain your weight. Oil contains fat, and too much fat can lead to excessive weight gain. Hence, zero-oil cooking can help in weight management.

3. Improves digestion

Heavy, greasy foods can be hard to digest and may lead to indigestion, bloating, and other digestive issues. Cooking without oil can promote better digestion and gut health. No oil, also leads to more fibre intake as oil-free recipes focus more on vegetables and grains.

4. Reduces risk of chronic diseases

Consuming less oil decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Plant-based, zero oil cooking emphasises on the fact that whole foods that are naturally lower in unhealthy fats. This can help increase your immunity as well.

5. Better nutrient retention

Cooking without oil often involves methods like steaming and boiling, which preserve more vitamins and minerals compared to frying or deep-frying in oil. This makes the food more nutrient-rich and is better for our overall health and well being.

How to do zero oil cooking?

Cooking with zero oil requires a certain technique to be followed. Here is how you can use it:

1. Sauté with water or broth

Instead of sautéing vegetables or spices in oil, use water or vegetable broth. Keep the heat medium and stir frequently to avoid sticking. This would help you to cook your vegetables without burning them.

2. Steam the food

Use a steamer for vegetables, fish, and other proteins. Steaming preserves nutrients and keeps the food moist without needing oil. Check out the benefits of steamed food and how it can promote weight loss as well.

3. Grill or roast

Grilling vegetables or proteins like chicken or tofu brings out their natural flavours. You can use a non-stick grill or oven and avoid adding oil for a crispy exterior. However, remember to cut out the charred parts of the food before eating.

4. Try dry roasting

Dry roasting is another easy way to cook your food. In a dry skillet, you can toast spices or even make popcorn without any oil. This takes minutes and is one of the healthiest ways to cook.

5. Use non-stick cookware

While cooking with no oil is healthy, it can be tough to prevent food from sticking to the walls of your pot while cooking. Invest in high-quality non-stick pans that allow you to cook eggs, pancakes, or sautéed dishes without any added fats.

6. Flavour with herbs and spices

Since oil carries flavour, using plenty of fresh herbs, garlic, ginger, and spices can give your dishes depth and richness. Acidic ingredients like lemon juice or vinegar also bring out flavour without oil.

Summary

Zero oil cooking is possible if you use the right technique and equipment. Make sure to invest in good quality nonstick utensils to ensure that your food is not burnt in this process. Replacing frying with other cooking methods such as boiling, steaming and dry roasting can help you cook your dishes in no time, without even a drop of oil. Zero oil cooking is very healthy and does not lead to weight gain, unlike traditional cooking methods that use oil.

FAQs

Is oil-free food tasty?

Yes, food cooked with zero oil can be tasty as well. It depends on the spices and other flavours that you use to enhance the taste.

Does food burn with no oil?

No, warm water can be used to sauté the food instead of oil. This would keep it from burning. Also, make sure to regularly stir it.