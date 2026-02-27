World Protein Day: Optimum Nutrition Celebrates World Protein Day with Project Protein Thali Initiative and Launch of new Unflavoured Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein

On World Protein Day 2026, sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition has launched two key initiatives aimed at boosting protein awareness and consumption.

India is finally waking up to the power of protein. As fitness awareness surges across India, the conversation around nutrition is shifting towards protein deficiency; the gap between daily requirements and actual intake. The Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR–INDIAB) study, published in Nature journal in 2025, outlined how Indian diets are characterized by high intakes of low-quality carbohydrates, high levels of saturated fat and low intakes of protein, contributing to the incidence of noncommunicable and cardiometabolic diseases. To bridge that divide, on the occasion of World Protein Day 2026, sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition has announced a dual-pronged strategy: the Project Protein Thali 2026 initiative and the launch of Unflavoured Gold Standard 100% Whey.

Project Protein Thali 2026 is the next phase of the brand’s consumer awareness campaign focused on making everyday Indian meals more protein-inclusive. For generations, the Indian thali has been a symbol of balanced nutrition. However, traditional compositions often lean heavily toward carbohydrates instead of protein. So, the campaign moves beyond the gym-centric “post-workout shake” narrative, positioning protein as an essential household ingredient that can be added to regular foods such as rotis, dals, smoothies, and snacks.

As part of this, Optimum Nutrition have also launched Gold Standard Unflavoured Whey, its “additive-free” whey protein offering. Free from artificial flavours, added sweeteners, colours, and additives, this neutral-tasting offering allows seamless integration into both sweet and savoury recipes – from morning coffee and oats to traditional savoury dishes – without altering the taste of home-cooked food. This has been developed to meet the growing demand for versatile and ingredient-transparent nutrition solutions.

Speaking on the launch, Sumit Mathur, CEO of Glanbia India, noted that the Indian consumer is increasingly looking for versatile, performance-driven solutions that fit a busy lifestyle.

“Protein awareness in India is clearly on the rise, with more people recognizing its role in supporting performance, recovery, and overall health. At the same time, we are witnessing a growing preference for cleaner, simpler nutrition solutions. With Project Protein Thali, our goal is to demonstrate how small, practical changes can make everyday meals more protein-inclusive.”

Mathur emphasizes that the Unflavoured whey launch strengthens this commitment, providing a flexible tool for those who want the benefits of the Gold Standard 100% Whey without the constraints of traditional flavouring.

World Protein Day, celebrated annually on February 27, spotlights the critical role of protein in human health. It was initiated to promote nutritional awareness and consumption of both plant and animal-based protein-rich foods.

(Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article for informational or educational purposes only. Before consuming any supplements or medicine, patients are advised to consult a doctor or healthcare professional for medical advice.)