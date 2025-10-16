World Food Day 2025: Doctor reveals why food allergy testing should be on your nutrition checklist

How can food allergy testing help the body react to certain foods? It can improve health, boost energy, and enhance overall well-being.

World Food Day 2025 is a great time to think about how our food affects our feelings. Many people overlook symptoms like low energy, bloating, or skin issues, blaming them on busy lives or bad eating. But could hidden food allergies or intolerances be the real problem? These issues are becoming more common around the world, primarily because of our modified diets, heavy use of processed foods, and other environmental factors. Sadly, many people struggle without help because their symptoms can look like other health problems, leading to mistakes in diagnosis or being ignored.

What are the benefits of food allergy testing?

Food allergy testing should be an important part of your health and nutrition checklist this World Food Day. How your body reacts to different foods can improve your overall wellness.

Personalised Nutrition

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to nutrition. Foods that many people think are healthy, like dairy, nuts, or eggs, might be making you feel unwell. “Food allergy testing can help identify what specifically affects you,” Dr Akash Shah, Pathologist, told Health Shots. This allows you to create a balanced diet that suits your needs, instead of following general advice that may not work for you.

2. Preventing chronic inflammation

Have you ever felt “off” after eating certain foods? Eating allergenic foods often can cause ongoing inflammation. “This may lead to problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), eczema, migraines, and fatigue”, says the doctor. By finding and removing these trigger foods from your diet, you can help your body heal and lower the risk of diseases linked to inflammation.

3. Supporting gut health

Your gut plays a key role in digestion and immunity. Eating foods that your body cannot handle can cause uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, gas, or stomach pain, even after meals that seem healthy. “Allergy testing can help you find out which foods irritate you”, says Dr Shah. This can help heal your gut and lead to better digestion and stronger immunity.

4. Boosting energy and focus

Do you feel tired and unfocused after lunch? Hidden food sensitivities might be the reason. These foods can drain your energy. If you remove them from your diet, you may notice a boost in your energy and better focus. This change can improve your productivity, helping you get more done in less time with clearer thinking.

What are 5 symptoms of a food allergy?

If you’re thinking about food allergy testing, pay attention to these signs:

Frequent bloating or acidity , even after meals that seem healthy.

Unexplained skin issues like rashes, acne, or eczema.

Chronic fatigue or recurring headaches without a clear reason.

Seasonal allergies or respiratory problems that worsen after consuming certain foods.

Mood swings or feelings of brain fog shortly after eating.

What is the difference between food intolerances and food allergies?

It’s important to know the difference between food allergies and food intolerances. Food allergies involve the immune system, and even a tiny amount of the allergen can lead to a severe reaction. “In contrast, food intolerances mainly affect the digestive system”, says the doctor. Symptoms can build up over time and usually depend on the amount of food eaten. Both food allergies and intolerances can harm your health and affect how well you absorb nutrients if not addressed.

Can you have a severe reaction to allergy testing?

Food allergy testing is important for everyone, not just those with severe reactions. It helps you understand how different foods affect your body, which is important for creating a personalised nutrition plan. Knowing this information can improve your health. Dr Shah says that “food allergy testing is necessary for a healthier lifestyle.” It helps you make better food choices, control inflammation, and improve your overall health. Taking this quick test today can help prevent future health problems and lead to a personalised, healthy diet.