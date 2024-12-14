11 winter fruits to boost immunity and stay healthy this season

Chat with
As the cold weather sets in, keeping your immune system strong becomes more important than ever. From seasonal illnesses to dry and dull skin, winter can bring its fair share of challenges. But did you know that the right fruits can be your secret weapon in staying healthy during the colder months? Packed with the goodness of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients, winter fruits are not only delicious but can help bolster your immunity. Besides strengthening your immune system, these fruits can also help you ward off respiratory infections and work on your gut health as well. If you are not someone who likes to munch on fruits directly, try including these as part of your regular meals or add them to healthy desserts.
Fruits are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre, contributing significantly to building and strengthening immunity. “The primary way fruits help with immunity is by providing key nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin A, folate, and phytonutrients that support white blood cell production, reduce inflammation, and protect cells from oxidative damage,” explains dietitian Garima Goyal. A study published in Food Science & Nutrition states that Vitamin C found in citrus fruits helps the immune system. It makes it more adaptative and also helps to fight against infections. Also, it is best to eat seasonal fruits when building immunity. Therefore, eating winter fruits to boost immunity and gut health can be beneficial.
It is a great idea to munch on winter fruits to boost immunity and build strength in the body. These will also help keep your weight in check. Here are the best winter fruits to boost immunity and gut health:
Oranges are one of the best winter fruits to boost immunity. They are one of the richest sources of vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that enhances white blood cell function and protects against oxidative stress. Vitamin C also supports the integrity of the skin, a primary defence barrier. Regular intake of citrus fruits like oranges has been linked to a lower incidence of infections such as colds and flu. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology states that orange juice also reduces inflammation. Eating one medium-sized orange daily, which has approximately 70 mg of vitamin C, is sufficient to meet most adults’ daily requirements.
Kiwis are loaded with vitamin C and other antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols. These make it one of the essential fruits to boost immunity. A study published in Food and Agricultural Immunology found that eating kiwi improves T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell activity, which are critical for fighting infections. A single kiwi provides more than 80 percent of the daily recommended vitamin C intake. Eating 1–2 kiwis daily is ideal for maximising its immune-boosting benefits.
One of the most promising winter fruits to boost immunity is pomegranate. It is packed with polyphenols, particularly punicalagins, which exhibit strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. These compounds help reduce the risk of infections and support gut microbiota balance, a key factor in immunity. A study published in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine states that pomegranate and its extracts can help fight against a wide range of bacterial and viral pathogens. Consuming half a pomegranate daily provides ample antioxidants and fibre to strengthen immunity.
There are many benefits of guavas. It is one of the best winter fruits to boost immunity. These contain a high concentration of vitamin C—nearly four times that of oranges—and are also rich in zinc, lycopene, and dietary fibre. Guava contains vitamin C which supports antibody production and zinc which is essential for immune cell function. Eating one medium guava daily can provide over 200 mg of vitamin C, promoting better immune health and respiratory system protection.
Apple is a source of quercetin, a flavonoid with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in the journal Pharmacological Research states that quercetin helps reduce the severity of respiratory infections. The pectin in apples also supports gut health, further enhancing immune response. Eating one apple daily with its skin ensures a steady supply of antioxidants and soluble fibre.
Rich in resveratrol and vitamin C, grapes are one of the best winter fruits to boost immunity. They are known for their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, states this study, published in Excli Journal. These compounds strengthen immune cells and reduce oxidative damage caused by pathogens. A cup of grapes daily provides a convenient and tasty way to support immunity.
Papaya contains papain, a digestive enzyme that reduces inflammation, along with beta-carotene and vitamin C, which strengthen the immune response. Its vitamin A content is also critical for maintaining mucosal health in the respiratory tract, which helps boost immunity. A study published in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity found that papaya is recommended by Ayurveda practitioners as it helps get relief from malarial and dengue fever. Half a medium papaya provides enough vitamin C to meet your daily requirements.
There are several pineapple benefits, including it being a rich source of bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. This makes pineapple one of the most promising winter fruits to boost immunity. Bromelain enhances immune function by improving the body’s ability to fight infections and manage inflammation. A study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism also states that pineapple reduces cardiac oxidative stress. Eating 1–2 slices of fresh pineapple or drinking fresh juice daily supports immunity and digestion.
Bananas are rich in vitamin B6, which plays a vital role in the production of immune-signaling molecules. A study published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules states that the lectin present in bananas helps build immunity. Their prebiotic fibre supports gut microbiota, which is essential for immunity. Eating one medium banana daily ensures sustained energy and immune support.
Strawberries are packed with vitamin C, anthocyanins, and other antioxidants that stimulate the immune system and combat oxidative stress. Regular consumption has been linked to reduced inflammation, states a study published in the journal Nutrients. It is also linked to better skin barrier function. A cup of strawberries (8–10 berries) is a delicious way to boost immunity.
Dates are nutrient-dense, containing selenium, copper, magnesium, and phenolic compounds that support immune function. These nutrients enhance the activity of immune cells and reduce inflammation. Consuming three to five dates daily can provide an energy boost along with immunity-enhancing benefits.
Eating winter fruits to boost immunity and gut health can be beneficial. Here are some ways to consume these.
By consuming fruits to boost immunity, you may be able to ward off several diseases. When consumed in appropriate portions and integrating them creatively into your meals, you can build a robust immune system while enjoying varied and flavorful foods.
The healthiest winter fruit is subjective and depends on your needs and preferences. However, many fruits such as kiwis, oranges and strawberries are packed with nutrients that can boost your immune system, especially during the winter months.
No, fruits generally don't make you put on weight. They are often part of weight loss diets due to their low-calorie, high-fibre content.
