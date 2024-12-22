Winter foods for weight loss: Lose those extra kilos with these 11 foods

Winter cravings can make weight loss feel even harder, but the right foods can make all the difference. These 11 winter foods for weight loss are tasty and packed with nutrients.

Finding the right balance between losing weight and enjoying tasty food can feel like an endless struggle. With countless diets and weight loss tips floating around on the internet, it is not surprising that so many people feel overwhelmed and unsure about what to eat. If this sounds like you, do not stress—we are here to make things simple! This season, focus on these winter foods for weight loss that are not only healthy but also delicious. Along with supporting your weight loss journey, these foods can also strengthen your immunity and protect you against seasonal colds and flu. So, are you ready to lose those extra kilos without compromising on your taste?

11 winter foods for weight loss

Here are 11 top winter foods for weight loss that are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants:

1. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are one of the best winter foods for weight loss and are very delicious. They are rich in fibre, which keeps you full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking. A study published in Nutrients supports its weight loss benefits. Packed with essential vitamins like A and C, potassium, and antioxidants, this winter food can cut down on your cravings and regulate your metabolism.

2. Carrot

Crunchy and colourful—carrots are one of the go-to winter foods for weight loss. Low in calories but high in fibre, carrots are perfect for the reduction of body weight, BMI, and body fat percent, as per a study published in Nutrition and Metabolic Insights. Being a perfect addition to soups and stews, or eaten raw as a snack, their natural sweetness makes carrots satisfying, and they help regulate blood sugar levels.

Hi! I am

3. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, collard greens, and other green leafy vegetables are low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals. They are easy to include in a variety of dishes and an essential addition to winter foods for weight loss list. These vegetables are packed with fibre, helping to promote satiety and regulate digestion.

4. Beetroot

Beetroots are another nutritious winter foods for weight loss that can help you shed those extra kilos. According to the US Department of Agriculture, they are low in calories and high in water content, protein, and fibre–all of which are necessary to lose weight. Beetroot supports digestion, curbs hunger, and is also known to improve blood flow and heart health. Enjoy it in a salad or as a juice!

5. Nuts and seeds

While nuts and seeds are calorie-dense, they are loaded with healthy fats, fibre, and protein, making them an excellent addition to a list of winter foods for weight loss when eaten in moderation. Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are great choices to curb hunger and maintain stable energy levels. Eating a handful of them can satisfy your hunger and reduce the temptation for high-calorie junk foods.

6. Soup

Soups are the ultimate winter comfort food—and they can also support weight loss. A bowl of vegetable or clear broth soup is filling, hydrating, and low in calories. A study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association states that consuming soup regularly tends to help in lowering body mass index (BMI) and is less likely to lead to obesity. Incorporate fibre-rich vegetables such as carrots, beans, cabbage, and green beans into your soups to keep yourself satisfied for hours.

7. Oats

Oats, one of the best winter foods for weight loss, is not only healthy but also a great, satisfying breakfast option. A study published in the Current Nutrition Reports mentioned that oats can regulate hormones for hunger suppression and help manage appetite and weight. Packed with soluble fibre, oats regulate blood sugar levels and keep you full for longer, reducing unwanted cravings.

8. Winter squash

Winter squash (butternut squash, acorn squash, pumpkin, etc.) is another great addition to lots of winter foods for weight loss. All these types of winter squash are low in calories and high in fibre, making them great for filling you up and promoting digestion. They are also full of essential vitamins A and C, which help boost immunity during winter.

9. Citrus fruits

Although winter can feel like the end of berry season, citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are abundant during this time. These are some of the best winter foods for weight loss because they are low in calories but high in vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients help support a healthy immune system, improve digestion, and help in weight loss.

10. Seasonal fruits

Winter is the perfect time to indulge in seasonal fruits like guava, starfruit, pineapple, pomegranate, custard apple, figs, and other delicious options. These winter fruits for weight loss are low in calories and high in water content, making them great for satisfying sweet cravings and staying hydrated. Apart from weight loss, these fruits can also keep your immunity in check.

11. Healthy flour options

Refined flour can lead to weight gain, but winter is a great time to explore alternatives like jowar, bajra, ragi, makki, and millet. These nutrient-rich flours not only keep you warm but also support immunity, which is a must, especially in winters. These traditional flours are rich in fibre, protein, and essential minerals, and they are also lower on the glycemic index compared to white flour. Incorporate them into roti or porridge to keep your meals satisfying and healthy while helping you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

7 tips for weight loss

Apart from winter foods for weight loss, make sure you are also following these 7 tips:

1. Stay active indoors

The cold weather might make outdoor exercise difficult. So, try some indoor exercises such as planks, high knees, burpees, squats, jumping rope, yoga, or dancing to lose weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of movement daily to keep your metabolism active.

Also read: Shed the extra kilos with these 10 strength training exercises for weight loss

2. Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking water can be forgotten in the winter chill. But this can lead to dehydration. Make sure you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Additionally, sipping warm herbal teas like green tea, ginger tea, or peppermint tea, which can promote digestion and boost metabolism.

3. Practice mindful eating

Winter is a season of comfort foods, but overeating and eating unhealthy foods can quickly lead to weight gain. Listen to your hunger cues, eat slowly, and savour each bite to avoid overeating out of boredom or stress.

4. Cook at home

Preparing your own meals gives you control over ingredients, portion sizes, and added fats or sugars. Choose lighter cooking methods like steaming, baking, or roasting, and use herbs and spices to add flavour instead of excess oil.

5. Get enough sleep

Sleep is vital for weight management. Lack of sleep can increase hunger hormones, leading to unnecessary cravings. So, aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to support hormone balance and recovery.

6. Add protein to your meals

Protein is very essential when it comes to weight loss. It helps keep you full for longer, supports muscle repair, and manages blood sugar levels. Incorporate lean protein like chicken, fish, eggs, or plant-based options like lentils and beans into your winter meals.

7. Eat healthy snacks

Avoid reaching for unhealthy treats and eat healthy snacks such as nuts, fruits, or yoghurt. Having nutritious options on hand can prevent you from grabbing cookies or chips when hunger strikes.

So, keeping these tips in mind, make sure to incorporate these winter foods for weight loss in your diet.

Related FAQs Are soups a good option for weight loss? Yes! Soups are low in calories, hydrating, and filling, which can be beneficial for weight loss. Choose for broth-based soups with plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to stay full while consuming fewer calories. Which winter foods are low in calories but filling? Some low-calorie yet filling winter foods include sweet potatoes, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, soups, and citrus fruits. These foods are high in fibre and water, which help you feel satiated for longer.