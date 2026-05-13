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Why do you have low vitamin D levels? Dietitian reveals 10 likely reasons

Spending time in the sun and taking supplements may not always be enough to fix low vitamin D levels. A dietician explains the hidden causes that may affect vitamin D absorption and how to improve it naturally.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 13 May 2026, 12:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Gauri Anand
Nutrition
Low vitamin D levels may be linked to poor absorption, stress, gut issues, and lifestyle habits. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

You step into the sun regularly, take your vitamin D supplements on time, and still your blood tests show low vitamin D. Frustrating, right? Vitamin D deficiency is surprisingly common, even in countries like India where there is plenty of sunlight. According to several studies, a large percentage of Indians may have insufficient vitamin D levels despite regular sun exposure. That is because vitamin D is not just about sunlight exposure. Your digestion, stress levels, diet, gut health, and even the way you take supplements can affect how your body absorbs and uses it.

10 reasons behind low vitamin D levels

Vitamin D plays an important role in bone strength, immunity, muscle health, and mood regulation, so ignoring low levels is not a good idea. Dietician Gauri Anand explains 10 possible reasons why your vitamin D levels may still remain low.

1. You may not be getting enough magnesium

Magnesium helps activate vitamin D in the body. Without enough magnesium, vitamin D may remain inactive and unusable. Anand suggests adding magnesium-rich foods like:

  • Spinach
  • Almonds
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Dark chocolate

2. You are taking vitamin D on an empty stomach

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which means it needs fat for proper absorption. Taking supplements without food may reduce absorption and even cause bloating, nausea, or stomach discomfort. Take vitamin D with healthy fats such as:

  • Eggs
  • Yoghurt
  • Nuts
  • Avocado

3. Poor bile flow may affect absorption

Bile helps digest fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin D. Sluggish bile production can reduce vitamin D absorption over time. To support digestion:

  • Eat healthy fats
  • Include fibre-rich foods
  • Stay hydrated

4. You could be missing vitamin K2

Vitamin D helps absorb calcium, but vitamin K2 helps move calcium into the bones instead of the arteries. Without enough K2, calcium may not be used properly. Foods rich in vitamin K2 include:

  • Cheese
  • Egg yolks

Supplements should only be taken with medical advice.

Egg yolks are a great source of vitamin K2. Image courtesy: Freepik

5. Your vitamin D dosage may be incorrect

Some people take very low doses, while others consume high-dose supplements without checking their levels first. As per the Mayo Clinic, general recommendations include:

  • Infants: 400 IU
  • Children and adults: 600 IU
  • Older adults: 800 IU

Anand recommends getting your vitamin D levels tested before starting supplements.

6. Chronic stress may interfere with vitamin D use

Long-term stress can increase inflammation and affect hormones, making it harder for the body to process vitamin D efficiently. Simple ways to manage stress include:

  • Regular exercise
  • Better sleep
  • Meditation
  • Outdoor activities

7. Sunlight alone may not be enough

Many people believe sunlight automatically meets vitamin D needs, but factors like pollution, sunscreen, clothing, darker skin tone, and limited outdoor time can reduce vitamin D production. Experts usually recommend around 10–30 minutes of midday sunlight regularly, depending on your skin type and weather conditions.

8. Gut health problems can lower vitamin D absorption

Digestive disorders such as coeliac disease, IBS, and Crohn’s disease can interfere with nutrient absorption, including vitamin D. Anand says, “Improving gut health and treating underlying digestive conditions may help improve vitamin D levels over time.”

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9. Obesity can reduce vitamin D availability

Fat cells can trap vitamin D, making it less available for the body to use properly. This is why people with obesity may continue to have low levels despite supplements or sunlight exposure. Maintaining a healthy weight may help improve vitamin D availability.

10. Certain medical conditions may be the reason

The liver and kidneys help convert vitamin D into its active form. If these organs are not functioning properly, the body may struggle to use vitamin D efficiently. People with liver or kidney disease should monitor vitamin D levels regularly and consult a healthcare professional for proper guidance.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

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