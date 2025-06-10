What to eat with hummus: Nutritionist shares 7 vegetables ideas for low calorie, high protein snacking

Hummus makes for a protein and fiber-rich dip, which is traditionally eaten with pita bread. But want a healthier option? Try these nutrition-recommended vegetables to eat with hummus.

Hummus is popular as a nutritious dip or spread made from chickpeas, olive oil, tahini, garlic, and lemon juice! Rich in plant-based protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, this creamy concoction keeps you satiated while also supporting heart and gut health. What you eat with hummus can also decide how healthy it is for you. If you want to skip the traditional Hummus-Pita bread combination, pair it with fresh veggie sticks like carrots, cucumbers, or bell peppers for a low-calorie, high-protein snack.

Whether you are hosting a party and looking for colourful hummus board ideas, or want to curb midday cravings and kill post-workout hunger, these vegetable-and-hummus options can be perfect to blend taste and health. Let us solve your query about how to eat hummus!

Vegetables to eat with hummus

Nutritionist Manjari Chandra shared vegetable ideas to eat with hummus, in a June 9 post on her Instagram page. According to the nutrition expert, “Crunchy veggie sticks paired with creamy homemade hummus is the perfect blend of flavour, fiber, and nourishment.”

1. Carrot

Carrot is known for its antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic and immune-boosting properties. This root vegetable is rich in carotenoids, polyphenols and vitamins, all of which are good for eyesight, blood pressure, digestion, as well as blood sugar levels.

You can peel the carrots and cut into sticks to eat with hummus.

2. Cucumber

Cucumber health benefits include regulating hydration, maintaining blood pressure and sugar, improved skin health, ease of digestion, and weight loss management. It contains potassium, fiber, magnesium, manganese and vitamin A, C, K.

Use these by slicing into sticks. You may deseed it if you prefer cucumbers like that.

3. Bell peppers

Want to add a touch of pop to your hummus board? Include red, yellow and green bell peppers. These are great sources of vitamin C, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. Green bell pepper, known as capsicum, is helpful for immunity, collagen formation, bone health, heart health, improved eyesight, skin health, blood pressure, and digestion.

Red bell peppers are low in calories, and aid weight loss. They contain vitamin A, which supports vision and immune health, along with vitamin B6, which improves brain function. Its vitamin C content is helpful to relieve pain.

Yellow bell peppers are rich in vitamins C, A, and B6, crucial for immune function, vision health, and brain function, respectively. Apart from these, these bright vegetables are rick in potassium and folate, which promote heart health and cell function. Its fiber content is also good for digestion.

Deseed the bell peppers and slice them to serve with hummus.

4. Celery – trimmed and cut into 3-inch sticks

Celery, which contains flavonoids, and vitamins A and C apart from other healthy compounds, can be a useful addition to one’s diet for various reasons. According to studies, it may prevent cardiovascular diseases, jaundice, liver conditions, urinary tract obstruction, gout, and rheumatic disorders. It may also help to regulate glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure.

Trim the celery and cut them into 3-inch sticks for easy consumption with hummus.

5. Zucchini

Did you know one medium fresh zucchini contains 33 calories, 2.37 grams of protein, and 2 grams of fiber? This healthy veggie also offers folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C, minerals beta-carotene, manganese, zeaxanthin, and lutein. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients may help in remove of free radicals and excess inflammation from the body. Its fiber and potassium content is a win-win for healthy blood circulation.

You can slice it thin to eat with hummus.

6. Cherry tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes may be smaller in size as compared to regular tomatoes, but they are big on health benefits. It may improve immunity, slowing down aging, lowering blood pressure, lowering cholesterol and preventing cancer.

Slice them into halves to enjoy their juicy content with hummus.

7. Radish

Radish is high on water content. That makes it beneficial for natural hydration. Radish is also high on fiber, and therefore, great for digestion. It even contains certain anti-diabetic compounds such as glucosinolate and isothiocyanate, which aid blood sugar management. The antioxidants, calcium and potassium content in radish make it a superfood to reduce high blood pressure.

Use a radish in a quartered or sliced way to enjoy with hummus.

Tips to use vegetables with hummus

1. Wash and dry all vegetables thoroughly

2. Peel and cut into uniform sticks

3. Store in cold water or wrap in damp paper towels to keep them crisp in the fridge for up to 3 days.

How to make hummus: Recipe by nutritionist Manjari Chandra

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups chickpeas (boiled and strained)

1/4 cup tahini (toasted and ground sesame seeds with olive oil)

2-3 tbsp fresh lemon juice (1 lemon)

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic (roughly chopped)

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Salt to taste

2-4 tbsp cold water (for consistency)

To garnish (optional): Paprika, olive oil drizzle, chopped parsley

Recipe

1. Blend base ingredients

2. In a food processor, combine chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, and salt. Blend until the mixture is thick and grainy.

3. Add olive oil and water:

4. While blending, drizzle in olive oil and slowly add 2 tablespoons of cold water. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add more water – 1 tbsp at a time for desired smoothness.

5. Add more salt, lemon juice, or garlic based on your taste

6. Refrigerate for 30-60 minutes to develop the flavour

7. Top with paprika, parsley and a drizzle of olive oil before serving