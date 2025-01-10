Want to lose belly fat? Know what to eat at night for weight loss

If you are on a weight-loss journey, don't eat anything heavy, especially before going to bed. Know what to eat at night to lose belly fat.

You may be sweating it out in the gym or home to meet your weight loss goals. Along with exercise, you also need to keep an eye on what you consume to lose weight, especially belly fat. Eating healthy plays a key role in reducing belly fat, which is linked to diabetes and heart diseases. Whether it is day or night, you have to focus on foods that are weight-loss friendly. Skipping dinner altogether is not the best way to reduce abdominal fat. After all, you wouldn’t want to wake up the following morning feeling hungry then overeating. You just need to know what to eat at night to lose belly fat.

Why should you get rid of belly fat?

Before you figure out what to eat at night to lose belly fat, know what it is and why it is bad for your health. The extra fat stored around your abdominal area is belly fat, which can be classified into two types:

Subcutaneous fat, which is stored right under your skin, and can be felt on your abdomen.

Visceral fat that surrounds your liver, stomach, and intestines, which are all internal organs.

“Lack of physical activity, and high intake of sugary foods, processed carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats are some of the causes of belly fat,” says clinical nutritionist Susmita N.

You should get rid of belly fat because it may be bad for your heart. Women with belly fat are at a higher risk of dying early from heart disease or cancer than those who don’t have it, as per the US National Institutes Of Health. It may also lead to diabetes, a common chronic health condition. During a 2023 study, published in the Diabetes Epidemiology and Management journal, belly fat was associated with higher odds of diabetes among male and female participants.

What to eat at night to lose belly fat?

Up for some nighttime snacks? Then know what to eat at night to lose belly fat.

1. Greek yogurt with berries

“Greek yogurt is high in protein, low in sugar, and contains probiotics for better digestion. It keeps you full and supports muscle repair during sleep,” says the expert. Berries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fibre, which is why they should be part of the list of what to eat at night to lose belly fat.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened Greek yogurt

½ cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries)

Instructions:

Place Greek yogurt in a bowl.

Top it with mixed berries.

2. Almonds

They have healthy fats and magnesium that can improve sleep quality and metabolism. Hundred grams of almonds have 286 mg magnesium, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Eat magnesium-rich food at night to reduce belly fat. During a 2018 study, published in the Nutrition Journal, higher dietary magnesium intake was found to be associated with lower body mass index, and waist circumference. “Have 10 to 12 raw or soaked almonds,” says Susmita.

3. Cottage cheese with cucumber

“Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, which is digested slowly, keeping you satiated. Cucumber is low in calories and has a high water content, reducing bloating,” says the expert. Have this healthy food combination and stop wondering what to eat at night to lose belly fat.

Ingredients:

½ cup cottage cheese

1 small cucumber, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Dice the cucumber and mix it with cottage cheese.

Add salt, and pepper to it.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile flowers contain polyphenolic compounds and essential oils that have antioxidant, and energy metabolism modulating effects. These make chamomile preparations like tea effective in obesity prevention and treatment, as per a study published in the EXCLI journal in 2021.

Ingredients:

1 chamomile tea bag

1 cup hot water

Instructions:

Boil water and pour it into a cup.

Steep the chamomile tea bag for 5-7 minutes.

5. Boiled eggs

Wondering what to eat at night to lose belly fat? “Have boiled eggs as they are low in calories, and high in protein, aiding muscle repair and fat loss,” says the expert.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Boil water in a pot.

Add eggs and cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

Peel the eggs and season them with salt and pepper.

6. Spinach and avocado salad

Want to know what to eat at night to lose belly fat? Have this nutritious and delicious salad. Avocado is high in healthy monounsaturated fats and fibre, which help control cravings. “Spinach is low in calories and high in magnesium and iron, which support metabolism,” says the expert.

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach leaves

½ avocado, sliced

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash spinach leaves and place them in a bowl.

Add avocado slices.

Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice on top.

Toss gently and serve.

7. Chia seed pudding

Want to know what to eat at night to lose belly fat? “Have chia seeds as they are packed with fibre and omega-3 fatty acids that stabilise blood sugar levels. They can keep you feeling full longer,” says Susmita.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 cup almond milk

Instructions:

Mix chia seeds and almond milk in a jar or bowl.

Stir well to prevent clumping then refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

8. Grilled chicken breast

Chicken is a lean source of protein that keeps you full. So, if you want to know what to eat at night to lose belly fat, here is your answer.

Ingredients:

1 small chicken breast

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Marinate the chicken with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Heat a grill pan and cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes on each side.

9. Steamed broccoli

Don’t know what to eat at night to lose belly fat? Go for broccoli, which is a low-calorie, fibre-rich food that helps reduce bloating. It also aids digestion and supports fat metabolism.

Ingredients:

1 cup broccoli florets

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Steam broccoli florets in a steamer for 5-7 minutes.

Sprinkle with salt and serve.

10. Lentil soup

This soup is full of vitamin B, iron, potassium, and protein that helps maintain muscle mass, which is essential to boost metabolism.

Ingredients:

½ cup lentils

2 cups water

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Boil lentils in water with turmeric, garlic, and salt.

Simmer until the lentils get soft then have it warm.

11. Banana with nut butter

Banana is a fruit full of fibre. Hundred grams of banana contains 2.6 grams of fibre, according to the USDA. There is a link between eating fibre-rich foods and lower body weight. Dietary fibre intake promotes weight loss in adults, according to research published in The Journal Of Nutrition in 2019. This is why it should be part of what to eat at night to lose belly fat list.

Ingredients:

1 small banana

1 teaspoon almond or peanut butter

Instructions:

Slice the banana into rounds.

Spread a small amount of nut butter on each slice.

You should know what to eat at night to lose belly fat. Eating right can support belly fat reduction by providing nutrients that promote fat metabolism, improve digestion, and keep you full without adding excess calories.

Related FAQs Does eating at night lead to weight gain? Eating at night doesn’t directly lead to weight gain; it’s more about what and how much you eat. Making mindful, healthy choices and keeping portions in check can help you maintain your weight, even if you eat later in the evening. What fruit to eat before bed to burn fat? Eat berries as they are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fibre. They can help reduce body inflammation that is often linked to belly fat.