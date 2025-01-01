Malaika Arora sips on these hydrating drinks during intermittent fasting

Chat with
Dancing diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has always amazed everyone with her toned body. Even at 51 years, she continues to stay fit and inspires others to follow suit. Turns out, the yoga-practioner swears by intermittent fasting, a popular weight loss tool. Giving a glimpse into her eating pattern, she reportedly shared that she fasts for 16 to 18 hours. Even though she abstains from eating for a certain period of time, she makes sure to drink liquids throughout the day. Cumin seed or jeera water is one of the healthy morning drinks Malaika Arora consumes. Is this drink healthy for you too? Let’s find out.
One look at the Instagram account of Malaika Arora, and you will come across many photos of her doing yoga. Along with a well-planned workout routine, the fitness enthusiast follows the 16/8 intermittent fasting method, according to media reports. “I do intermittent fasting, so I don’t eat anything in the morning because my last meal is at 7 or 7.30 in the night. So, I fast for about 16 to 18 hours,” Malaika Arora reportedly said. That means she eats only within an eight hour-window during daytime.
However, Malaika Arora reportedly has healthy drinks throughout the day. “I start my day with a lot of liquids. It could be whatever you like — plain water, coconut water, jeera water, or water with lime,” said the star.
Intermittent fasting, a popular way to lose weight, is an eating pattern that involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating. “The 16/8 method of this type of fasting, which Malaika Arora follows, is a pattern where is there a long 16 hours of fasting period and 8 hours of restrictive eating period,” shares dietician Ramya B. It is quite popular among those who want to manage weight. During a 2015 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, participants experienced 3 to 8 percent reductions in body weight after following intermittent fasting regimens, including the 16/8 method, for 3 to 24 weeks.
Here’s how this method of fasting works:
Yes, these drinks can help you. “Be it coconut water, jeera water, or plain water with lime, these are all excellent choices for supporting weight management during a fasting window,” says Ramya.
Here’s how these morning drinks can help in managing weight:
It is a great hydrating drink low in calories. Hundred ml of coconut water has 25 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is also enriched with electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and sodium, and contains natural sugars. “Being a natural electrolyte drink, it helps keep the body hydrated, which is essential for maintaining a healthy metabolism,” says the expert. Proper hydration is one of the best ways to support fat metabolism and prevent overeating due to thirst misinterpreted as hunger. Its natural sweetness can also satisfy sugar cravings, helping avoid calorie-dense snacks during the fasting period.
Cumin water is another healthy drink that Malaika Arora enjoys sipping. “Jeera water is known to increase metabolic rate, which helps burn calories more efficiently,” says Ramya. During a 2014 study, published in the Complementary Therapies In Clinical Practice, overweight women, who had cumin were able to lose weight more than those didn’t consume it. “Cumin also has compounds like thymol and essential oils that help regulate appetite, and reduce the chances of overeating after the fasting window,” says the expert.
Like Malaika Arora, you should also have plain water with lime. It is another low-calorie drink that can help in managing weight. Hundred grams of lime has 30 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. “Lime water helps flush out toxins, which can improve digestion and fat metabolism,” says Ramya. The tangy taste of the drink can also help reduce cravings for unhealthy foods and keep the palate satisfied.
You can directly drink fresh coconut water by cracking it open and pouring the liquid into a glass. Here are other drinks you can make at home and enjoy during intermittent fasting:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Coconut water, jeera water, and water with lime work for Malaika Arora while following the 16/8 method of intermittent fasting. In fact, these drinks are generally safe and beneficial for most people during intermittent fasting, but there are potential side effects to be aware of:
Malaika Arora is all for intermittent fasting, and has healthy drinks to stay hydrated. You can also incorporate drinks like jeera water and coconut water in your fasting routine. They are perfect ways to stay hydrated, energised, and focused on your weight management goals. But if you have medical conditions such as diabetes, kidney problems, or gastrointestinal disorders, consult a doctor before incorporating these drinks into your fasting routine.
