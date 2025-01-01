Malaika Arora sips on these hydrating drinks during intermittent fasting

Celebrity and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared a list of drinks she has while following the 16/8 intermittent fasting method. Know if you should have them too.

Dancing diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has always amazed everyone with her toned body. Even at 51 years, she continues to stay fit and inspires others to follow suit. Turns out, the yoga-practioner swears by intermittent fasting, a popular weight loss tool. Giving a glimpse into her eating pattern, she reportedly shared that she fasts for 16 to 18 hours. Even though she abstains from eating for a certain period of time, she makes sure to drink liquids throughout the day. Cumin seed or jeera water is one of the healthy morning drinks Malaika Arora consumes. Is this drink healthy for you too? Let’s find out.

Malaika Arora on intermittent fasting

One look at the Instagram account of Malaika Arora, and you will come across many photos of her doing yoga. Along with a well-planned workout routine, the fitness enthusiast follows the 16/8 intermittent fasting method, according to media reports. “I do intermittent fasting, so I don’t eat anything in the morning because my last meal is at 7 or 7.30 in the night. So, I fast for about 16 to 18 hours,” Malaika Arora reportedly said. That means she eats only within an eight hour-window during daytime.

However, Malaika Arora reportedly has healthy drinks throughout the day. “I start my day with a lot of liquids. It could be whatever you like — plain water, coconut water, jeera water, or water with lime,” said the star.

What is 16/8 intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting, a popular way to lose weight, is an eating pattern that involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating. “The 16/8 method of this type of fasting, which Malaika Arora follows, is a pattern where is there a long 16 hours of fasting period and 8 hours of restrictive eating period,” shares dietician Ramya B. It is quite popular among those who want to manage weight. During a 2015 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, participants experienced 3 to 8 percent reductions in body weight after following intermittent fasting regimens, including the 16/8 method, for 3 to 24 weeks.

Here’s how this method of fasting works:

Fasting period (16 hours) : During the fasting window, you can’t have any solid food. You can drink water, herbal teas, or other non-caloric beverages to stay hydrated as well as manage hunger.

: During the fasting window, you can’t have any solid food. You can drink water, herbal teas, or other non-caloric beverages to stay hydrated as well as manage hunger. Eating window (8 hours): All your meals and snacks are consumed within this eating period. For example, if you choose to eat between 12 pm and 8 pm then fast until 12 pm the next day.

Should you have healthy drinks like Malaika Arora?

Yes, these drinks can help you. “Be it coconut water, jeera water, or plain water with lime, these are all excellent choices for supporting weight management during a fasting window,” says Ramya.

Here’s how these morning drinks can help in managing weight:

1. Coconut water

It is a great hydrating drink low in calories. Hundred ml of coconut water has 25 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is also enriched with electrolytes like potassium, magnesium and sodium, and contains natural sugars. “Being a natural electrolyte drink, it helps keep the body hydrated, which is essential for maintaining a healthy metabolism,” says the expert. Proper hydration is one of the best ways to support fat metabolism and prevent overeating due to thirst misinterpreted as hunger. Its natural sweetness can also satisfy sugar cravings, helping avoid calorie-dense snacks during the fasting period.

2. Jeera water (cumin water)

Cumin water is another healthy drink that Malaika Arora enjoys sipping. “Jeera water is known to increase metabolic rate, which helps burn calories more efficiently,” says Ramya. During a 2014 study, published in the Complementary Therapies In Clinical Practice, overweight women, who had cumin were able to lose weight more than those didn’t consume it. “Cumin also has compounds like thymol and essential oils that help regulate appetite, and reduce the chances of overeating after the fasting window,” says the expert.

3. Plain water with lime

Like Malaika Arora, you should also have plain water with lime. It is another low-calorie drink that can help in managing weight. Hundred grams of lime has 30 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. “Lime water helps flush out toxins, which can improve digestion and fat metabolism,” says Ramya. The tangy taste of the drink can also help reduce cravings for unhealthy foods and keep the palate satisfied.

How to make healthy drinks suggested by Malaika Arora?

You can directly drink fresh coconut water by cracking it open and pouring the liquid into a glass. Here are other drinks you can make at home and enjoy during intermittent fasting:

1. Jeera water

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 cup water

Instructions:

Boil water in a pan.

Add the cumin seeds to the boiling water and let it simmer for at least minutes.

Strain the water into a cup to remove the cumin seeds.

Let it cool a little bit before having this drink suggested by Malaika Arora.

2. Plain water with lime

Ingredients:

1 glass of water (room temperature or slightly warm)

½ lime (juiced)

Instructions:

Pour water into a glass.

Add lime juice into the water.

Stir well and have this healthy drink immediately.

Are there any side effects of having drinks during intermittent fasting?

Coconut water, jeera water, and water with lime work for Malaika Arora while following the 16/8 method of intermittent fasting. In fact, these drinks are generally safe and beneficial for most people during intermittent fasting, but there are potential side effects to be aware of:

1. Coconut water

High potassium levels : Excessive consumption of coconut water can lead to hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), especially for people with kidney issues. So, people with kidney disease or on potassium-restricted diets should avoid having it.

: Excessive consumption of coconut water can lead to hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), especially for people with kidney issues. So, people with kidney disease or on potassium-restricted diets should avoid having it. Digestive discomfort: Drinking too much coconut water can sometimes cause bloating or mild diarrhea.

2. Jeera water

Lower blood sugar : “Over consumption of jeera water can reduce blood sugar levels, which might cause dizziness or fatigue during fasting,” says the expert. People on medication for diabetes or those prone to low blood sugar levels should avoid it.

: “Over consumption of jeera water can reduce blood sugar levels, which might cause dizziness or fatigue during fasting,” says the expert. People on medication for diabetes or those prone to low blood sugar levels should avoid it. Allergic reactions: Rarely, some individuals may experience allergies or sensitivities to cumin.

3. Water with lime

Tooth enamel erosion : The acidic nature of lime juice can erode tooth enamel over time if consumed frequently without rinsing the mouth afterward.

: The acidic nature of lime juice can erode tooth enamel over time if consumed frequently without rinsing the mouth afterward. Acidic stomach: For people with acid reflux or sensitive stomachs, water with lime might trigger acidity or heartburn. “Individuals with severe acid reflux or ulcers should not have this drink,” says the expert.

Malaika Arora is all for intermittent fasting, and has healthy drinks to stay hydrated. You can also incorporate drinks like jeera water and coconut water in your fasting routine. They are perfect ways to stay hydrated, energised, and focused on your weight management goals. But if you have medical conditions such as diabetes, kidney problems, or gastrointestinal disorders, consult a doctor before incorporating these drinks into your fasting routine.