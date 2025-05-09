World Lupus Day 2025: 10 foods to include in a lupus diet if you have this autoimmune disease

Lupus is a long-term condition that can cause joint pain and weight gain. There is no specific lupus diet, but there are a few foods that you should eat and avoid. On the occasion of World Lupus Day, know what to include and exclude from your diet.

Eating healthy foods is one of the best ways to manage weight, and prevent health conditions like diabetes. Healthy eating habits can also help in managing health issues. One of them is lupus, an autoimmune disease where the immune system of a person attacks the healthy organs and tissues. It is a condition that can make the joints hurt, cause inflammation, and lead to skin rashes. While medication is essential to manage it, eating the right foods can make a difference. There is no specific lupus diet, but on World Lupus Day, which falls on May 10, know the foods to eat and skip.

What is lupus?

It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system, instead of protecting, attacks its own healthy tissues and organs. “Usually, it occurs when the immune system becomes too active and loses its ability to differentiate between the body’s own tissues and invaders,” explains rheumatologist Dr Harshini AS. In this condition, several organs are at risk, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain and heart. “It is difficult to state the causes of lupus, but it may be triggered due to factors like genetics and hormones,” says the expert.

What are the symptoms of lupus?

The symptoms of lupus vary, but some of the common ones are:

Fatigue

Skin rashes

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Fever

Hair loss

Mouth ulcers

Sensitivity to sunlight

Swollen hands, feet, or around eyes

Weight gain

“Many people also experience chest pain, headaches, or kidney issues. These signs usually flare up and diminish,” says Dr Harshini.

What’s the connection between lupus and weight gain?

Weight gain in people with lupus may be due to both disease-related and treatment-related factors.

Medication : “Corticosteroid, which is a commonly prescribed medication to control lupus flares, may lead to weight gain,” says Dr Harshini. Such medication is also responsible for increasing appetite, causing fluid retention, and altering distribution of fat in the body.

: “Corticosteroid, which is a commonly prescribed medication to control lupus flares, may lead to weight gain,” says Dr Harshini. Such medication is also responsible for increasing appetite, causing fluid retention, and altering distribution of fat in the body. Fatigue and pain: “Lupus can also cause chronic fatigue and pain in joints which further restricts physical activity and leads to weight gain. In addition, inflammation may disrupt your metabolism.

Is there a lupus diet?

A healthy and balanced diet is essential to manage it, however no specific lupus diet can cure it. “Proper intake of nutrients can help us to manage its symptoms, inflammation, and control other complications like high cholesterol, heart disease, and issues related to the kidneys,” says dietician Shruti K Bhardwaj. Even though there is no lupus diet, what you eat plays a crucial role, as some foods can lead to flare-ups. On the other hand certain foods can boost immunity.

“Also, medications to treat lupus, like corticosteroid, may result in weight gain, high cholesterol level or high blood sugar,” says the expert. These problems can be taken care of with the help of ‘lupus diet’.

Lupus diet: Foods to eat

The ‘lupus diet’ must include the following foods:

1. Fatty fish

There’s a reason why your doctor may tell you to eat fatty fish, such as salmon, and sardines. “These types of fish are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties, and so, can help to control inflammation in the body and pain in joints,” says Bhardwaj.

2. Leafy vegetables

Spinach and kale are packed with nutrients. “They are rich in vitamins A and K which can boost the immune system,” says the expert. Also, methotrexate may be prescribed to treat the autoimmune disease. This medication may lead to loss of folic acid, which helps the body make new red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. Eating spinach can help, as it contains folic acid, according to the US National Institutes Of Health.

3. Berries

Colourful fruits like blueberries or strawberries are filled with antioxidants. They have anti-inflammatory properties, and their consumption can reduce oxidative stress, which is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants. If there is an excess of free radicals, they will start harming your body’s cells and tissue.

4. Whole grains

The lupus diet should consist of foods like brown rice and oats. Eating such whole grains is more beneficial for people with lupus, according to research published in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine. “They are high in fibre, can regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol levels,” says the expert.

5. Turmeric

There are many people who use turmeric for acne management. It is beneficial for people with this skin problem, as it has an anti-inflammatory property. “Curcumin is the active compound in turmeric that can help combat acne-causing bacteria. Since it can reduce inflammation, it can also be included in the lupus diet.

6. Avocado

If you want to gain weight in a healthy manner, people will tell you to have nuts, and avocados instead of consuming ultra-processed foods. That’s because it is rich in healthy fats. “It also has vitamin E that can boost immune health, which is needed in the case of lupus,” says Bhardwaj.

7. Carrots

It has anti-inflammatory benefits, as it is a good source of beta-carotene. This root vegetable contains antioxidants and polyphenols, which are natural plant compounds that help to reduce inflammation. So, eat it not just for healthy eyes, but also to manage lupus.

8. Green tea

This type of tea has been popular among fitness enthusiasts due to its association with weight loss. Apart from weight management, it can also help to manage the symptoms of lupus. “It can help in reducing flares, as green tea contains polyphenols which help to modulate immune activity,” says the expert. So, it can alter your body’s immune response to suppress or enhance it.

9. Yoghurt

It is a popular probiotic that supports gut health, which may help people with lupus. Healthy bacteria is found in yoghurt that might reduce the symptoms in people with lupus, according to research published in Microbiome. But make sure to go for the low-fat and unsweetened option.

10. Nuts

Consumption of nuts like almonds and walnuts is beneficial for the heart, brain and bones, which may get affected by the disease. “These nuts have an anti-inflammatory property, and consist of healthy fats, protein as well as magnesium,” says the expert.

Lupus diet: What to avoid?

These foods should not be part of the lupus diet:

Processed and fried foods are high in trans fats, so they may worsen the inflammation.

Food containing saturated fats, like red meat or full fat dairy products like whole milk, must not be consumed.

Sugary items promote weight gain and they may trigger flares, so it is best to keep them away from the lupus diet.

Excessive consumption of salt may increase blood pressure levels, so they must be avoided, especially if the kidneys are affected.

Alcohol consumption may interfere with the lupus medications and may harm other organs, including the liver.

Gluten may lead to inflammation or other digestive issues, so don’t include foods like wheat and barley in the lupus diet.

While there is no lupus diet, eating anti-inflammatory foods can help manage the symptoms. A nutritious diet should complement medical treatments.

Related FAQs Can you live a long life with lupus? Yes, it is possible to live a long life with lupus. It can be well controlled by adopting an active lifestyle and medications. Is lupus a serious disease? Yes, it is a serious disease, as it can permanently damage vital organs like kidneys, heart, lungs, or brain. It can give rise to life threatening conditions, as its complications range from kidney failure, cardiovascular diseases and infections.