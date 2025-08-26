Search HealthShots…
Nutrition

Morning or evening: What’s the best time of the day to drink chia seed water?

Chia seeds water drink boosts metabolism, supports digestion, and keeps you energised. A nutritionist explains the best time to drink it.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 26 Aug 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Archana Batra
Know the best time to drink chia seed water. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Chia seeds are one of the best superfoods, and for good reason. They are tiny but packed with fibre, protein, omega-3s, and antioxidants. One of the simplest ways to enjoy them is by turning them into chia seeds water, a refreshing drink that has been trending everywhere from fitness circles to wellness influencers. But here is the catch—when you drink, it matters just as much as why you drink it. Having chia seeds water at the right time can give your metabolism a natural boost, support digestion, and even fuel your body before a workout. Whether your goal is to lose weight or just boost your energy levels, chia seeds water can help you gain all these benefits!

Why should I drink chia seeds water in the morning?

Drinking chia seeds water in the morning, especially on an empty stomach, is one of the best ways to reap its benefits. Nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra explains, “This simple ritual can boost your metabolism, rehydrate your body after hours of sleep, and set a healthy tone for the rest of your day. Thanks to their high fibre content, chia seeds expand in your stomach, helping you feel full and satisfied for longer.” This satiety can reduce mid-morning cravings and support weight loss goals without making you feel deprived or hungry.

Beyond curbing hunger, chia seeds water can keep your digestion on track. The soluble fibre forms a gel-like texture that slows digestion, ensuring a steady release of energy rather than a quick spike and crash. Starting your day with this drink means not only sustained energy and smoother digestion, but also hydration.

Is chia seed water a good pre-workout drink?

Chia seeds water can be a great pre-workout boost, giving your body the fuel it needs to perform while exercising. Thanks to their unique mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, chia seeds provide long-lasting energy without making you feel heavy or sluggish. “Drinking it before exercise can help you power through your session, keeping you strong and steady instead of leaving you feeling drained,” says Dr Batra.

Another perk? It keeps hunger at bay, so you are less likely to feel distracted or drained while working out. To make it simple, prep your chia water the night before, just let the seeds soak in water so the drink is ready in the morning. It is a small step that can make your workouts feel more energised, focused, and sustainable, supporting weight loss.

Chia seeds water start to show results in a few weeks. Image courtesy: Freepik

When is the worst time to drink chia water?

While chia seeds water has plenty of benefits, timing plays a big role in how your body responds to it. Dr Batra explains, “Drinking it late in the day, especially right before bed, is not the best idea. Since chia seeds are loaded with fibre, having them too close to bedtime can cause bloating, gas, or upset stomach.” This digestive activity can make it harder to fall asleep and may even disturb your energy levels during the day as your body works overtime to process the fibre.

It is also worth avoiding chia water right before a big meal. That’s because it expands in your stomach, it can suppress your appetite, which might sound helpful but can actually interfere with eating a balanced meal and absorbing important nutrients. To get the most out of chia water, stick to mornings or pre-workout sessions when your body can use the energy, hydration, and digestive benefits. By being mindful of timing, you will enjoy the benefits of chia seeds water without any discomfort.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

