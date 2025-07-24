What happens when you drink garlic, ginger and lemon water every day?

Drinking garlic, ginger, and lemon water daily? Boost immunity, improve digestion, and support weight loss with this refreshing drink.

Nature has a variety of ingredients that can enhance your health, but have you considered the incredible benefits of a combination found right in your kitchen—garlic, ginger, and lemon? This powerful trio is not only celebrated for its bold flavours, but also for its impressive health benefits, which have been recognised across cultures for centuries. So, what if we told you that you could boost your wellness by simply sipping on a revitalising glass of garlic, ginger, and lemon water each morning?

This refreshing concoction can become a key part of your daily routine. Packed with vitamins and nutrients, it provides a range of beneficial effects for your body. Let’s explore the remarkable benefits of including this delightful mix into your life.

Nutritional value of garlic, ginger and lemon

Before we explore the health benefits, let’s examine the nutritional values of this drink from USDA FoodData Central.

Garlic (per 1 clove, about 3g):

Calories: 4

Carbohydrates: 1g

Protein: 0.2g

Fat: 0.01g

Ginger (per 1 slice, about 1g):

Calories: 5

Carbohydrates: 1g

Protein: 0.1g

Fat: 0.02g

Lemon (per 100g):

Calories: 17

Carbohydrates: 5.4g

Protein: 1.1g

Fat: 0.3g

Health benefits of drinking garlic, ginger and lemon water every day

A mix of ginger, garlic and lemon can lead to multiple health benefits, according to dietitian Gulnaaz Shaikh of KIMS Hospitals.

1. May boost the immune system

“Garlic, ginger, and lemon water combine all three ingredients that have immune-boosting properties. Garlic is recognised for its antimicrobial properties, which can aid in combating infections. Ginger’s anti-inflammatory effects and lemon’s vitamin C content work collaboratively to enhance your body’s defence mechanisms,” Shaikh tells Health Shots.

2. May improve digestion

Regularly drinking garlic, ginger, and lemon water can help enhance your digestive health. Ginger has been utilised for centuries to relieve digestive discomfort and nausea. Garlic supports a healthy gut microbiome, promoting beneficial bacteria over harmful strains, as reported in the journal Microorganisms. Lemon’s acidity can stimulate the production of digestive juices, aiding in the digestive process.

3. May support weight loss

When combined, garlic, ginger, and lemon may aid in weight loss efforts. Garlic, ginger, and lemon water effectively harness the benefits of these three ingredients. “Ginger can help reduce feelings of hunger and promote a sense of fullness, while lemon’s acidity can enhance fat oxidation. Garlic is also linked to metabolic improvement, making this drink a potential ally in weight management,” explains Dietitian Shaikh.

4. Enhances hydration

Staying hydrated is vital for overall health, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Drinking water with garlic, ginger, and lemon can encourage you to consume more fluids throughout the day, making hydration a more enjoyable experience thanks to its refreshing taste.

5. Promotes healthy skin

The antioxidants present in garlic, ginger, and lemon water can help combat oxidative stress, a process known to accelerate ageing and exacerbate skin issues. Lemon’s vitamin C is particularly beneficial for collagen production, which maintains skin elasticity and appearance as per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal.

6. Balances blood sugar levels

Preliminary studies published in the journal Chinese Medicine suggest that garlic may help regulate blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for individuals managing diabetes or prediabetes. Ginger also has the potential to inhibit certain enzymes that break down carbohydrates, potentially leading to more stable blood sugar levels.

7. Detoxification

Lemon water is widely recognised for its detoxifying properties and stimulating liver function. Garlic contains sulfur compounds that aid in detoxification processes within the body, according to a journal article in Frontiers in Nutrition. Garlic, ginger and lemon water are a powerful combination. Together, they help flush out toxins and may improve overall health.

How to make garlic, ginger, and lemon water?

Creating this refreshing detox drink is quite simple:

Ingredients:

2-3 cloves of fresh garlic (crushed)

1 inch of fresh ginger (peeled and sliced)

1 lemon (juiced)

4 cups of water

Instructions:

In a pot, bring the water to a boil. Add the crushed garlic and sliced ginger into the boiling water. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. Add the freshly squeezed lemon juice. Strain the mixture and serve warm or chilled.

“You can also add honey for sweetness, if desired, but be sure to use it in moderation to maintain its health benefits”, says Dietitian Gulnaaz.

Who should avoid garlic, ginger and lemon water?

While drinking garlic, ginger, and lemon water every day can provide numerous health benefits, it is vital to consider a few factors:

Allergies: Some individuals may be allergic to one or more of these ingredients. Be cautious and consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns.

Interactions with medications: Garlic and ginger can interact with certain medications, particularly those that thin the blood, as reported in the EPMA Journal. If you are on medication, talk to your doctor before making this a daily habit.

Acidity: Lemon juice is acidic and may cause discomfort for some individuals, especially those with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux. It’s advisable to consume this drink in moderation.