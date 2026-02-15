Want to reduce salt intake for your heart? Cardiologist shares 5 ways to flavour your food right

Cutting down on salt does not mean eating bland food. A cardiologist explains simple, flavourful swaps that protect your heart and help control blood pressure.

Salt is a basic part of everyday cooking. From dal to sabzi, pickles to snacks, it enhances flavour instantly. But while it may make food taste better, too much salt can quietly harm your heart. Many people do not realise that high sodium intake is strongly linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and even kidney damage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should consume less than 5 grams of salt per day. However, the average Indian consumes nearly 8–10 grams daily, almost double the recommended amount.

Dr Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant – Cardiology at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots that reducing salt is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to protect heart health.

Why reducing salt is important for heart health

Excess sodium causes the body to retain water. This increases blood volume and puts extra pressure on artery walls, leading to hypertension. Over time, this constant pressure damages blood vessels and raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

A study published in Nutrients confirms that high sodium intake increases the risk of hypertension, while reducing salt intake can significantly lower blood pressure levels. According to the WHO, sodium-related health issues contribute to approximately 1.89 million deaths globally each year.

Dr Palimkar explains that these effects are interconnected, high blood pressure affects not just the heart but also the brain and kidneys.

Ways to flavour foods without salt

1. Use herbs and spices

Fresh herbs like coriander, mint, basil, curry leaves, rosemary, and thyme can instantly lift a dish without adding sodium. Spices such as turmeric, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, and cloves not only enhance taste but also offer anti-inflammatory benefits. Many herbs and spices contain antioxidants that support blood vessel health. Over time, your taste buds adjust, and you may find you no longer crave extra salt.

2. Add natural acidity to reduce salt cravings

Ingredients like lemon juice, kokum, tamarind, vinegar, and raw mango stimulate taste buds and make food feel flavourful even with less salt. The tangy element balances dishes naturally and reduces the need for added sodium. This sensory trick works surprisingly well, especially in Indian cooking, where sour flavours are already common.

3. Build depth with aromatics like garlic and ginger

Garlic, ginger, and onions form the base of many traditional recipes. Research suggests that garlic may help lower blood pressure and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. Dr Palimkar notes that while these ingredients do not “clear blocked arteries,” they can improve cardiovascular risk markers over time.

4. Use healthy fats in moderation

Cold-pressed oils like olive oil, mustard oil, and groundnut oil improve texture and make low-salt meals more satisfying. Nuts and seeds such as walnuts and flaxseeds provide heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids. When used in controlled amounts, these healthy fats enhance flavour and help you feel full without depending on excess salt.

5. Change cooking techniques, not just ingredients

Roasting, grilling, slow cooking, and sauteing intensify natural flavours in food. These methods bring out sweetness and depth, reducing the need for added salt. Once you consistently reduce sodium, your palate begins to prefer less salty foods.

As Dr Palimkar emphasises, reducing salt is not about sacrificing taste. It is about making smarter flavour choices that protect your heart.