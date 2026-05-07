Watermelon vs muskmelon: Which melon boosts your heart health more?

The "healthiest" melon depends entirely on your personal goals: choose watermelon for its superior hydration and the powerful antioxidant lycopene, or opt for muskmelon for a richer dose of vitamins A and C, potassium, and fibre.

As the Indian summer season starts, our bodies naturally seek relief. We often seek shade and drink more fluids, but the biggest change comes in what we eat. Eating seasonal foods helps regulate body temperature and is an important practice followed for generations. During hot summer months, two fruits are ideal for staying cool: watermelon (tarbooz) and muskmelon (kharbuja). Known for their high water content, they help lower body temperature in extreme heat, which can reach up to 45°C. As health and nutrition become more important, a common question during snack time is whether one fruit is healthier than the other.

Which melon is better for your heart and blood pressure?

When it comes to heart health, both melons offer unique benefits, but muskmelon has a slight edge due to one key mineral, potassium.

Muskmelon: It is an excellent source of potassium, an electrolyte that is essential for regulating blood pressure. According to a meta-analysis from the NIH , higher potassium intake is strongly associated with lower blood pressure and a reduced risk of stroke.

Watermelon: “Contains citrulline, an amino acid that can help improve blood flow. However, muskmelon’s direct contribution to your daily potassium needs makes it an extreme choice for managing blood pressure,” Manpreet Kaur Paul , Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, tells Health Shots.

The potassium in muskmelon helps maintain the body’s electrolyte balance, another crucial factor for cardiovascular function.

Which fruit is the king of vitamins?

If you’re looking to load up on essential vitamins, muskmelon takes the crown. It is exceptionally rich in both Vitamin A and Vitamin C, two of the most crucial vitamins for overall health, according to the National Institute of Health.

Vitamin A: Crucial for healthy vision, immune function, and skin health. Muskmelon is a fantastic source of beta-carotene. The National Institutes of Health confirms that beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body and is vital for good vision. Vitamin C: “A powerful antioxidant that boosts the immune system, promotes healthy skin by aiding collagen production, and helps the body absorb iron”, says the Nutritionist.



While watermelon also contains these vitamins, muskmelon generally has higher concentrations, making it a more potent source of these nutrients.

Which melon fights disease better?

This is where watermelon truly shines. Its deep red colour reveals its high quality. Lycopene concentration, one of the most potent antioxidants found in nature, according to the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism. Research, including a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Science, has linked lycopene to a reduced risk of certain cancers and improved heart health. Its ability to fight oxidative stress protects your cells from damage. You can read more about the health benefits of watermelon in the original piece.

“While muskmelon contains other antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, watermelon’s exceptional lycopene content makes it a top choice for long-term disease prevention”, suggests the expert. Ultimately, the choice between watermelon vs muskmelon isn’t about which one is “good” and which is “bad.” Both are incredibly healthy. The best approach is to enjoy a variety of both throughout, ensuring you get the full spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants these amazing fruits have to offer, according to Harvard Health.