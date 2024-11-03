Walnut oil: 8 reasons why you must use this every day

Walnut oil may help lower blood sugar levels and burn calories. Know how to add it to your daily diet and enjoy its benefits.

Be it their nutritional value or versatility, nut oils form a big part of our diets today. A popular choice in this segment is walnut oil, which is known for its nutritional profile and health benefits. Made from different varieties of walnuts, this oil can help promote better heart health, support cognitive abilities and lower sugar levels. It is also a rich source of essential fatty acids and reduces inflammation. You can include it in your daily diet by adding it to your smoothies and baked goods or drizzling it over your salads. However, be careful as over-consumption can lead to side effects such as weight gain and digestive issues.

What are the benefits of walnut oil?

Walnut oil, a rich source of essential fatty acids and antioxidants, offers numerous benefits for your overall health, skin, and hair. Here’s how:

1. Good for heart health

The oil, a nutritious addition to your diet, may significantly enhance your cardiovascular health. It contains high levels of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid, that is essential for good heart health, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases. ALA has been demonstrated to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, which can clog arteries, while also raising HDL (good) cholesterol, which aids in plaque removal from the arteries. This healthy cholesterol balance is essential for preventing heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications.

2. Promotes brain health

Beyond its heart-protective properties, the oil also plays a vital role in maintaining brain health. The alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) it contains is essential for brain function, supporting cognitive abilities, memory, and mood. Regular consumption of walnut oil may help prevent cognitive decline, a common concern as we age. Additionally, the antioxidants in this oil can help protect brain cells from damage, reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. By incorporating it into your diet, you can nourish your brain and support its optimal function throughout your life.

3. Lowers blood sugar levels

The oil can be a valuable addition to a diabetic diet. It contains polyphenols, bioactive compounds that have been shown to enhance insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. By improving insulin sensitivity, walnut oil can help your body use glucose more effectively, preventing spikes in blood sugar. This can lead to better blood sugar control and reduce the risk of complications associated with diabetes, such as heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney disease. According to a study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, consumption of the oil (15 g/day for three months) has been found to improve blood glucose levels. Incorporating it into your daily diet can be a simple yet effective way to support your diabetes management.

4. Reduces inflammation

It is a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamin E, which makes consuming it one of the best natural ways to reduce inflammation in the body, states a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods. Chronic inflammation, a persistent state of low-grade inflammation, has been implicated in a wide range of health problems, including heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes. By consuming walnut oil, you can potentially help lower your body’s inflammatory response, reducing your risk of these and other chronic diseases. The anti-inflammatory properties of this oil make it a valuable addition to a healthy diet for individuals seeking to improve their overall well-being.

5. Helps to reduce weight

When enjoyed in appropriate quantities, the oil can support weight management efforts. “The healthy fats in walnut oil can help you feel full and satisfied, reducing your overall calorie intake. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight,” says nutritionist Alisha Jeswani. By including it into your diet, you can potentially improve your appetite control and make healthier food choices, ultimately contributing to your weight loss goals.

6. Hydrates you

It is also a wonderful addition to your skincare routine. It acts as a natural moisturiser, helping to replenish and retain moisture in your skin. “When applied topically, walnut oil forms a protective barrier on your skin, preventing moisture loss and leaving it feeling soft, supple, and hydrated,” says Jeswani. This can be particularly beneficial for dry or sensitive skin, as this oil can help soothe and nourish the skin, reducing dryness and irritation. So, if you are looking for natural ingredients to get intense hydration to your skin, adding walnut oil into your skin care regimen may be beneficial.

7. Slow down the signs of ageing

This oil is a natural antioxidant, as found in a study published in the journal Foods, that can help prevent premature ageing. These antioxidants protect your skin from free radicals, which are harmful molecules that cause wrinkles, fine lines, and other indications of ageing. Walnut oil, by neutralising free radicals, may help keep your skin looking beautiful and youthful. Regular use of walnut oil, either topically or as part of a healthy diet, may help to minimise apparent symptoms of ageing and promote a more clear and glowing skin you always dreamed of.

8. Promotes hair growth

Walnut oil is a natural hair care ingredient that can nourish your hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. “It contains essential fatty acids and vitamins that can strengthen hair strands, reducing breakage and split ends. By providing your hair with the necessary nutrients, it can help improve hair thickness and volume,” says the expert. Additionally, it can add a natural shine to your hair, leaving it looking healthy and vibrant. Incorporating this oil into your hair care routine, whether through scalp massages or hair masks, can be a simple yet effective way to achieve stronger, healthier, and more beautiful hair.

How to include walnut oil in your diet?

Here are some easy ways to add this oil into your daily routine to reap the benefits:

Salad dressings : The oil adds a nutty flavour and healthy fats to salad dressings.

: The oil adds a nutty flavour and healthy fats to salad dressings. Sauces and marinades : Use it as a base for sauces and marinades for grilled or roasted meats and vegetables.

: Use it as a base for sauces and marinades for grilled or roasted meats and vegetables. Baking : It can be used in place of other oils in certain baking recipes.

: It can be used in place of other oils in certain baking recipes. Drizzle on food : Drizzle the oil over salads, vegetables, or grains for a quick and easy boost of nutrients.

: Drizzle the oil over salads, vegetables, or grains for a quick and easy boost of nutrients. Smoothies: Add a spoonful of the oil to your morning smoothie for a creamy texture and added health benefits.

Side effects of walnut oil

While it is generally safe when consumed in moderation, some people may experience side effects, such as the following:

Digestive issues : Excessive intake of walnut oil can lead to problems like diarrhoea or upset stomach.

: Excessive intake of walnut oil can lead to problems like diarrhoea or upset stomach. Weight gain : This oil is high in calories. Consuming it in excess without balancing it with other dietary changes can contribute to weight gain.

: This oil is high in calories. Consuming it in excess without balancing it with other dietary changes can contribute to weight gain. Allergies : Some people may have allergic reactions to walnuts or other tree nuts. If you have a nut allergy, avoid the oil.

: Some people may have allergic reactions to walnuts or other tree nuts. If you have a nut allergy, avoid the oil. Blood thinning: The oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which can have blood-thinning properties. If you are on blood-thinning medications, consult with your doctor before including it in your diet.

It is important to note that these side effects are relatively uncommon. If you experience any adverse effects after consuming the oil, discontinue use and consult with a healthcare professional.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How much walnut oil can be consumed in one go?

It is generally recommended to consume no more than 4 tablespoons (60 ml) of the oil per day. Consuming too much of this oil can lead to digestive issues like diarrhea or upset stomach.

2. Can you eat walnut oil every day?

Yes, you can have the oil every day. However, it’s important to moderate your intake. Overeating can cause many side effects such as digestive ailments and weight gain.