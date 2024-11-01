6 vitamins to boost immunity before winter sets in

Chat with
Season change increases the risk of common infections. To fight back, you need a strong immune system which is your body’s defense mechanism against bacteria, virus, and fungi. But there may be times, especially during monsoon and winter, that the disease-causing microorganisms manage to invade and make you ill. For your immune system to be strong, your cells, tissues, and organs need to work together to identify and destroy the foreign threats and keep you healthy. But if there is a vitamin deficiency, your immune system can take a hit. While all the nutrients are important, there are some key vitamins to boost immunity.
Winter is almost here, so make sure your immune system is strong. Immunity in the nose can be affected in cold temperatures and make people more susceptible to viruses, as per a 2023 study published in The Journal Of Allergy And Clinical Immunology.
Here are some of the key vitamins that can help boost immunity:
Make vitamin C your friend if you want to keep your immune system strong. Vitamin C is considered to be the most critical micronutrient for immune function, as per research published in the Cureus journal in 2023. It is an important antioxidant that supports the production and function of white blood cells, particularly phagocytes and lymphocytes, which help fight infections. It also strengthens skin barriers, which act as a defense against pathogens.
Vitamin D plays a critical role in enhancing the pathogen-fighting abilities of monocytes and macrophages, which are two types of white blood cells. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased susceptibility to infection, according to research published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine in 2011. “It also helps regulate the immune response, reducing the risk of infections like colds and flu, especially during winter when sunlight exposure decreases,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia.
A powerful antioxidant, vitamin E helps neutralize free radicals and protects immune cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin E is important for normal function of the immune cells, according to research published in the Vitamins & Hormones journal in 2011. It supports the function of T-cells, which are essential for targeting and eliminating infected or abnormal cells.
Vision is often associated with vitamin A. But vitamin A also plays a role in immune system regulation, as per research published in Nutrition Clinique et Métabolisme in 2022. Vitamin A helps maintain the integrity of the skin and mucous membranes in the respiratory and digestive tracts, which are the body’s first line of defense against infections. It also supports the production of white blood cells and plays a role in regulating the immune response.
Vitamin B6 supplement may improve immune system of people who are critically ill. During a 2006 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that taking vitamin B6 supplements (50 or 100 mg per day) could increase immune response of critically ill people. It is involved in the production of immune cells and antibodies. It supports biochemical reactions that help the body fight infections, and it plays a role in maintaining the health of the thymus, an organ that produces infection-fighting T-cells.
Vitamin B12 can be used to balance immune responses. It can help to fight viral infections, as per research published in Nutrition Reviews in 2021. Vitamin B12 helps support DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the health of the nervous system. “A healthy nervous system is linked to a well-functioning immune system, and vitamin B12 also contributes to the production of white blood cells,” says Kedia.
Here’s a look at the best food sources of the immunity-boosting vitamins:
“Vitamin C, which must be consumed regularly through food since the body does not store it, is abundant in various fruits and vegetables,” says the expert –
Vitamin D is produced by the skin when you expose yourself to sunlight. But during winter, food sources of vitamin D become important, particularly the ones that are fortified.
“Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin mostly found in plant-based oils, nuts, and seeds,” says Kedia.
Vitamin A is available in two forms — preformed vitamin A (retinoids) found in animal products, and provitamin A (carotenoids) available in plant foods.
“Vitamin B6 is found in a variety of foods, making it easier to include in your diet,” says the expert.
“Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal products, making it harder for vegetarians and vegans to obtain adequate amounts unless they go for fortified foods or supplements,” says the expert.
“Vitamins are essential for good health, but taking them in excessive amounts, especially through supplements can lead to side effects,” says the expert. Here are some likely side effects of overconsumption:
Vitamins like C and A may help to strengthen your immune system before winter. But you also need to focus on a balanced diet, staying physically active and sleeping well to reduce your chances of falling ill.
