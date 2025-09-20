Dietician warns against these 5 vitamin D mistakes that could lead to deficiency

Vitamin D is vital nutrient for strong bones, immunity, and overall health, but small mistakes can stop your body from using it properly. Here are 5 common vitamin D mistakes to avoid.

Vitamin D, often called the “sunshine vitamin,” does a lot more than just support your bones. It also boosts immunity, keeps your muscles strong, and even helps regulate mood. Yet, many people unknowingly fall short despite taking supplements or spending time in the sun. That is because getting vitamin D right is not always as simple as it sounds. From skipping key nutrients that help your body absorb it properly, to taking it the wrong way, small mistakes can reduce its benefits and even put your health at risk over time. However, a few smart changes can help you absorb vitamin D better and make the most of this essential nutrient.

Are you taking vitamin D without magnesium?

Many people focus only on vitamin D supplements, but your body needs magnesium to actually activate and use vitamin D effectively. A review published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found vitamin D cannot be metabolised without sufficient magnesium levels, meaning vitamin D remains stored and inactive for as many as 50 percent of Americans. So, if your diet is low in magnesium, your vitamin D absorption won’t work as it should, no matter how much you take.

To increase your magnesium levels, include foods like spinach, almonds, dark chocolate, edamame, and pumpkin seeds. You can also ask your doctor about adding magnesium supplements to your diet.

Are you missing out on vitamin K2?

Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium, but without enough vitamin K2, that calcium can build up in your arteries instead of strengthening your bones, a risk for your heart and overall health. By taking these two important nutrients together, you can strengthen your bones, lower your risk of osteoporosis, and keep your heart healthy!

Foods rich in vitamin K2 are cheese, egg yolks, and natto (fermented soybeans). Consider K2 supplements only after consulting your doctor.

Are you taking vitamin D on an empty stomach?

Vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning your body absorbs it best when you take it with foods containing healthy fats. Swallowing your supplement on an empty stomach can cut its effectiveness and lead to issues like nausea, stomach pain, constipation, and even bloating.

Pair your vitamin D with yoghurt, eggs, or a handful of nuts and avoid low-fat meals when taking your supplement for best results.

Are you not taking the right dose?

Some people take too little vitamin D, while others start high doses without checking their levels first. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), guidelines, here’s how much you need:

Infants (birth to 12 months): 400 IU (10 mcg) per day

Children and Adults (1–70 years): 600 IU (15 mcg) per day

Adults (71 years and older): 800 IU (20 mcg) per day

Pregnant or breastfeeding women: 600 IU (15 mcg) per day

Before starting any vitamin D supplement, consult your doctor to ensure it is safe for you and to determine the appropriate dose. Also, get your vitamin D levels tested if you are unsure.

Are you relying only on sunlight?

Regular sun exposure is the most natural way to get enough vitamin D. But it is a myth that summer sun alone provides you with enough vitamin D year-round. Unless you get direct, uncovered sunlight daily, you may still fall short. Therefore, it is essential to consider supplements year-round, not just in winter. If you are outside, aim for 10–30 minutes of midday sun, but always protect your skin from sunburn.