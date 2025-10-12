Orthopaedist warns vitamin D deficiency can delay fracture recovery: How to protect your bones

Vitamin D deficiency is a serious public health issue that affects millions of people. A recent report from the Indian Council of Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) reveals that one in five Indians suffers from this deficiency. This can lead to severe health issues, such as bone deformities, a higher risk of fractures, and long-term disabilities. Vitamin D deficiency often goes unnoticed. It can cause hip fractures, which can take a whole year to heal. This puts a lot of stress on families and the healthcare system. Even though it is a serious issue, many health programs ignore vitamin D deficiency, calling it a “silent epidemic”.
Bone health is important for staying active and enjoying a good quality of life. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is important for strong bones. If you have had a fracture, getting enough calcium is key to building healthy bone tissue, which helps you recover faster.
“When people with fractures have low vitamin D levels, their healing process can take longer and they may face more complications. On the other hand, taking supplements on time can help you recover faster,” emphasises Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director and Head of Orthopaedics at Aakash Healthcare.
Vitamin D is critical during bone healing and callus formation. This is when the bone adds minerals, which makes the new bone strong and healthy. Studies show that taking vitamin D can speed up bone healing, reduce pain, improve recovery, and lower the chances of problems after a fracture.
Dr Chaudhry points out a concerning trend: “Many people, especially in urban areas, overlook natural sources of vitamin D.” He emphasises the importance of addressing this deficiency now, before it worsens.
You can get vitamin D from three main sources:
The ICRIER report highlights the need for a clear national plan to tackle vitamin D deficiency. Right now, efforts are scattered and often voluntary, which means they do not effectively reach the people who need help the most. Dr Chaudhry warns that ignoring these issues could lead to serious problems. “If we don’t address this silent epidemic, it could harm our healthcare and hurt our economy as our population gets older.”
To help prevent vitamin D deficiency and improve bone health for you and your family, consider taking these steps:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.