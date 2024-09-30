A vegetarian diet means abstaining from eating any kind of meat. On World Vegetarian Day, know the pros and cons of a vegetarian diet.

A vegetarian diet typically includes plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds, and excludes meat, poultry, and fish. A well-planned vegetarian diet can provide all the essential nutrients, including protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins, needed for a healthy lifestyle. Eating vegetarian foods is often associated with a reduced risk of chronic health diseases, but people choose to be vegetarian for various reasons. While some may prefer to eat a plant-based diet for its health benefits, some may do it for ethical concerns, environmental impact, or personal preference. On World Vegetarian Day, which falls on October 1, let us tell you about the pros and cons of a vegetarian diet.

What is a vegetarian diet?

A vegetarian diet is a plant-based eating pattern that excludes the consumption of meat, poultry, fish, and seafood. Instead, it emphasises the intake of a variety of plant-derived foods. “Vegetarians mostly consume fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, dairy products like milk depending on the specific type of vegetarian diet they follow,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N.

Here are some types of vegetarian diets:

1. Lacto-vegetarian

Includes: Dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter.

Excludes: Eggs, meat, poultry, fish, and seafood.

2. Ovo-vegetarian

Includes: Eggs.

Excludes: Dairy products, meat, poultry, fish, and seafood.

3. Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian

Includes: Both dairy products and eggs.

Excludes: Meat, poultry, fish, and seafood.

4. Vegan

Includes: Vegan diet is all about plant-based foods.

Excludes: All animal products, including dairy, eggs, honey, and sometimes other animal-derived substances like gelatin.

“A well-planned vegetarian diet can provide all the essential nutrients like protein, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, zinc, and fiber,” says Haripriya.

What are the benefits of a vegetarian diet?

A vegetarian diet may offer the following health benefits:

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

1. Healthy weight management

“Vegetarian diets tend to be lower in calories and higher in fiber, leading to greater feelings of fullness and reduced calorie intake,” says the expert. This can support weight loss and over time, help maintain a healthy weight.

2. May reduce the risk of heart disease

During a study published in the Journal Of Nutrition, Health and Aging in July 2024, an association was found between a healthy vegetarian diet and a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease among older people. A vegetarian diet is rich in heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. “These foods are high in fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats, which can help reduce total cholesterol level and reduce the risk of developing heart conditions, including heart attacks,” says the expert.

3. May lower the risk of type 2 diabetes

Vegetarian diets may help in the prevention of diabetes, as per research published in the European Heart Journal in 2023. Plant-based diets may help in controlling blood sugar control and improving insulin sensitivity. The fiber-rich foods in a vegetarian diet can slow the absorption of sugar and prevent spikes in blood sugar levels, making it easier to manage and prevent type 2 diabetes.

4. Improves digestive health

A vegetarian diet is effective in promoting a diverse ecosystem of beneficial bacteria to support gut health, as per research public in the Frontiers Of Nutrition in 2019. Vegetarian diets are naturally high in dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health. Fiber helps promote regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and fosters a healthy gut microbiome.

5. May reduce the risk of cancer

Vegetarian diets may be beneficial in reducing cancer risk, as per research published in Plos One in May 2024. The antioxidants, phytochemicals, and fiber in plant-based foods can protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation, which can potentially lower cancer risk.

6. May promote longevity

People who follow a vegetarian diet may lower their risk of premature death by up to 30 percent, according to the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. “Vegetarians may live longer than their meat-eating counterparts, primarily due to reduced risks of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer,” says Haripriya.

7. Enhances skin health

Vegetarian diets may have beneficial effects on skin health, as per research published in the Nutrients journal in 2023. A vegetarian diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants (especially vitamins A, C, and E) that can improve skin health. These nutrients can help combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy skin renewal, leading to a clearer, glowing skin.

8. May improve bone health

“Vegetarians who eat plant-based sources of calcium, magnesium, and potassium may have good bone health,” says the expert. These nutrients are essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis, especially when paired with regular physical activity.

What are the disadvantages of a vegetarian diet?

A vegetarian diet also comes with some drawbacks:

1. Potential nutrient deficiencies

Vegetarians may be at risk of missing out on certain essential nutrients that are predominantly found in animal products. Key nutrients of concern include:

Vitamin B12, which is crucial for nerve function and the production of DNA and red blood cells.

While plant-based sources like lentils and spinach contain iron, it is non-heme iron. It is less easily absorbed by the body compared to heme iron found in meat, and can increase the risk of iron-deficiency anemia.

Many plant-based proteins are incomplete, which means they don’t have one or more essential amino acids. Relying solely on one type of plant protein can lead to deficiencies.

2. May cause unbalanced meals

“Adopting a vegetarian diet without proper planning can lead to unbalanced meals that lack essential nutrients,” says the expert. People may rely too much on vegetarian processed foods like veggie burgers, and mock meats that can be high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium while being low in essential nutrients.

3. Increased carbohydrate intake

Some vegetarians may rely heavily on carbohydrate-rich foods like bread, pasta, rice, and starchy vegetables to meet their energy needs. This can lead to weight gain as well as blood sugar spikes.

4. Digestive issues from high fiber intake

A sudden increase in fiber intake, common in vegetarian diets, can lead to digestive discomfort. “Consuming too much fiber-rich foods like beans, and lentils can cause digestive issues like bloating and gas,” says the expert.

5. Increased reliance on supplements

To compensate for nutrients that are less abundant in a vegetarian diet, people may need to rely more on dietary supplements like vitamin B12 supplements, and omega-3 supplements.

How to start a vegetarian diet?

To start a vegetarian diet, it is important to focus on nutrient-dense, whole foods to ensure you are getting a balanced intake of vitamins, minerals, protein, and healthy fats. Here’s how to get started:

Transition slowly by starting with “meatless Mondays” or replacing meat with plant-based proteins in one meal per day.

Base your diet on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes (beans, lentils), nuts, and seeds. Try to avoid ultra-processed vegetarian foods.

Make sure you are including plant-based protein sources (beans, lentils, tofu, nuts, and seeds) in each meal.

Learn new vegetarian recipes to keep meals interesting and nutritious. Explore global cuisines that naturally emphasise plant-based eating, like Mediterranean diet.

Ensure you are getting enough essential nutrients. For example, eat iron-rich foods like spinach and lentils, and pair them with vitamin C-rich foods to enhance absorption.

A vegetarian diet is associated with many health benefits, including a lower risk of chronic diseases. But you can enjoy these health benefits if you focus on whole, and nutrient-dense foods. If you eat ultra-processed vegetarian options or consume lot of fiber, you may have health issues. So, know the pros and cons of a vegetarian diet before starting one.