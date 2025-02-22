Broccoli, spinach, or kale: Try these 10 such vegetables to relieve constipation

Do you feel constipated frequently? If so, these 10 healthy vegetables for constipation can help regulate bowel movements and prevent dehydration, keeping your digestion on track.

Do you experience constipation frequently? If so, you know how uncomfortable it can feel. The struggle to pass stool, along with the bloating, cramping, and discomfort, can make everyday activities feel like a challenge. While there are plenty of foods that can help improve your gut health, you might not have considered vegetables for constipation. Packed with essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, vegetables can help in easing constipation. They help soften stool and promote regular bowel movements, keeping your digestive system running smoothly.

10 vegetables for constipation

Here are some of the best vegetables for constipation you should try:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the best vegetables for constipation. It is high in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stool and speeds up digestion. Additionally, broccoli is rich in antioxidants and contains compounds that can support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Eating broccoli regularly can help relieve constipation and improve overall gut health, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. You can steam or roast it, or even add it to stir-fries.

2. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are an excellent source of fibre, which is essential for healthy digestion. These small, green vegetables are also rich in antioxidants and contain compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. The fibre in Brussels sprouts adds bulk to stool, helping to relieve constipation.

Hi! I am

3. Spinach

Green vegetables rich in magnesium nutrients can relieve constipation by improving muscle contractions in your digestive tract, reveals a study published in the Clinics in Colon and Rectal Surgery. Spinach contains magnesium and therefore it is one of the best vegetables for constipation relief. It is also packed with fibre, which helps bulk up stool and supports smooth bowel movements.

4. Cucumber

Cucumbers are one of the best vegetables for constipation because of their high water content. It can help keep stool soft and easy to pass, relieving constipation, suggests a study published in the International Journal of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology. Additionally, cucumbers can keep you hydrated and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. You can enjoy them in salads or as a refreshing snack.

5. Sweet potatoes

Packed with fibre, particularly in their skins, sweet potatoes are one of the best vegetables for constipation. It can help to soften stool and promote regular bowel movements. They also provide a good amount of vitamins A and C, which support the immune system and overall health. Enjoy it roasted, baked, or mashed to keep your digestion on track.

6. Green peas

If you are looking for the best vegetables for constipation, green peas should be in your diet. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 1 cup of cooked green peas contains 9 grams of dietary fibre, which is 32 percent of the daily value. Fibre adds bulk to stool and promotes regular bowel movements. Peas are also a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, which contribute to overall health.

7. Zucchini

Zucchini is a low-calorie vegetable that is high in water content and fibre. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, zucchini can help improve digestion and reduce the risk of digestive issues such as constipation. It also contains vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C and potassium, which can boost the immune system and improve eye health.

8. Carrot

Carrots are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which makes them great for relieving constipation. The fibre in carrots helps to keep things moving through the digestive tract, while the water content aids in softening stool. It is also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, promoting overall gut health. You can eat them raw, add them to salads, or cook them in soups and stews.

9. Artichokes

Artichokes are a great source of fibre, particularly a type of prebiotic fibre called inulin, which is beneficial for gut health, states a study published in Industrial Crops and Products. It can help feed the healthy bacteria in the gut, improving digestion and bowel movements. Artichokes are also rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. You can steam or boil artichokes and enjoy them with a variety of dips or in salads.

10. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is another fibre-packed vegetable that is beneficial for gut health. It contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements by increasing stool bulk. This is one of the best vegetables for constipation because it is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins such as vitamin C, which support a healthy immune system and may reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. Additionally, cauliflower is a good source of folate, which is important for overall health.

Other tips to relieve constipation

Stay hydrated because it helps soften stool, making it easier to pass and preventing dehydration, which can contribute to constipation.

Eat high-fibre foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to encourage regular bowel movements.

Add more probiotics to help balance gut bacteria, improving digestion and easing constipation

Certain natural remedies like prune juice or flaxseeds are known to act as mild laxatives, helping to soften stool.

Avoid holding your stool, as it can make constipation worse. Try to use the bathroom as soon as you feel the urge.

With vegetables for constipation and tips, you may improve your overall digestion!

Related FAQs Can fibre help relieve constipation? Yes, fibre is essential in relieving constipation. It adds bulk to stool and helps it pass more easily through the intestines. Are there foods that make constipation worse? Yes, processed foods, dairy, and foods low in fibre can exacerbate constipation. It is important to limit these and focus on fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.