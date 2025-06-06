On a vegan diet? Know 7 nutrients you may not get from plant-based foods

Vegans eat plant-based foods that provide essential nutrients without using any animal products. However, they tend to lack a few important nutrients. Here are the side effects of vegan diet.

Going vegan is a great way to explore plant-based nutrition. It is a type of plant-based eating that maintains distance from all animal products. This means beef, chicken, pork, fish and any type of meat do not get included in the food list. Even dairy products like milk, cheese, butter and yogurt, or eggs and honey are excluded from the list. The focus is on foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, plant-based oils and dairy alternatives like soy milk. It can support a healthy lifestyle, but there may be certain side effects of vegan diet. That’s because there are a few key nutrients missing in a plant-based diet.

Is a vegan diet healthy?

A vegan diet can be healthy if it is well-planned. “It should include a wide variety of whole plant foods, fortified foods or supplements and adequate protein and calorie intake,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra.

Here are some benefits of vegan diet:

May improve heart health: Adopting a vegan diet may lead to reductions in all-cause and cardiovascular deaths, and help in prolonging longevity, as per research published in the International Journal Of Environmental Research And Public Health. “It can lower saturated fats and cholesterol levels, which may reduce the risk of heart disease,” says the expert.

May boost weight loss: The foods are typically lower in calories and high in fibre, which help with weight loss.

The foods are typically lower in calories and high in fibre, which help with weight loss. Supports digestive health: Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are all part of plant-based diet. They are high in fibre, which supports digestion and gut health.

What are the nutrients missing in vegan diet?

One of the major side effects of vegan diet is that it usually lacks key nutrients. Here are some of them:

1. Vitamin B12

This vitamin is essential for red blood cell production, nerve function and DNA synthesis, which is important for growth, development and reproduction. Plant-based diet do not naturally contain vitamin B12. It is present in foods of animal origin, including eggs, fish, meat and dairy products, according to the US National Institutes Of Health. This vitamin deficiency may lead to fatigue, anemia, memory issues and nerve damage.

2. Heme iron

“Iron is needed for oxygen transport in the blood and production of energy,” says Mehra. In food, it is found in two types — heme and non-heme iron. Meat, especially red meat, is a great source of heme iron. It is much better absorbed than non-heme iron, which is found in plant foods like lentils, beans, tofu, quinoa and spinach. Iron deficiency risks include anemia, weakness and pale skin.

3. Omega-3 fatty acid

“Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid, is important for brain health, heart function, anti-inflammatory support,” says the expert. It is mostly found in fish oil and fatty fish. It can also be made from the omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid, which is found in flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and hemp seeds. But the conversion of this omega-3 fatty acid to DHA is not efficient. So, it may not raise the blood levels of DHA properly. Deficiency risks are brain fog, dry skin, fatigue and increased inflammation.

4. Calcium

Calcium builds strong bones and teeth, supports muscles and nerves. It can be obtained from plant-based foods. But replacing dairy with plant-based alternatives may compromise intake of calcium, as per research published in the Journal Of Healthy Eating And Active Living. It all depends on the amount of calcium fortified within the plant-based product, which can vary between brands. So, some of the side effects of vegan diet are weak bones, osteoporosis and muscle cramps.

5. Vitamin D

It helps absorb calcium, boosts immunity, and supports mood. Your skin can produce this vitamin when you expose it to sunlight. But in case of limited sunlight exposure, you need to have foods rich in this vitamin. Ergocalciferol (vitamin D2), found in plant-based foods like orange juice, and cholecalciferol (vitamin D3) are the two types of vitamin D that can be found in foods. Vitamin D3, available in animal-based foods, increases blood levels of absorbable vitamin D in a much more efficient manner than vitamin D2. Deficiency in this can lead to bone pain, depression and weakened immunity, which are all the side effects of vegan diet.

6. Zinc

“It boosts immune function, skin health and wound healing,” says Mehra. There are very few plant foods (pumpkin seeds, legumes and nuts) that have a good amount of zinc. Also, its absorption from plant foods is usually limited due to the presence of phytate, which binds to the mineral and prevents it from being absorbed into the body. Due to this, some of the side effects of vegan diet include hair loss, frequent infections and delayed wound healing.

7. Protein (Complete)

“It is important to build and repair muscles, hormones and enzymes,” says Mehra. Unlike non-vegetarians who don’t have to think much about getting enough protein, vegans have to do a little extra. Protein from plant-based foods are more likely to be incomplete proteins. But mixing and matching those sources can be helpful. Combine tofu, tempeh, lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, soy milk, combining grains and legumes for a complete amino acid profile. If you don’t combine them, you may experience side effects of vegan diet. The list includes muscle loss, fatigue, poor wound healing and weak immune system.

How to avoid deficiencies in vegan diet?

To avoid deficiencies and side effects of vegan diet, it is important to plan your meals carefully and include nutrient-dense foods. Here’s what you can do:

1. Eat a wide variety of whole plant foods

Include fruits and vegetables, whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and oats, legumes like beans, lentils and chickpeas. You should also have nuts and healthy seeds like chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and almonds to avoid the side effects of vegan diet.

2. Focus on key nutrients and their vegan sources

For vitamin B12, have fortified cereals, plant milk, nutritional yeast and supplements. In case of iron, pair lentils, beans, tofu, quinoa with vitamin C-rich foods like lemon and oranges. Calcium can be obtained from fortified plant milk, tofu, sesame seeds, leafy greens like kale. You can get Omega-3s from flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, hemp seeds along with algae-based supplements. “For vitamin D, sunlight, fortified plant milk, mushrooms (UV-exposed) and supplements can help,” says the expert. Get zinc from pumpkin seeds, lentils, oats and chickpeas. Get protein from tofu, tempeh, legumes, soy milk, quinoa and whole grains.

Nutrient deficiencies is one of the major side effects of vegan diet. There are certain nutrients that are mostly found in animals, and not plants. You can either have supplements, fortified foods or pair the right foods to avoid any kind of deficiency.

Related FAQs What foods do vegans eat? Vegans eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds. They also have plant-based milks like soy, almond, oat and coconut. Does vegan diet help with weight loss? Yes, a vegan diet can help with weight loss, especially when it focuses on whole, unprocessed plant-based foods. What is the difference between vegan and vegetarian? Vegetarian diet excludes all types of meat, but usually includes dairy products like milk, cheese, yogurt and butter. Vegan diet, on the other hand, excludes all animal products, including meat, dairy, eggs and honey. It includes only plant-based foods. Are there benefits of being a vegan for a week? Trying a vegan diet for a week can offer several benefits, even if just short-term. It will lead to improved digestion, increased energy, better hydration and skin health.