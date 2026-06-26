Is your daily food more processed than you think?

Ultra-processed foods might be affecting your health without you realising it. Spot the potential risks of these foods to your wellness.

Most people picture ultra-processed food as the obvious stuff: the fluorescent-orange cheese puffs, the drive-through burger, the shrink-wrapped pastry spinning under a gas station heat lamp. What they do not picture is their morning granola bar, their flavoured yoghurt, their multigrain wrap, or the protein shake they drink after the gym. Yet some of these everyday foods may, by scientific definition, qualify as ultra-processed foods (UPFs). And that gap between perception and reality may be quietly shaping your health in ways you have not considered.

What does “processed” actually mean?

Food processing exists on a spectrum. The NOVA classification system, developed by researchers at the University of São Paulo and now widely used in nutrition science, divides foods into four groups based on the extent and purpose of processing.

Group 1: Unprocessed or minimally processed foods

These include foods that are either natural or have undergone minimal processing to make them safe and edible, such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk, legumes, nuts, fish, and fresh meat.

These include foods that are either natural or have undergone minimal processing to make them safe and edible, such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk, legumes, nuts, fish, and fresh meat. Group 2: Processed culinary ingredients

These are substances extracted from foods or nature and used in cooking, such as oils, butter, sugar, and salt.

These are substances extracted from foods or nature and used in cooking, such as oils, butter, sugar, and salt. Group 3: Processed foods

These are foods made by adding ingredients like salt, sugar, or oil to Group 1 foods. Examples include canned vegetables, cheese, freshly baked bread, and canned fish.

These are foods made by adding ingredients like salt, sugar, or oil to Group 1 foods. Examples include canned vegetables, cheese, freshly baked bread, and canned fish. Group 4: Ultra-processed foods (UPFs)

These are industrial formulations made using ingredients and manufacturing processes that are rarely used in home kitchens. They often contain emulsifiers, stabilisers, flavour enhancers, artificial colours, modified starches, sweeteners, and preservatives designed to improve taste, texture, convenience, or shelf life.

Unlike traditional processed foods, many ultra-processed foods (UPF) are designed to be highly palatable, making it easier to consume larger portions before feeling full.

The surprising foods that qualify

Many flavoured plant-based beverages, packaged protein products, breakfast cereals, flavoured yoghurts, and ready-to-eat snacks may fall into the ultra-processed category if they contain multiple additives, flavourings, emulsifiers, or stabilisers. For example:

A flavoured oat drink containing gums, emulsifiers, and added flavourings may be classified as ultra-processed.

A packaged “high-protein” chicken product containing brine solutions, flavour enhancers, and modified starches may qualify as a UPF.

Some store-bought wholegrain breads contain emulsifiers and dough conditioners that place them in the ultra-processed category.

Many breakfast cereals marketed as healthy may contain added flavour compounds, sweeteners, and texture agents.

However, not every packaged food is ultra-processed. Frozen vegetables, plain yoghurt, milk, nuts, and some minimally processed breads may still be nutritious choices. The degree and purpose of processing matter.

Why are ultra-processed foods a concern?

Growing research suggests that diets high in ultra-processed foods may be linked to poorer health outcomes. Studies published in journals such as Cancers have found associations between higher UPF consumption and an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and certain cancers.

Researchers are still investigating the exact mechanisms behind these associations, but several theories have emerged. Potential explanations include:

Disruption of the gut microbiome by certain additives

Chronic low-grade inflammation

Higher calorie intake due to increased palatability

Lower overall diet quality

The tendency of UPFs to replace nutrient-dense whole foods

While no single ingredient is solely responsible, the overall combination of additives, processing methods, and eating patterns may contribute to long-term health risks.

How can you identify ultra-processed foods?

The nutrition panel can tell you about calories, protein, fat, and fibre, but it may not reveal how heavily processed a food is. The ingredient list often provides valuable clues. Some signs that a product may be ultra-processed include:

A long ingredient list

Ingredients you would not typically use at home

Artificial flavourings or colours

Emulsifiers and stabilisers

Modified starches

Multiple sweeteners

Ingredients with highly technical or industrial-sounding names

This does not mean every food containing an unfamiliar ingredient should be avoided. Rather, it helps consumers understand how a product was formulated and whether it relies heavily on industrial processing.

The availability problem

Understanding processing levels is only part of the story. The reality is that ultra-processed foods are often affordable, convenient, widely available, and heavily marketed. For busy households, they may seem like the easiest option.

That is why reducing UPF intake is not about striving for perfection or eliminating every packaged food from your diet. Instead, it is about becoming more aware of what you eat most often.

Cooking more meals from basic ingredients, choosing plain foods over heavily flavoured options when possible, and paying attention to ingredient lists can help shift your diet toward less processed choices.

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to superfood to beat the summer heat? Coconut water

Buttermilk

Watermelon

Aloe vera juice Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for a daily immunity boost? Amla shots

Ginger-turmeric tea

Vegetable juice

Kadha or herbal drink Previous Next