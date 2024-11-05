7 healthiest types of green tea for weight loss and overall health

Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages that many people enjoy! Here are 7 of the best types of green tea and why they can be a good addition to your diet.

It might be time to bid adieu to your regular pack of detox teas and incorporate different types of green tea into your daily regimen. From Japanese concoctions to Chinese mixes, many exotic varieties of green tea come with a host of health benefits. While Matcha tea helps to decrease stress, the Japanese Sencha contains fluoride that can help keep your teeth healthy. Other variations can also help with weight loss, promote better heart health and regulate blood pressure. However, there are specific ways to ensure that your cup of tea is healthy. Here’s how you can choose the right beverage and make it the right way.

What is green tea?

Green tea is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. It undergoes brief processing, allowing it to retain many natural antioxidants and health-boosting compounds. “Since it doesn’t go through oxidation like black tea, it is particularly rich in polyphenols and catechins,” explains dietitian Veena V. These properties make it popular for boosting metabolism, managing weight, and providing an energy lift that does not carry the intensity of coffee. There are many types of green tea, made from different plants.

Also Read: What are the health benefits of green tea? Know its pros and cons

What are the types of green tea?

There are multiple types of green tea and each type has its own distinct flavour and health benefits.

1. Matcha green tea

Matcha tea s one of the best types of green tea you must try! It is a powdered tea that is whisked into water and is said to contain the most antioxidants among the rest of the varieties. All that you need to make this is matcha powder and hot water. A few drops of water should be added to the matcha to make it into a paste before adding it to avoid lumps. This type of green tea comes with a host of benefits. A study, published in the journal Current Research in Food Science, states that matcha decreases stress. It also helps to enhance attention and memory.

2. Sencha green tea

This type of green tea comes from Japan and is favoured because of its fresh, green flavour. The Sencha plant contains fluoride, and drinking it can help improve the health of your teeth and prevent cavities. You can drink one cup a day. A study, published in the journal Biomolecules, states that Sencha tea can also lower the risk of cancer as it has chemopreventive properties.

3. Gyokuro green tea

It has caffeine therefore it can give you more energy. This is the exclusive tea of the Katahira family. It is high in theanine and has a very creamy taste as well. This is one of the finest teas in Japan. What makes the tea stand apart is the way the leaf is cultivated and processed after it is picked. The extra labour that goes into growing and harvesting it, makes this tea an expensive option. A study, published in the journal Beverages, states that extra processes are conducted to achieve improvements in the quality and commercial value of the tea.

4. Hojicha green tea

This variety has a toasty taste and since it is made from roasted leaves, the caffeine content is also less, making it a healthy option. This variety is also rich in antioxidants which can help in anti-ageing. It also helps protect the body from sun damage. It can also lower cholesterol levels in your body, and reduce blood pressure. A study, published in Scientific Reports, also states that hojicha has been shown to enhance feelings of refreshment and motivation.

5. Longjing (Dragon Well) green tea

This is a renowned Chinese green tea that offers a multitude of health benefits. Longjing is packed with antioxidants, especially catechins, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. They also enhance cognitive function, including memory, attention, and reaction time. Regular consumption of Longjing tea may help reduce the risk of heart disease as well. The vitamins and minerals present in Longjing tea can help strengthen the immune system, making it better equipped to fight off infections.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

6. Jasmine green tea

This is also rich in catechins, which are powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. It can also help reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases. Regular consumption of jasmine tea may help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. The caffeine in jasmine tea can help boost metabolism, which can help you lose weight.

7. Moroccan Mint Tea

This is a popular North African tea made with green tea, fresh mint leaves, as well as sugar. The menthol in mint tea can help soothe an upset stomach, reduce bloating, and improve overall digestion. It can also strengthen your immune system, helping you fight off infections. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine in green tea can enhance focus and reduce stress, promoting better mental clarity and relaxation.

Which type of green tea is the healthiest?

The healthiest is matcha tea, which is composed of powdered green tea leaves and contains high amounts of healthy compounds. The main constituents of matcha tea are polyphenolic compounds which are responsible for many of its health benefits. “It contains some antioxidants such as catechins like EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) which help support metabolism, reduce inflammation, and boost heart health,” says Veena. When this tea is combined with foods high in vitamin C, such as Lemon juice, can enhance the absorption of catechins. EGCG’s properties may offer certain health benefits, like helping to lower high blood pressure and promoting weight loss). This combination can be particularly effective for those looking to improve immunity and antioxidant intake.

Which type of green tea is the best for weight loss?

Due to their high levels of catechins, in particular, EGCG, which helps raise metabolism rates, sencha and matcha have been proven to be effective for weight loss. Since these teas contain mild caffeine, they can help increase fat burning during exercise which makes them popular for people looking for natural weight management. While drinking herbal teas for weight loss can help you, it can’t be your one stop solution for it. You must make other changes in your lifestyle to keep your weight in check.

How to ensure your green tea preparation is healthy?

While there are different types of green tea, to get the most health benefits, you need to make each one of them the right way. Here are a few points to keep in mind while preparing it:

Avoid steeping green tea in boiling water, which can destroy delicate antioxidants.

Use water around 160-180°F (70-80°C) and steep for 2-3 minutes.

Skip sugar or artificial sweeteners.

Add a few drops of lemon can enhance the antioxidants absorption and add a natural flavour.

What are the side effects of drinking green tea?

Regardless of the type of green tea you choose, it is generally considered safe. However, excessive consumption can lead to side effects like insomnia, jitteriness, or upset stomach due to its caffeine content, recommends the expert. Excessive use may also affect iron absorption. Such people must refrain from drinking green tea on an empty stomach and must also keep their intake of coffee in the latter part of the day to a minimum.

How much green tea can you have in a day?

Most people can reasonably take up to two or three cups of green tea in a day, for this amount is probably how many antioxidants contain enough beneficial properties without causing undesired effects. People who have an increased sensitivity to caffeine may want to decrease their intake or switch to low-caffeine types such as Hojicha, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I add milk or sugar to green tea?

While adding milk and sugar can enhance the taste, it may diminish some of the health benefits. It is recommended to drink plain green tea or with a natural sweetener like honey.

2. Can I drink green tea on an empty stomach?

All these types of green tea are considered safe to drink on an empty stomach. However, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, it might be better to have it after a meal.

3. Is green tea safe for pregnant women?

While moderate consumption of green tea is generally safe for pregnant women, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare provider before increasing your intake. Excessive caffeine intake can have potential side effects.