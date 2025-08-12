Is turmeric bad for your kidneys? Know its side effects and benefits

Turmeric for kidney health has been a topic of interest in traditional Eastern medicine due to its long-standing health benefits. Curcumin, the primary bioactive ingredient in turmeric, is a potent antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory effects. However, while curcumin and turmeric are typically safe to consume, too much of a good thing can be dangerous. According to the National Kidney Foundation, one of the risks is that consuming too much turmeric may be harmful for your kidneys. That’s because too much curcumin can significantly improve the levels of urinary oxalate in your body, increasing the risk of kidney stone formation.
Turmeric comes from the root of the Curcuma longa plant, which is part of the ginger family. Its bright colour and distinct flavour make it a popular spice in various cuisines, particularly in South Asian dishes. Additionally, there is growing interest in turmeric for kidney health, as it may offer benefits for overall renal function. While turmeric is the spice, curcumin is the primary bioactive compound found within it, according to the journal Frontiers.
Health Shots got in touch with nutritionist Kejal Shah, who says curcumin is responsible for many of turmeric’s health benefits, such as:
However, just as we celebrate the benefits of turmeric for kidney health, it is also essential to consider its potential drawbacks, particularly to kidney health.
Before exploring the effects of turmeric for kidney health, it’s helpful to understand how these vital organs function. The kidneys play several critical roles. As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, kidneys are important for the following functions:
Given their importance, any substance that may affect kidney function deserves careful consideration, as per the National Kidney Function guidelines.
Although turmeric for kidney health is commonly regarded as safe when used in moderation, there are specific scenarios where it may pose risks, as per the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health:
Research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology specifically linking turmeric to kidney health and its potential benefits for kidney damage is limited. However, both anecdotal evidence and preliminary studies suggest exercising caution.
While turmeric offers numerous health benefits, it’s essential to be vigilant about its use, particularly if you:
In these cases, consulting with a healthcare professional before adding turmeric for kidney health or curcumin supplements to your routine is crucial.
For most individuals, incorporating turmeric into their diet can offer health benefits with minimal risks, including benefits for kidney health.
Nutritionist Kejal Shah shares some ways to do so:
